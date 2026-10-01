High school football: Thursday’s scores
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THURSDAY’S RESULTS
CITY SECTION
Valley Mission League
Canoga Park 14, Reseda 12
SOUTHERN SECTION
Big West League
Chaparral 52, Murrieta Valley 14
Corona Centennial 65, Vista Murrieta 14
Great Oak 51, Eastvale Roosevelt 13
Temecula Valley 23, Corona Santiago 6
Cottonwood League
Webb 35, Vasquez 28
Delta League
Dana Hills 46, Western 32
Laguna Beach 28, Troy 14
Foothill League
Hart 35, Golden Valley 8
Foxtrot League
El Toro 48, Beckman 26
Golden League
Lancaster 56, Littlerock 0
Kappa League
Anaheim Canyon 20, St. Margaret’s 10
Lambda League
Westminster 14, Placentia Valencia 12
Woodbridge 42, Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 28
Miramonte League
Bassett 37, Garey 13
Pomona 41, Workman 0
Mojave River League
Oak Hills 34, Serrano 16
Mountain Pass League
Temescal Canyon 41, San Jacinto 15
Mountain Valley League
Rubidoux 42, San Bernardino 8
Omicron League
Buena Park 31, Estancia 21
Pioneer League
West Torrance 43, North Torrance 40
River Valley League
Big Bear 30, Pacific 13
Ramona 63, Miller 6
Sierra League
Bonita 35, Colony 0
Glendora 31, Northview 27
Charter Oak 51, Ayala 3
South Valley League
Temecula Prep 23, San Jacinto Valley Academy 9
Skyline League
Arroyo Valley 20, Fontana 6
Bloomington 26, Carter 21
Indian Springs 35, San Gorgonio 12
Tango League
Bolsa Grande 31, Magnolia 8
Loara 42, Century 6
Santa Ana Valley 22, Savanna 18
Westminster La Quinta 15, Garden Grove Santiago 14
Nonleague
El Rancho 41, South El Monte 20
Maranatha 44, Santa Rosa Academy 22
Whittier 38, Lynwood 13
INTERSECTIONAL
Brawley 28, Linfield Christian 0
Santa Fe Christian 35, King/Drew 0
8-MAN
CITY SECTION
Valley League
East Valley 30, South LA College Prep 18
SOUTHERN SECTION
Noneague
Milken 36, Desert 12