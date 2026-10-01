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High School Sports

High school football: Thursday’s scores

High school football scores
(Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff
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THURSDAY’S RESULTS

CITY SECTION

Valley Mission League

Canoga Park 14, Reseda 12

SOUTHERN SECTION

Big West League

Chaparral 52, Murrieta Valley 14

Corona Centennial 65, Vista Murrieta 14

Great Oak 51, Eastvale Roosevelt 13

Temecula Valley 23, Corona Santiago 6

Cottonwood League

Webb 35, Vasquez 28

Delta League

Dana Hills 46, Western 32

Laguna Beach 28, Troy 14

Foothill League

Hart 35, Golden Valley 8

Foxtrot League

El Toro 48, Beckman 26

Golden League

Lancaster 56, Littlerock 0

Kappa League

Anaheim Canyon 20, St. Margaret’s 10

Lambda League

Westminster 14, Placentia Valencia 12

Woodbridge 42, Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 28

Miramonte League

Bassett 37, Garey 13

Pomona 41, Workman 0

Mojave River League

Oak Hills 34, Serrano 16

Mountain Pass League

Temescal Canyon 41, San Jacinto 15

Mountain Valley League

Rubidoux 42, San Bernardino 8

Omicron League

Buena Park 31, Estancia 21

Pioneer League

West Torrance 43, North Torrance 40

River Valley League

Big Bear 30, Pacific 13

Ramona 63, Miller 6

Sierra League

Bonita 35, Colony 0

Glendora 31, Northview 27

Charter Oak 51, Ayala 3

South Valley League

Temecula Prep 23, San Jacinto Valley Academy 9

Skyline League

Arroyo Valley 20, Fontana 6

Bloomington 26, Carter 21

Indian Springs 35, San Gorgonio 12

Tango League

Bolsa Grande 31, Magnolia 8

Loara 42, Century 6

Santa Ana Valley 22, Savanna 18

Westminster La Quinta 15, Garden Grove Santiago 14

Nonleague

El Rancho 41, South El Monte 20

Maranatha 44, Santa Rosa Academy 22

Whittier 38, Lynwood 13

INTERSECTIONAL

Brawley 28, Linfield Christian 0

Santa Fe Christian 35, King/Drew 0

8-MAN

CITY SECTION

Valley League

East Valley 30, South LA College Prep 18

SOUTHERN SECTION

Noneague

Milken 36, Desert 12
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