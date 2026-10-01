Prep talk: Whittier water polo has a phenom goal scorer in freshman Emiliano Plascencia
-
-
- Share via
See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred
Whittier High’s water polo team has discovered a top player in freshman Emiliano Plascencia.
What a game-changer he’s been for Whittier, which is 11-4 overall and 2-0 in the Del Rio League.
Plascencia has already surpassed 100 goals this season.
In his latest performance on Tuesday, he finished with nine goals in an 11-10 win over rival California.
This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.