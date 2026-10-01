Prep talk: Whittier water polo has a phenom goal scorer in freshman Emiliano Plascencia

Freshman Emiliano Plascencia of Whitter has more than 100 goals for his water polo team this season.

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

Whittier High’s water polo team has discovered a top player in freshman Emiliano Plascencia.

What a game-changer he’s been for Whittier, which is 11-4 overall and 2-0 in the Del Rio League.

Plascencia has already surpassed 100 goals this season.

In his latest performance on Tuesday, he finished with nine goals in an 11-10 win over rival California.

Advertisement

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.