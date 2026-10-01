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High School Sports

Prep talk: Whittier water polo has a phenom goal scorer in freshman Emiliano Plascencia

Emiliano Plascencia of Whitter High poses for a photo on the pool deck while holding a water polo ball at his left hip.
Freshman Emiliano Plascencia of Whitter has more than 100 goals for his water polo team this season.
(Los Angeles Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
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Whittier High’s water polo team has discovered a top player in freshman Emiliano Plascencia.

What a game-changer he’s been for Whittier, which is 11-4 overall and 2-0 in the Del Rio League.

Plascencia has already surpassed 100 goals this season.

In his latest performance on Tuesday, he finished with nine goals in an 11-10 win over rival California.

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This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.
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Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

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