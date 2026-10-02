How the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland fared this week
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A look at how the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland fared this week:
Rk. School (record) result; Next game
1. SANTA MARGARITA (6-0) def. Mater Dei, 14-7; vs. Servite, Friday
2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (5-1) def. JSerra, 40-14; vs. Orange Lutheran, Friday
3. SIERRA CANYON (6-0) def. Loyola, 41-0; at Gardena Serra, Friday
4. CORONA CENTENNIAL (3-3) def. Vista Murrieta, 65-14; vs. Murietta Valley, Friday
5. MATER DEI (4-2) lost to Santa Margarita, 14-7; at JSerra, Friday
6. MISSION VIEJO (4-1) def. Huntington Beach Edison, 42-14; at Yorba Linda, Thursday
7. ORANGE LUTHERAN (4-2) def. Servite, 56-21; at St. John Bosco, Friday
8. SAN CLEMENTE (6-0) def. Yorba Linda, 28-0; at Los Alamitos, Friday
9 . CHAMINADE (5-1) lost to Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 28-21; at Bishop Amat, Friday
10. PALOS VERDES (6-0) def. Long Beach Millikan, 42-7; vs. Inglewood, Friday
11. JSERRA (4-2) lost to St. John Bosco, 40-14; vs. Mater Dei, Friday
12. SERVITE (3-3) lost to Orange Lutheran, 56-21; at Santa Margarita, Friday
13. CORONA DEL MAR (6-0) def. Villa Park, 24-10; vs. Tustin, Friday
14. BISHOP AMAT (5-1) def. Gardena Serra, 27-26; vs. Chaminade, Friday
15. LA SERNA (5-1) def. Warren, 27-3; vs. La Mirada, Friday
16. CREAN LUTHERAN (4-2) def. Tustin, 21-7; vs. Capistrano Valley, Friday
17. CARSON (5-1) def. Gardena, 57-0; at Banning, Friday
18. OXNARD PACIFICA (5-1) def. Oaks Christian, 38-17; at Newbury Park, Friday
19. GARDENA SERRA (3-3) lost to Bishop Amat, 27-26; vs. Sierra Canyon, Friday
20. TUSTIN (4-2) lost to Crean Lutheran, 21-7; at Corona del Mar, Friday
21. LA HABRA (5-1) lost to Capistrano Valley, 42-10; vs. Villa Park, Friday
22. HUNTINGTON BEACH (6-0) def. El Modena, 24-21; at Dana Hills, Friday
23. YORBA LINDA (4-2) lost to San Clemente, 28-0; vs. Mission Viejo, Thursday
24. SAN JACINTO (6-0) def. Temescal Canyon, 49-0; vs. Tahquitz, Friday
25. ORANGE (6-0) def. El Dorado, 42-14; vs. Segerstrom, Friday