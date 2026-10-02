Prep talk: Luderer sisters commit to play softball at Florida State

Kelsey Luderer is all smiles after a fourth-inning home run helped propel Sherman Oaks Notre Dame to a 6-3 win over Anaheim Canyon last season.

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When twins Keira and Kelsey Luderer of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame announced they had committed to Florida State to play college softball, their father, Brian, the new head coach for Notre Dame, was ready to cry.

“Special moment,” he said of his junior daughters.

Kelsey, an infielder who was Mission League player of they year, and Keira, a standout catcher, have been working hard for years for this moment and learned plenty from Brian, who played baseball in high school and college.

Michigan, California and Loyola Marymount were also finalists for the twins who were coached last season by Justin Siegel, a new assistant coach at Loyola Marymount.

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Now dad and mom, who have been transporting them around for years in club softball, will have to begin looking for the cheapest flights to Tallahassee.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.