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High School Sports

High school flag football: Friday and Saturday scores

High school flag football equipment on green turf.
(Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff
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FRIDAY’S RESULTS

City Section

Panorama 14, Granada Hills Kennedy 13

San Fernando Arroyo 18, Sun Valley Poly 0

Van Nuys 25, Sylmar 0

Verdugo Hills 35, Monroe 6

Southern Section

Brentwood 26, Culver City 6

Harvard-Westlake 41, Flintridge Sacred Heart 0

Los Alamitos 28, Marina 0

Murrieta Mesa 20, Murrieta Valley 6

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

Southern Section

Ayala d. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, forfeit

Bishop Amat 40, Oxnard Pacifica 19

Cajon d. Shadow Hills, forfeit

Cajon 12, Ayala 6

California Military Institute 24, St. Lucy’s 20

Camarillo 14, Bishop Amat 12

Camarillo 32, Channel Islands 21

Chaparral 26, Temecula Valley 0

Culver City 12, Cathedral City 0

Culver City d. Temple City, forfeit

Esperanza 18, Culver City 7

Esperanza 33, Cathedral City 0

Hart 13, Ayala 12

Hart d. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, forfeit

Mission Viejo 21, Cerritos Valley Christian 7

Newbury Park 21, Del Sol 0

Newbury Park 50, Fillmore 13

Newbury Park 14, Hueneme 13

Oxnard 21, Cajon 6

Oxnard 27, Hart 0

Oxnard d. Shadow Hills, forfeit

Palos Verdes 20, Bellflower 0

Santa Barbara 26, Channel Islands 25

Segerstrom 21, Cerritos Valley Christian 7

St. Paul 46, Ramona Convent 6

Valencia 7, Oxnard Pacifica 7

Ventura 14, Santa Barbara 6

Ventura 19, Camarillo 13

Vista Murrieta 19, Great Oak 13

Westlake 53, Valencia 7

Westlake 51, Bishop Amat 26

Westlake 45, Ventura 26

Intersectional

El Camino Real 21, Buena 19

Hueneme 32, El Camino Real 26

Sage Hill 34, Venice 6

Wilmington Banning 12, Cypress 0

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