High school flag football: Friday and Saturday scores
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FRIDAY’S RESULTS
City Section
Panorama 14, Granada Hills Kennedy 13
San Fernando Arroyo 18, Sun Valley Poly 0
Van Nuys 25, Sylmar 0
Verdugo Hills 35, Monroe 6
Southern Section
Brentwood 26, Culver City 6
Harvard-Westlake 41, Flintridge Sacred Heart 0
Los Alamitos 28, Marina 0
Murrieta Mesa 20, Murrieta Valley 6
SATURDAY’S RESULTS
Southern Section
Ayala d. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, forfeit
Bishop Amat 40, Oxnard Pacifica 19
Cajon d. Shadow Hills, forfeit
Cajon 12, Ayala 6
California Military Institute 24, St. Lucy’s 20
Camarillo 14, Bishop Amat 12
Camarillo 32, Channel Islands 21
Chaparral 26, Temecula Valley 0
Culver City 12, Cathedral City 0
Culver City d. Temple City, forfeit
Esperanza 18, Culver City 7
Esperanza 33, Cathedral City 0
Hart 13, Ayala 12
Hart d. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, forfeit
Mission Viejo 21, Cerritos Valley Christian 7
Newbury Park 21, Del Sol 0
Newbury Park 50, Fillmore 13
Newbury Park 14, Hueneme 13
Oxnard 21, Cajon 6
Oxnard 27, Hart 0
Oxnard d. Shadow Hills, forfeit
Palos Verdes 20, Bellflower 0
Santa Barbara 26, Channel Islands 25
Segerstrom 21, Cerritos Valley Christian 7
St. Paul 46, Ramona Convent 6
Valencia 7, Oxnard Pacifica 7
Ventura 14, Santa Barbara 6
Ventura 19, Camarillo 13
Vista Murrieta 19, Great Oak 13
Westlake 53, Valencia 7
Westlake 51, Bishop Amat 26
Westlake 45, Ventura 26
Intersectional
El Camino Real 21, Buena 19
Hueneme 32, El Camino Real 26
Sage Hill 34, Venice 6
Wilmington Banning 12, Cypress 0