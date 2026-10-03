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High School Sports

High school football: Top performers in the Southland

Mica Weaver of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame High gets a lift after scoring a touchdown.
Mica Weaver of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame gets a lift after scoring touchdown. He had two in a win over Chaminade on Friday night.
(Craig Weston)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
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A look at the top performers from high school football games across the Southland this week.

RUSHING

• Matix Frithsmith, Hart: Rushed for 160 yards and scored four touchdowns in win over Golden Valley.

• Kayden Phillips, Anaheim Canyon: Rushed for 151 yards and three touchdowns in win over St. Margret’s.

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• Tru Warrior Casas, Fairfax: Rushed for 367 yards and four touchdowns in win over Westchester.

• AJ McBean, Gardena Serra: Rushed for 266 yards and three touchdowns in loss to Bishop Amat.

• Semaj Welch, Inglewood: Rushed for 151 yards and one touchdown in win over Mira Costa.

• Ceasar Reyes, Garfield: Rushed for 374 yards and five touchdowns in 39 carries in win over Bell.

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• William Bryant, Chino Hills: Rushed for 142 yards and one touchdown in win over Damien.

• Christian Reis, Palos Verdes: Rushed for 117 yards and three touchdowns in win over Long Beach Millikan.

• Maliq Allen, St. John Bosco: Rushed for 180 yards and three touchdowns in win over JSerra.

• Amir Morton, Crespi: Rushed for 109 yards and two touchdowns in win vs. La Salle.

• Moyosoreoluwa Odebunmi, Cleveland: Rushed for 109 yards and two touchdowns in win over Birmingham.

• Ryan Christianson, Orange Lutheran: Rushed for 114 yards and four touchdowns in win over Servite.

• Eric Wright, South East: Rushed for 155 yards and one touchdown in loss to Huntington Park.

PASSING

• Tahj Skinner, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame: Passed for three touchdowns, returned an interception for a touchdown in win over Chaminade.

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• Dominic Golia, West Torrance: Passed for 277 yards and four touchdowns in win over North Torrance.

• Jaden Jefferson, Corona Centennial: Passed for 219 yards and four touchdowns in win over Vista Murrieta.

• Dane Weber, Chaparral: In his first appearance of the season because of injury, passed for 200 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 120 yards and one touchdown in win over Murrieta Valley.

• Trevor Scott, Long Beach Poly: Passed for 289 yards and five touchdowns in sophomore debut during a win over Lakewood.

• Seth Solorio, San Pedro: Completed 13 of 17 passes for 218 yards and four touchdowns in win over Banning.

• Reagan Toki, Orange Lutheran: Passed for 250 yards and three touchdowns in win over Servite.

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• Eiler King, San Juan Hills: Passed for 473 yards and seven touchdowns in win over Los Alamitos.

• Talon Spencer, Capistrano Valley: Passed for two touchdowns, ran for two touchdowns in win over La Habra.

• Chase Curren, Crespi: Completed 10 of 11 passes for 191 yards and four touchdowns in win over La Salle.

• Dominik Hardy, Calabasas: Passed for 255 yards and one touchdown in win over Oak Park.

RECEIVING

• Michael Farinas, Chaparral: Caugh four passes for 130 yards and one touchdown in win over Murrieta Valley.

• Braeden Villegas, San Pedro: Caught four passes for 149 yards and three touchdowns in win over Banning.

• Raiden Velasquez, Orange Lutheran: Caught four passes for 153 yards and three touchdowns in win over Servite.

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• Luke Frith, San Juan Hills: Caught eight passes for 197 yards and three touchdowns in win over Los Alamitos.

• Mica Weaver, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame: Caught touchdown passes of 50 and 51 yards in win over Chaminade.

• Kingston Celifie, Calabasas: Caught eight passes for 103 yards vs. Oak Park.

DEFENSE

• Xavier Brooks, Laguna Beach: Recorded two sacks and blocked a field goal in win over Troy.

• Turner Odell, Chino Hills: Returned two interceptions for touchdowns in win over Damien.

• Evan Rojas, Los Altos: Returned an interception for a touchdown and rushed for 98 yards in win over West Covina.

• Dorian Franklin, St. John Bosco: Had two interceptions in win over JSerra.

• Isaia Vandermade, Santa Margarita: Had two of his team’s seven sacks in win over Mater Dei.

• Maddox Mataele, Mission Viejo: Had two sacks in win over Edison.

• Adonis Washington, South East: Had nine solo tackles vs. Huntington Park.

SPECIAL TEAMS

• Colin Elia, Temecula Valley: Made three field goals, including a 49-yarder, and had two punts that landed inside the 10-yard line in win over Corona Santiago.

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• Jake Martin, Santa Margarita: Blocked one field goal, pressured to force another miss in win over Mater Dei.

• Oliver White, Crespi: Returned kickoff 88 yards for touchdown and had six tackles in win over La Salle.
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Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

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