High school football: Top performers in the Southland
-
-
-
Click here to listen to this article
- Share via
See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred
A look at the top performers from high school football games across the Southland this week.
RUSHING
• Matix Frithsmith, Hart: Rushed for 160 yards and scored four touchdowns in win over Golden Valley.
• Kayden Phillips, Anaheim Canyon: Rushed for 151 yards and three touchdowns in win over St. Margret’s.
• Tru Warrior Casas, Fairfax: Rushed for 367 yards and four touchdowns in win over Westchester.
• AJ McBean, Gardena Serra: Rushed for 266 yards and three touchdowns in loss to Bishop Amat.
• Semaj Welch, Inglewood: Rushed for 151 yards and one touchdown in win over Mira Costa.
• Ceasar Reyes, Garfield: Rushed for 374 yards and five touchdowns in 39 carries in win over Bell.
• William Bryant, Chino Hills: Rushed for 142 yards and one touchdown in win over Damien.
• Christian Reis, Palos Verdes: Rushed for 117 yards and three touchdowns in win over Long Beach Millikan.
• Maliq Allen, St. John Bosco: Rushed for 180 yards and three touchdowns in win over JSerra.
• Amir Morton, Crespi: Rushed for 109 yards and two touchdowns in win vs. La Salle.
• Moyosoreoluwa Odebunmi, Cleveland: Rushed for 109 yards and two touchdowns in win over Birmingham.
• Ryan Christianson, Orange Lutheran: Rushed for 114 yards and four touchdowns in win over Servite.
• Eric Wright, South East: Rushed for 155 yards and one touchdown in loss to Huntington Park.
PASSING
• Tahj Skinner, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame: Passed for three touchdowns, returned an interception for a touchdown in win over Chaminade.
• Dominic Golia, West Torrance: Passed for 277 yards and four touchdowns in win over North Torrance.
• Jaden Jefferson, Corona Centennial: Passed for 219 yards and four touchdowns in win over Vista Murrieta.
• Dane Weber, Chaparral: In his first appearance of the season because of injury, passed for 200 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 120 yards and one touchdown in win over Murrieta Valley.
• Trevor Scott, Long Beach Poly: Passed for 289 yards and five touchdowns in sophomore debut during a win over Lakewood.
• Seth Solorio, San Pedro: Completed 13 of 17 passes for 218 yards and four touchdowns in win over Banning.
• Reagan Toki, Orange Lutheran: Passed for 250 yards and three touchdowns in win over Servite.
• Eiler King, San Juan Hills: Passed for 473 yards and seven touchdowns in win over Los Alamitos.
• Talon Spencer, Capistrano Valley: Passed for two touchdowns, ran for two touchdowns in win over La Habra.
• Chase Curren, Crespi: Completed 10 of 11 passes for 191 yards and four touchdowns in win over La Salle.
• Dominik Hardy, Calabasas: Passed for 255 yards and one touchdown in win over Oak Park.
RECEIVING
• Michael Farinas, Chaparral: Caugh four passes for 130 yards and one touchdown in win over Murrieta Valley.
• Braeden Villegas, San Pedro: Caught four passes for 149 yards and three touchdowns in win over Banning.
• Raiden Velasquez, Orange Lutheran: Caught four passes for 153 yards and three touchdowns in win over Servite.
• Luke Frith, San Juan Hills: Caught eight passes for 197 yards and three touchdowns in win over Los Alamitos.
• Mica Weaver, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame: Caught touchdown passes of 50 and 51 yards in win over Chaminade.
• Kingston Celifie, Calabasas: Caught eight passes for 103 yards vs. Oak Park.
DEFENSE
• Xavier Brooks, Laguna Beach: Recorded two sacks and blocked a field goal in win over Troy.
• Turner Odell, Chino Hills: Returned two interceptions for touchdowns in win over Damien.
• Evan Rojas, Los Altos: Returned an interception for a touchdown and rushed for 98 yards in win over West Covina.
• Dorian Franklin, St. John Bosco: Had two interceptions in win over JSerra.
• Isaia Vandermade, Santa Margarita: Had two of his team’s seven sacks in win over Mater Dei.
• Maddox Mataele, Mission Viejo: Had two sacks in win over Edison.
• Adonis Washington, South East: Had nine solo tackles vs. Huntington Park.
SPECIAL TEAMS
• Colin Elia, Temecula Valley: Made three field goals, including a 49-yarder, and had two punts that landed inside the 10-yard line in win over Corona Santiago.
• Jake Martin, Santa Margarita: Blocked one field goal, pressured to force another miss in win over Mater Dei.
• Oliver White, Crespi: Returned kickoff 88 yards for touchdown and had six tackles in win over La Salle.