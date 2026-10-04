High school football: Week 7 schedule
-
-
-
Click here to listen to this article
- Share via
See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
(Games at 7 p.m. unless noted)
MONDAY’S SCHEDULE
CITY SECTION
Northern League
L.A. Marshall at Franklin
Nonleague
Hawkins at West Adams, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at Torres, 3:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE
8-MAN
SOUTHERN SECTION
Nonleague
Lucerne Valley at Desert Chapel
THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE
CITY SECTION
Marine League
Narbonne at Gardena
SOUTHERN SECTION
Alpha League
Mission Viejo at Yorba Linda
Baseline League
Etiwanda at Damien
Rancho Cucamonga at Chino Hills
Boulder League
Pasadena at San Marino
Delta League
Laguna Beach at El Modena
Desert Sky League
Granite Hills at Victor Valley
Silverado at Adelanto
Golden League
Highland at Eastside
Hacienda Heights
Baldwin Park at Covina
South Hills at Los Altos
Iota League
La Palma Kennedy at Cypress
Kappa League
Anaheim Canyon at Fullerton
Lambda League
Woodbridge at Fountain Valley
Manzanita League
Desert Chapel at California Military Institute
Silver Valley at Nuview Bridge
Mid-Cities League
Bellflower at California
Mojave River League
Burroughs Ridgecrest at Hesperia
Oak Hills at Apple Valley
Sultana at Serrano
Rio Vista League
Artesia at Firebaugh
River Valley League
Patriot at Miller
Skyline League
Arroyo Valley at Bloomington
Carter at Indian Springs
San Gorgonio at Fontana
Tango League
Garden Grove Santiago at Bolsa Grande
Santa Ana Valley at Westminster La Quinta
Nonleague
Grand Terrace at Rialto
Kaiser at Jurupa Hills
Rim of the World at Eisenhower
Summit at Colton
8-MAN
CITY SECTION
City League
USC Hybrid at Stella
SOUTHERN SECTION
Express League
Southlands Christian at Avalon
Freelance League
Noli Indian at Villanova Prep
FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE
CITY SECTION
Central League
Bernstein at Hollywood
Roybal at Mendez
Coliseum League
Dorsey at Marquez
Washington Prep at King/Drew
Eastern League
Bell at South Gate
Garfield at South East
L.A. Roosevelt at Huntington Park
East Valley League
Arleta at Monroe
Grant at Arroyo
Verdugo Hills at Fulton, 3:30 p.m.
Exposition League
Jefferson at Santee
Marine League
Carson at Wilmington Banning
Metro League
Hawkins at Rancho Dominguez
Northern League
Lincoln at L.A. Wilson
Franklin at Eagle Rock
Southern League
Los Angeles at Diego Rivera
Valley Mission League
Canoga Park at Van Nuys
Panorama at San Fernando
Sylmar at Granada Hills Kennedy
Western League
Los Angeles Hamilton at Westchester
Los Angeles University at Palisades
Venice at Fairfax
West Valley League
Birmingham at Taft
El Camino Real at Cleveland
Granada Hills at Chatsworth
Nonleague
Angelou at Manual Arts
Contreras at Maywood CES
Locke at Dymally, 4 p.m.
West Adams at Torres, 4 p.m.
SOUTHERN SECTION
Alpha League
San Clemente at Los Alamitos
San Juan Hills at Edison
Almont League
Belmont at Montebello
Angelus League
Bishop Montgomery at Paraclete
Cathedral at St. Paul
St. Pius X-st. Matthias Academy at St. Francis
Arroyo League
Burbank at Monrovia
Muir at La Canada
Bay League
Inglewood at Palos Verdes, 3:30 p.m.
Mira Costa at Leuzinger
Big West League
Corona at Eastvale Roosevelt
Great Oak at Corona Santiago
Murrieta Mesa at Vista Murrieta
Murrieta Valley at Corona Centennial
Norco at Chaparral
Temecula Valley at Riverside King
Boulder League
Crescenta Valley at South Pasadena
Gabrielino at Burbank Burroughs
Bravo League
Tustin at Corona del Mar
Villa Park at La Habra
Camino Real League
Bosco Tech at Mary Star of the Sea
Channel League
Rio Mesa at Moorpark
Santa Barbara at Ventura
Thousand Oaks at Westlake
Citrus Belt League
Beaumont at Redlands
Redlands East Valley at Citrus Valley
Citrus Coast League
Carpinteria at Santa Clara
Grace at Del Sol
Nordhoff at Channel Islands
Coastal 101 League
Buena at Oxnard
Camarillo at Calabasas
Oak Park at Agoura
Cottonwood League
Riverside Notre Dame at Arrowhead Christian
Whittier Christian at Vasquez
Del Rey League
Salesian at Alemany
St. Anthony at La Salle
Delta League
Huntington Beach at Dana Hills
Western at Troy
Desert Empire League
Palm Springs at Shadow Hills
Rancho Mirage at La Quinta
Xavier Prep at Palm Desert
Epsilon League
Aliso Niguel at Brea Olinda
Newport Harbor at Tesoro
Trabuco Hills at Santa Ana Foothill
Foothill League
Golden Valley at Castaic
Saugus at Canyon Country Canyon
West Ranch vs. Hart at College of the Canyons
Foxtrot League
Beckman at Irvine
El Dorado at El Toro
Segerstrom at Orange
Gano League
Chaffey at Nogales
Walnut at Don Lugo
Gateway League
Cerritos at Mayfair
Downey at Warren
La Mirada at La Serna
Golden League
Antelope Valley at Palmdale
Lancaster at Knight
Littlerock at Quartz Hill
Hacienda League
Diamond Bar at West Covina
Hub City League
Compton at Compton Early College
Compton Centennial at Long Beach Cabrillo
Inland Valley League
Canyon Springs at Lakeside
Hemet at Citrus Hill
Heritage at Arlington
Iota League
Marina at Laguna Hills
Garden Grove Pacifica at Northwood
Ironwood League
Capistrano Valley Christian at Western Christian
Cerritos Valley Christian at Village Christian
Heritage Christian at Aquinas
Ivy League
Orange Vista at Liberty
Paloma Valley at Riverside North
Vista del Lago at Rancho Verde
Kappa League
Portola at St. Margaret’s
Sunny Hills at Esperanza
Lambda League
Sonora at Westminster
Manzanita League
Temecula Prep at Anza Hamilton
Marmonte League
Oaks Christian at Simi Valley
Oxnard Pacifica at Newbury Park
Mesquite League
Desert Christian Academy at Linfield Christian
Maranatha at Ontario Christian
Mid-Cities League
Gahr at Norwalk
Miramonte League
Workman at Bassett
Mission League
Chaminade at Bishop Amat
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame at Loyola
Sierra Canyon at Gardena Serra
Mission Valley League
El Monte at Arroyo
Mountain View at South El Monte
Montview League
Azusa at Duarte
Hacienda Heights Wilson at La Puente
Sierra Vista at Ontario
Moore League
Millikan at Lakewood
Mountain Pass League
Tahquitz at San Jacinto
Mountain Valley League
Jurupa Valley at San Bernardino
La Sierra at Rubidoux
Ocean league
Beverly Hills at South Torrance
Lawndale at Peninsula, 3:30 p.m.
Omicron League
Buena Park at Los Amigos
Garden Grove at Santa Ana
Irvine University at Estancia
Pioneer League
Culver City at West Torrance
El Segundo at Torrance
Santa Monica at North Torrance
Rio Vista League
Glenn at Whittier
Pioneer at Lynwood
River Valley League
La Sierra at Rubidoux
Pacific at Ramona, 6:45 p.m.
Sierra League
Ayala at Glendora
Bonita at Northview
Charter Oak at Colony
Sigma League
Costa Mesa at Anaheim
Katella at Rancho Alamitos
Saddleback at Ocean View
Sunbelt League
Moreno Valley at Valley View
Paloma Valley at Riverside North
Perris at Hillcrest
Tango League
Century at Godinez
Magnolia at Savanna
Tri-County League
Dos Pueblos at Royal
Fillmore at Hueneme
San Marcos at Santa Paula
Trinity League
Mater Dei at JSerra
Orange Lutheran at St. John Bosco
Servite vs. Santa Margarita at Saddleback College
Valle Vista League
Chino at Claremont
San Dimas at Diamond Ranch
Nonleague
Banning at Twentynine Palms
Coachella Valley at Desert Mirage
Keppel at Temple City
INTERSECTIONAL
Belmont at Hoover, 6 p.m.
8-MAN
CITY SECTION
City League
New Designs University Park at New Designs Watts
USC Hybrid at Stella, 3 p.m.
Valley League
TEACH Tech at East Valley
Valley Oaks CES at Sherman Oaks CES
SOUTHERN SECTION
Express League
Legacy College Prep at Downey Calvary Chapel
Vista Meridian at Magnolia Science Academy
Tri-Valley League
Cate at Flintridge Prep, 6:30 p.m.
Nonleague
California School for the Deaf Riverside at Entrepreneur
Desert Christian at Malibu, 6:30 p.m.
Frazier Mountain at Cuyama Valley
River Springs Charter at Cornerstone Christian, 5 p.m.
Santa Clarita Christian at Thousand Oaks Hillcrest Christian
Trinity Classical Academy at Lancaster Baptist
INTERSECTIONAL
Kings Christian at Maricopa
Tehillah Christian Academy at PAL Academy, 3 p.m.
SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE
SOUTHERN SECTION
Del Rey League
Crespi at Harvard-Westlake
Marmonte League
St. Bonaventure at Bishop Diego
Moore League
Long Beach Wilson vs. Long Beach Poly at Long Beach Cabrillo
Sunbelt League
Rancho Christian at Riverside Poly
8-MAN
SOUTHERN SECTION
Coast Valley League
Coastal Christian at San Luis Obispo Classical, 6 p.m.
Tri-Valley League
Sage Hill at Pasadena Poly, 11 a.m.
Nonleague
Thacher at Chadwick, 11:30 a.m.
INTERSECTIONAL
Mammoth at Academy of Careers & Exploration, 6 p.m.