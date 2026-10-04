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High School Sports

High school football: Week 7 schedule

Palos Verdes quarterback Ryan Rakowski throws during a game.
Quarterback Ryan Rakowski and Palos Verdes host Inglewood in a Bay League matchup on Friday afternoon.
(Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)
By Los Angeles Times staff
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HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

(Games at 7 p.m. unless noted)

MONDAY’S SCHEDULE

CITY SECTION

Northern League

L.A. Marshall at Franklin

Nonleague

Hawkins at West Adams, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Torres, 3:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE

8-MAN

SOUTHERN SECTION

Nonleague

Lucerne Valley at Desert Chapel

THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE

CITY SECTION

Marine League

Narbonne at Gardena

SOUTHERN SECTION

Alpha League

Mission Viejo at Yorba Linda

Baseline League

Etiwanda at Damien

Rancho Cucamonga at Chino Hills

Boulder League

Pasadena at San Marino

Delta League

Laguna Beach at El Modena

Desert Sky League

Granite Hills at Victor Valley

Silverado at Adelanto

Golden League

Highland at Eastside

Hacienda Heights

Baldwin Park at Covina

South Hills at Los Altos

Iota League

La Palma Kennedy at Cypress

Kappa League

Anaheim Canyon at Fullerton

Lambda League

Woodbridge at Fountain Valley

Manzanita League

Desert Chapel at California Military Institute

Silver Valley at Nuview Bridge

Mid-Cities League

Bellflower at California

Mojave River League

Burroughs Ridgecrest at Hesperia

Oak Hills at Apple Valley

Sultana at Serrano

Rio Vista League

Artesia at Firebaugh

River Valley League

Patriot at Miller

Skyline League

Arroyo Valley at Bloomington

Carter at Indian Springs

San Gorgonio at Fontana

Tango League

Garden Grove Santiago at Bolsa Grande

Santa Ana Valley at Westminster La Quinta

Nonleague

Grand Terrace at Rialto

Kaiser at Jurupa Hills

Rim of the World at Eisenhower

Summit at Colton

8-MAN

CITY SECTION

City League

USC Hybrid at Stella

SOUTHERN SECTION

Express League

Southlands Christian at Avalon

Freelance League

Noli Indian at Villanova Prep

FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE

CITY SECTION

Central League

Bernstein at Hollywood

Roybal at Mendez

Coliseum League

Dorsey at Marquez

Washington Prep at King/Drew

Eastern League

Bell at South Gate

Garfield at South East

L.A. Roosevelt at Huntington Park

East Valley League

Arleta at Monroe

Grant at Arroyo

Verdugo Hills at Fulton, 3:30 p.m.

Exposition League

Jefferson at Santee

Marine League

Carson at Wilmington Banning

Metro League

Hawkins at Rancho Dominguez

Northern League

Lincoln at L.A. Wilson

Franklin at Eagle Rock

Southern League

Los Angeles at Diego Rivera

Valley Mission League

Canoga Park at Van Nuys

Panorama at San Fernando

Sylmar at Granada Hills Kennedy

Western League

Los Angeles Hamilton at Westchester

Los Angeles University at Palisades

Venice at Fairfax

West Valley League

Birmingham at Taft

El Camino Real at Cleveland

Granada Hills at Chatsworth

Nonleague

Angelou at Manual Arts

Contreras at Maywood CES

Locke at Dymally, 4 p.m.

West Adams at Torres, 4 p.m.

SOUTHERN SECTION

Alpha League

San Clemente at Los Alamitos

San Juan Hills at Edison

Almont League

Belmont at Montebello

Angelus League

Bishop Montgomery at Paraclete

Cathedral at St. Paul

St. Pius X-st. Matthias Academy at St. Francis

Arroyo League

Burbank at Monrovia

Muir at La Canada

Bay League

Inglewood at Palos Verdes, 3:30 p.m.

Mira Costa at Leuzinger

Big West League

Corona at Eastvale Roosevelt

Great Oak at Corona Santiago

Murrieta Mesa at Vista Murrieta

Murrieta Valley at Corona Centennial

Norco at Chaparral

Temecula Valley at Riverside King

Boulder League

Crescenta Valley at South Pasadena

Gabrielino at Burbank Burroughs

Bravo League

Tustin at Corona del Mar

Villa Park at La Habra

Camino Real League

Bosco Tech at Mary Star of the Sea

Channel League

Rio Mesa at Moorpark

Santa Barbara at Ventura

Thousand Oaks at Westlake

Citrus Belt League

Beaumont at Redlands

Redlands East Valley at Citrus Valley

Citrus Coast League

Carpinteria at Santa Clara

Grace at Del Sol

Nordhoff at Channel Islands

Coastal 101 League

Buena at Oxnard

Camarillo at Calabasas

Oak Park at Agoura

Cottonwood League

Riverside Notre Dame at Arrowhead Christian

Whittier Christian at Vasquez

Del Rey League

Salesian at Alemany

St. Anthony at La Salle

Delta League

Huntington Beach at Dana Hills

Western at Troy

Desert Empire League

Palm Springs at Shadow Hills

Rancho Mirage at La Quinta

Xavier Prep at Palm Desert

Epsilon League

Aliso Niguel at Brea Olinda

Newport Harbor at Tesoro

Trabuco Hills at Santa Ana Foothill

Foothill League

Golden Valley at Castaic

Saugus at Canyon Country Canyon

West Ranch vs. Hart at College of the Canyons

Foxtrot League

Beckman at Irvine

El Dorado at El Toro

Segerstrom at Orange

Gano League

Chaffey at Nogales

Walnut at Don Lugo

Gateway League

Cerritos at Mayfair

Downey at Warren

La Mirada at La Serna

Golden League

Antelope Valley at Palmdale

Lancaster at Knight

Littlerock at Quartz Hill

Hacienda League

Diamond Bar at West Covina

Hub City League

Compton at Compton Early College

Compton Centennial at Long Beach Cabrillo

Inland Valley League

Canyon Springs at Lakeside

Hemet at Citrus Hill

Heritage at Arlington

Iota League

Marina at Laguna Hills

Garden Grove Pacifica at Northwood

Ironwood League

Capistrano Valley Christian at Western Christian

Cerritos Valley Christian at Village Christian

Heritage Christian at Aquinas

Ivy League

Orange Vista at Liberty

Paloma Valley at Riverside North

Vista del Lago at Rancho Verde

Kappa League

Portola at St. Margaret’s

Sunny Hills at Esperanza

Lambda League

Sonora at Westminster

Manzanita League

Temecula Prep at Anza Hamilton

Marmonte League

Oaks Christian at Simi Valley

Oxnard Pacifica at Newbury Park

Mesquite League

Desert Christian Academy at Linfield Christian

Maranatha at Ontario Christian

Mid-Cities League

Gahr at Norwalk

Miramonte League

Workman at Bassett

Mission League

Chaminade at Bishop Amat

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame at Loyola

Sierra Canyon at Gardena Serra

Mission Valley League

El Monte at Arroyo

Mountain View at South El Monte

Montview League

Azusa at Duarte

Hacienda Heights Wilson at La Puente

Sierra Vista at Ontario

Moore League

Millikan at Lakewood

Mountain Pass League

Tahquitz at San Jacinto

Mountain Valley League

Jurupa Valley at San Bernardino

La Sierra at Rubidoux

Ocean league

Beverly Hills at South Torrance

Lawndale at Peninsula, 3:30 p.m.

Omicron League

Buena Park at Los Amigos

Garden Grove at Santa Ana

Irvine University at Estancia

Pioneer League

Culver City at West Torrance

El Segundo at Torrance

Santa Monica at North Torrance

Rio Vista League

Glenn at Whittier

Pioneer at Lynwood

River Valley League

La Sierra at Rubidoux

Pacific at Ramona, 6:45 p.m.

Sierra League

Ayala at Glendora

Bonita at Northview

Charter Oak at Colony

Sigma League

Costa Mesa at Anaheim

Katella at Rancho Alamitos

Saddleback at Ocean View

Sunbelt League

Moreno Valley at Valley View

Paloma Valley at Riverside North

Perris at Hillcrest

Tango League

Century at Godinez

Magnolia at Savanna

Tri-County League

Dos Pueblos at Royal

Fillmore at Hueneme

San Marcos at Santa Paula

Trinity League

Mater Dei at JSerra

Orange Lutheran at St. John Bosco

Servite vs. Santa Margarita at Saddleback College

Valle Vista League

Chino at Claremont

San Dimas at Diamond Ranch

Nonleague

Banning at Twentynine Palms

Coachella Valley at Desert Mirage

Keppel at Temple City

INTERSECTIONAL

Belmont at Hoover, 6 p.m.

8-MAN

CITY SECTION

City League

New Designs University Park at New Designs Watts

USC Hybrid at Stella, 3 p.m.

Valley League

TEACH Tech at East Valley

Valley Oaks CES at Sherman Oaks CES

SOUTHERN SECTION

Express League

Legacy College Prep at Downey Calvary Chapel

Vista Meridian at Magnolia Science Academy

Tri-Valley League

Cate at Flintridge Prep, 6:30 p.m.

Nonleague

California School for the Deaf Riverside at Entrepreneur

Desert Christian at Malibu, 6:30 p.m.

Frazier Mountain at Cuyama Valley

River Springs Charter at Cornerstone Christian, 5 p.m.

Santa Clarita Christian at Thousand Oaks Hillcrest Christian

Trinity Classical Academy at Lancaster Baptist

INTERSECTIONAL

Kings Christian at Maricopa

Tehillah Christian Academy at PAL Academy, 3 p.m.

SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE

SOUTHERN SECTION

Del Rey League

Crespi at Harvard-Westlake

Marmonte League

St. Bonaventure at Bishop Diego

Moore League

Long Beach Wilson vs. Long Beach Poly at Long Beach Cabrillo

Sunbelt League

Rancho Christian at Riverside Poly

8-MAN

SOUTHERN SECTION

Coast Valley League

Coastal Christian at San Luis Obispo Classical, 6 p.m.

Tri-Valley League

Sage Hill at Pasadena Poly, 11 a.m.

Nonleague

Thacher at Chadwick, 11:30 a.m.

INTERSECTIONAL

Mammoth at Academy of Careers & Exploration, 6 p.m.
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