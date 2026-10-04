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High School Sports

The Times’ top 25 high school football rankings

Junior quarterback Preston Beck of San Clemente High poses for a photo.
Junior quarterback Preston Beck of San Clemente High has led his team to a 6-0 record.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
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A look at the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland after Week 6:

Rk. School (record) result; Next game; last week’s ranking

1. SANTA MARGARITA (6-0) def. Mater Dei, 14-7; vs. Servite at Saddleback College, Friday; 1

2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (5-1) def. JSerra, 40-14; vs. Orange Lutheran, Friday; 2

3. SIERRA CANYON (6-0) def. Loyola, 41-0; at Gardena Serra, Friday; 3

4. CORONA CENTENNIAL (3-3) def. Vista Murrieta, 65-14; vs. Murrietta Valley, Friday; 4

5. MATER DEI (4-2) lost to Santa Margarita, 14-7; at JSerra, Friday; 5

6. MISSION VIEJO (4-1) def. Huntington Beach Edison, 42-14; at Yorba Linda, Thursday; 6

7. ORANGE LUTHERAN (4-2) def. Servite, 56-21; at St. John Bosco, Friday; 7

8. SAN CLEMENTE (6-0) def. Yorba Linda, 28-0; at Los Alamitos, Friday; 8

9. PALOS VERDES (6-0) def. Long Beach Millikan, 42-7; vs. Inglewood, Friday; 10

10. JSERRA (4-2) lost to St. John Bosco, 40-14; vs. Mater Dei, Friday; 11

11. SERVITE (3-3) lost to Orange Lutheran, 56-21; at Santa Margarita, Friday; 12

12. CORONA DEL MAR (6-0) def. Villa Park, 24-10; vs. Tustin, Friday; 13

13. BISHOP AMAT (5-1) def. Gardena Serra, 27-26; vs. Chaminade, Friday; 14

14. LA SERNA (5-1) def. Warren, 27-3; vs. La Mirada, Friday; 15

15. CREAN LUTHERAN (4-2) def. Tustin, 21-7; vs. Capistrano Valley, Friday; 16

16. CARSON (5-1) def. Gardena, 57-0; at Banning, Friday; 17

17. OXNARD PACIFICA (5-1) def. Oaks Christian, 38-17; at Newbury Park, Friday; 18

18 . CHAMINADE (5-1) lost to Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 28-21; at Bishop Amat, Friday; 9

19. GARDENA SERRA (3-3) lost to Bishop Amat, 27-26; vs. Sierra Canyon, Friday; 19

20. HUNTINGTON BEACH (6-0) def. El Modena, 24-21; at Dana Hills, Friday; 22

21. SAN JACINTO (6-0) def. Temescal Canyon, 49-0; vs. Tahquitz, Friday; 24

22. ORANGE (6-0) def. El Dorado, 42-14; vs. Segerstrom, Friday; 25

23. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (6-0) def. Chaminade 28-21; at Loyola, Friday; NR

24. CAPISTRANO VALLEY (6-0) def. La Habra, 42-20; at Crean Lutheran, Friday; NR

25. YORBA LINDA (4-2) lost to San Clemente, 28-0; vs. Mission Viejo, Thursday; 23

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Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

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