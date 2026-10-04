The Times’ top 25 high school football rankings
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A look at the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland after Week 6:
Rk. School (record) result; Next game; last week’s ranking
1. SANTA MARGARITA (6-0) def. Mater Dei, 14-7; vs. Servite at Saddleback College, Friday; 1
2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (5-1) def. JSerra, 40-14; vs. Orange Lutheran, Friday; 2
3. SIERRA CANYON (6-0) def. Loyola, 41-0; at Gardena Serra, Friday; 3
4. CORONA CENTENNIAL (3-3) def. Vista Murrieta, 65-14; vs. Murrietta Valley, Friday; 4
5. MATER DEI (4-2) lost to Santa Margarita, 14-7; at JSerra, Friday; 5
6. MISSION VIEJO (4-1) def. Huntington Beach Edison, 42-14; at Yorba Linda, Thursday; 6
7. ORANGE LUTHERAN (4-2) def. Servite, 56-21; at St. John Bosco, Friday; 7
8. SAN CLEMENTE (6-0) def. Yorba Linda, 28-0; at Los Alamitos, Friday; 8
9. PALOS VERDES (6-0) def. Long Beach Millikan, 42-7; vs. Inglewood, Friday; 10
10. JSERRA (4-2) lost to St. John Bosco, 40-14; vs. Mater Dei, Friday; 11
11. SERVITE (3-3) lost to Orange Lutheran, 56-21; at Santa Margarita, Friday; 12
12. CORONA DEL MAR (6-0) def. Villa Park, 24-10; vs. Tustin, Friday; 13
13. BISHOP AMAT (5-1) def. Gardena Serra, 27-26; vs. Chaminade, Friday; 14
14. LA SERNA (5-1) def. Warren, 27-3; vs. La Mirada, Friday; 15
15. CREAN LUTHERAN (4-2) def. Tustin, 21-7; vs. Capistrano Valley, Friday; 16
16. CARSON (5-1) def. Gardena, 57-0; at Banning, Friday; 17
17. OXNARD PACIFICA (5-1) def. Oaks Christian, 38-17; at Newbury Park, Friday; 18
18 . CHAMINADE (5-1) lost to Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 28-21; at Bishop Amat, Friday; 9
19. GARDENA SERRA (3-3) lost to Bishop Amat, 27-26; vs. Sierra Canyon, Friday; 19
20. HUNTINGTON BEACH (6-0) def. El Modena, 24-21; at Dana Hills, Friday; 22
21. SAN JACINTO (6-0) def. Temescal Canyon, 49-0; vs. Tahquitz, Friday; 24
22. ORANGE (6-0) def. El Dorado, 42-14; vs. Segerstrom, Friday; 25
23. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (6-0) def. Chaminade 28-21; at Loyola, Friday; NR
24. CAPISTRANO VALLEY (6-0) def. La Habra, 42-20; at Crean Lutheran, Friday; NR
25. YORBA LINDA (4-2) lost to San Clemente, 28-0; vs. Mission Viejo, Thursday; 23