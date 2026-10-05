Tap to enable a layout that focuses on the article.
Advertisement
High School Sports

Prep talk: A look at midseason Southern California football stat leaders

Marquez receiver and linebacker Elyjah Staples points during a game.
Linebacker Elyjah Staples of Marquez has 87 tackles so far this season.
(Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
Columnist Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

With a growing number of football coaches recognizing the importance of helping their players gain exposure by publishing their statistics on MaxPreps.com, here’s stat leaders at midseason.

For passing, the leader is quarterback Jacob Anzaldua of Banning in the Inland Empire. He has passed for 2,282 yards and 29 touchdowns.

For rushing, Tru Warrior Casas of Fairfax has gained 1,547 yards, just ahead of Garfield’s Ceasar Reyes, who has 1,532.

Advertisement

For receiving, Issic Alonzo of Savanna has caught 72 passes for 1,068 yards and 16 touchdowns.

On the defensive side of the ball, Elyjah Staples of Marquez has 87 tackles, Hudson Manning of Chaminade has 9 1/2 sacks and Roshaun Brown of Jefferson has five interceptions.

On special teams, Noah Guillen of Bishop Amat is six for six on field goals and Juan Silva of Estancia is averaging 49.7 yards on 26 punts.

Advertisement

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.
High School SportsSports

Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement