Prep talk: A look at midseason Southern California football stat leaders

Linebacker Elyjah Staples of Marquez has 87 tackles so far this season.

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With a growing number of football coaches recognizing the importance of helping their players gain exposure by publishing their statistics on MaxPreps.com, here’s stat leaders at midseason.

For passing, the leader is quarterback Jacob Anzaldua of Banning in the Inland Empire. He has passed for 2,282 yards and 29 touchdowns.

For rushing, Tru Warrior Casas of Fairfax has gained 1,547 yards, just ahead of Garfield’s Ceasar Reyes, who has 1,532.

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For receiving, Issic Alonzo of Savanna has caught 72 passes for 1,068 yards and 16 touchdowns.

On the defensive side of the ball, Elyjah Staples of Marquez has 87 tackles, Hudson Manning of Chaminade has 9 1/2 sacks and Roshaun Brown of Jefferson has five interceptions.

On special teams, Noah Guillen of Bishop Amat is six for six on field goals and Juan Silva of Estancia is averaging 49.7 yards on 26 punts.

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This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.