The Times’ top 10 high school flag football rankings
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The Times’ top 10 high school flag football rankings:
1. JSerra (21-0)
Super sophomore Kate Meier has thrown for 5,621 yards and 70 scores and has 543 yards rushing.
Next: Tuesday vs. Mater Dei.
2. Orange Lutheran (15-3)
Linebacker Summer Mele has 104 flag pulls and cornerback Capri Cuneo has 20 interceptions.
Next: Tuesday at Santa Margarita.
3. Huntington Beach (20-3)
Roxie Shaia passed for 256 yards and four touchdowns in a 27-26 league victory at Edison.
Next: Wednesday at Marina.
4. Newport Harbor (17-4)
Scarlett Guyser has thrown for 31 touchdowns, rushed for five and has 14 takeaways on defense.
Next: Monday vs. Fountain Valley.
5. Mater Dei (16-5)
Tymane Allen threw two touchdown passes to Kendra Hansen in a 22-0 win at Orange Lutheran.
Next: Tuesday at JSerra.
6. Lakewood St. Joseph (15-1)
Lexi Loya has passed for 3,390 yards and 50 touchdowns and has run for seven scores.
Next: Monday vs. Quartz Hill.
7. Dos Pueblos (16-3)
Brooklyn Hedricks has 58 receptions for 800 yards and 18 scores and 142 flag pulls on defense.
Next: Tuesday at San Marcos.
8. Westlake (18-3)
The Warriors have won 12 straight — all by double digits — since a two-point loss to Dos Pueblos.
Next: Tuesday at Thousand Oaks.
9. Edison (17-6)
The Chargers have two crucial Sunset League matchups with Corona del Mar this week.
Next: Monday at Corona del Mar.
10. Oxnard (16-5)
Ryanna Harris ran for three scores and passed for another in a 25-24 upset of Dos Pueblos.
Next: Tuesday at Rio Mesa.