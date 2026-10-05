(Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)

Capri Cuneo has 20 interceptions and 22 pass deflections in 18 games for No. 2 Orange Lutheran.

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The Times’ top 10 high school flag football rankings:

1. JSerra (21-0)

Super sophomore Kate Meier has thrown for 5,621 yards and 70 scores and has 543 yards rushing.

Next: Tuesday vs. Mater Dei.

2. Orange Lutheran (15-3)

Linebacker Summer Mele has 104 flag pulls and cornerback Capri Cuneo has 20 interceptions.

Next: Tuesday at Santa Margarita.

3. Huntington Beach (20-3)

Roxie Shaia passed for 256 yards and four touchdowns in a 27-26 league victory at Edison.

Next: Wednesday at Marina.

4. Newport Harbor (17-4)

Scarlett Guyser has thrown for 31 touchdowns, rushed for five and has 14 takeaways on defense.

Next: Monday vs. Fountain Valley.

5. Mater Dei (16-5)

Tymane Allen threw two touchdown passes to Kendra Hansen in a 22-0 win at Orange Lutheran.

Next: Tuesday at JSerra.

6. Lakewood St. Joseph (15-1)

Lexi Loya has passed for 3,390 yards and 50 touchdowns and has run for seven scores.

Next: Monday vs. Quartz Hill.

7. Dos Pueblos (16-3)

Brooklyn Hedricks has 58 receptions for 800 yards and 18 scores and 142 flag pulls on defense.

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Next: Tuesday at San Marcos.

8. Westlake (18-3)

The Warriors have won 12 straight — all by double digits — since a two-point loss to Dos Pueblos.

Next: Tuesday at Thousand Oaks.

9. Edison (17-6)

The Chargers have two crucial Sunset League matchups with Corona del Mar this week.

Next: Monday at Corona del Mar.

10. Oxnard (16-5)

Ryanna Harris ran for three scores and passed for another in a 25-24 upset of Dos Pueblos.

Next: Tuesday at Rio Mesa.