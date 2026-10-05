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High School Sports

The Times’ top 10 high school flag football rankings

Capri Cuneo has 20 interceptions and 22 pass deflections in 18 games for No. 2 Orange Lutheran.
(Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
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The Times’ top 10 high school flag football rankings:

1. JSerra (21-0)

Super sophomore Kate Meier has thrown for 5,621 yards and 70 scores and has 543 yards rushing.

Next: Tuesday vs. Mater Dei.

2. Orange Lutheran (15-3)

Linebacker Summer Mele has 104 flag pulls and cornerback Capri Cuneo has 20 interceptions.

Next: Tuesday at Santa Margarita.

3. Huntington Beach (20-3)

Roxie Shaia passed for 256 yards and four touchdowns in a 27-26 league victory at Edison.

Next: Wednesday at Marina.

4. Newport Harbor (17-4)

Scarlett Guyser has thrown for 31 touchdowns, rushed for five and has 14 takeaways on defense.

Next: Monday vs. Fountain Valley.

5. Mater Dei (16-5)

Tymane Allen threw two touchdown passes to Kendra Hansen in a 22-0 win at Orange Lutheran.

Next: Tuesday at JSerra.

6. Lakewood St. Joseph (15-1)

Lexi Loya has passed for 3,390 yards and 50 touchdowns and has run for seven scores.

Next: Monday vs. Quartz Hill.

7. Dos Pueblos (16-3)

Brooklyn Hedricks has 58 receptions for 800 yards and 18 scores and 142 flag pulls on defense.

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Next: Tuesday at San Marcos.

8. Westlake (18-3)

The Warriors have won 12 straight — all by double digits — since a two-point loss to Dos Pueblos.

Next: Tuesday at Thousand Oaks.

9. Edison (17-6)

The Chargers have two crucial Sunset League matchups with Corona del Mar this week.

Next: Monday at Corona del Mar.

10. Oxnard (16-5)

Ryanna Harris ran for three scores and passed for another in a 25-24 upset of Dos Pueblos.

Next: Tuesday at Rio Mesa.

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Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

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