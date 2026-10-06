Tap to enable a layout that focuses on the article.
Advertisement
High School Sports

Prep talk: Coach Troy Cassidy has led Kennedy to a 20-game league winning streak

Colton, 4, and baby Connor are the sons of Granada Hills Kennedy football coach Troy Cassidy.
(Courtesy of Jacquie Bounds Photography)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
Columnist Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

Granada Hills Kennedy football (6-0) is on a 20-game Valley Mission League win streak under coach Troy Cassidy, who’s also a little busy at home with two young boys, Colton, 4, and baby Connor, whom he and his wife watch over.

The fact the Golden Cougars have kept winning after the graduation of All-City quarterback Diego Montes shows how Cassidy has built the next-up mentality.

Chaz Rodriguez has stepped in at quarterback to pass for 805 yards and 13 touchdowns along with seven touchdowns rushing.

Advertisement

Cassidy comes from an athletic family. He and his two brothers went to Chatsworth and played mostly baseball. Oldest brother Thomas is the baseball coach and athletic director at Calabasas. Their father has been a longtime official and coach.

So, if the Kennedy coach looks a little busy, it’s because he is, with teaching, coaching and parenting. He obviously knows how to multitask.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.

Advertisement

More to Read

High School SportsSports

Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement