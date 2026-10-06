Prep talk: Coach Troy Cassidy has led Kennedy to a 20-game league winning streak

Colton, 4, and baby Connor are the sons of Granada Hills Kennedy football coach Troy Cassidy.

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Granada Hills Kennedy football (6-0) is on a 20-game Valley Mission League win streak under coach Troy Cassidy, who’s also a little busy at home with two young boys, Colton, 4, and baby Connor, whom he and his wife watch over.

The fact the Golden Cougars have kept winning after the graduation of All-City quarterback Diego Montes shows how Cassidy has built the next-up mentality.

Chaz Rodriguez has stepped in at quarterback to pass for 805 yards and 13 touchdowns along with seven touchdowns rushing.

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Cassidy comes from an athletic family. He and his two brothers went to Chatsworth and played mostly baseball. Oldest brother Thomas is the baseball coach and athletic director at Calabasas. Their father has been a longtime official and coach.

So, if the Kennedy coach looks a little busy, it’s because he is, with teaching, coaching and parenting. He obviously knows how to multitask.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.