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High School Sports

The Times’ top 10 City Section football rankings

Hamilton sophomore quarterback Thaddeus Breaux delivers a pass during a high school football game.
Hamilton sophomore quarterback Thaddeus Breaux leads the No. 10 team in The Times’ City Section football rankings.
(Craig Weston)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
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The Times’ top 10 high school football rankings from the City Section:

1. CARSON (5-1). It’s time for the annual battle with rival Banning on Friday night.

2. CLEVELAND (6-0). Cavaliers knock off Birmingham to become favorite to win West Valley League.

3. CRENSHAW (5-2). Cougars get week off to prepare for Coliseum League showdown with King/Drew.

4. SAN PEDRO (6-1). Seth Solorio keeps throwing touchdown passes.

5. BIRMINGHAM (1-5). Patriots’ offense continues to struggle.

6. KING/DREW (3-3). Golden Eagles have played good schedule to prepare for Coliseum League.

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7. KENNEDY (6-0). 20-game Valley Mission League unbeaten streak for Golden Cougars.

8. GARFIELD (5-1). Ceasar Reyes rushed for 374 yards and five touchdowns in win over Bell.

9. MARSHALL (6-0). Northern League title is within reach.

10. HAMILTON (2-4). Yankees’ Thaddeus Breaux is heating up just in time for Western League.

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Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

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