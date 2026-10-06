The Times’ top 10 City Section football rankings
-
-
- Share via
See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred
The Times’ top 10 high school football rankings from the City Section:
1. CARSON (5-1). It’s time for the annual battle with rival Banning on Friday night.
2. CLEVELAND (6-0). Cavaliers knock off Birmingham to become favorite to win West Valley League.
3. CRENSHAW (5-2). Cougars get week off to prepare for Coliseum League showdown with King/Drew.
4. SAN PEDRO (6-1). Seth Solorio keeps throwing touchdown passes.
5. BIRMINGHAM (1-5). Patriots’ offense continues to struggle.
6. KING/DREW (3-3). Golden Eagles have played good schedule to prepare for Coliseum League.
7. KENNEDY (6-0). 20-game Valley Mission League unbeaten streak for Golden Cougars.
8. GARFIELD (5-1). Ceasar Reyes rushed for 374 yards and five touchdowns in win over Bell.
9. MARSHALL (6-0). Northern League title is within reach.
10. HAMILTON (2-4). Yankees’ Thaddeus Breaux is heating up just in time for Western League.