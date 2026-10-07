Scott Taylor, Shane Rosenthal make for the perfect roommates at UCLA

Linebacker Scott Taylor, left, and receiver Shane Rosenthal, graduates of Loyola and Newbury Park, respectively, are roommates and both stellar contributors for UCLA’s football team.

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One is Catholic, the other Jewish. One was a star linebacker for a private high school, Loyola, the other a star receiver for a public high school, Newbury Park. Both wear the same jersey number at UCLA, No. 20.

Scott Taylor and Shane Rosenthal became roommates last year and based on their many smiles, witty comeback lines and football success, it’s clear they’ve become best friends and best teammates.

“It’s cool,” Rosenthal said.

“We just get along really well,” Taylor said.

They share an apartment with two other UCLA players, punter Lennox Miller and defensive back Kuron Jabari.

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Whatever initial concerns or perceived stereotypes they may have had quickly vanished after learning about their similar upbringings, goals and expectations to be good students and good people.

“I hosted him on his official visit,” Taylor said. “Hosted him for dinner, took him to Westwood. We have a lot of the same priorities, doing the right things, eating the right food, going to bed at the right time. Little things.”

Said Rosenthal: “We’re on the same timing for everything. He plays defense. I play offense. We’re able to watch film together, talk about football, talk about what he sees from the defense, talk about what I see from the offense and how we go at each other in practice.”

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Taylor, a 6-foot-4, 241-pound sophomore who’s never seen a steak he didn’t want to eat, “is a damn good cook,” said his grandfather, Bill Thomason, a former Loyola principal and basketball coach. Thomason once bought his grandson Omaha Steaks as a birthday gift.

“They were so good,” Taylor said.

The two No. 20s for UCLA. Shane Rosenthal and Scott Taylor from Newbury Park and Loyola. pic.twitter.com/uyW1CwovdR — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 13, 2026

He sometimes drives home on Sundays to cook steaks for family members. And he eats them, too.

In the competition for who cleans the room the best, Rosenthal wins in a landslide.

“He might be the cleanest guy in the country,” Taylor said. “He might be an All-American cleaner.”

Said Rosenthal: “I definitely feel like I’m the cleanest guy in the apartment.”

As for washing clothes, both said there are no irons in sight. They learned laundry at home but it appears parents are always welcome to help.

Taylor is dating a girl who’s Jewish but Rosenthal gets no credit as a matchmaker since they’ve been seeing each other well before Rosenthal arrived. “There’s usually two Jews in the apartment,” Rosenthal said.

Taylor has become a key pass rusher for the 4-0 Bruins going into Saturday’s game against Oregon. Rosenthal, also a sophomore, has received playing time as a gunner on punts while being a backup receiver. He’s the state-record holder in high school football with 24 career interceptions, so tackling on special teams is something he does well while waiting for the opportunity to show his receiving skills.

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Ta'Shawn James and Scott Taylor with the sack💪@UCLAFootball defense continues to dominate!



Watch on Big Ten Network pic.twitter.com/ZMVkG4YYOn — UCLA on BTN (@UCLAOnBTN) September 13, 2026

Taylor has used weight training to build up his body and give himself an NFL-like physical stature. It started back during the pandemic when he was 13. He decided to walk down the street to the local fitness center that was allowing kids to use the equipment for free — as long as they were 15. Somehow, he convinced them he was 15. When the business started charging him, he got his mom’s credit card, became a paid member and the rest is history. He has the talent to be on par with former UCLA linebacker Carson Schwesinger.

He also possesses the ability to comfortably talk in public. He was the only UCLA player chosen to answer questions from the media after Bob Chesney was introduced as head coach last December. On Tuesday, Taylor welcomed a group of middle school students touring Spaulding Field with high-fives and fist-pumps.

Taylor remembers his first impression of Chesney addressing the team. Like many others, Taylor believes Chesney’s communication skills are legit.

“He’s a great communicator to you guys,” he said. “He’s also a great communicator to us. Everything’s crystal clear about what we’re supposed to do, what our role is since Day 1. He showed up and said, ‘If you guys choose to stay here’ and ... this is before the portal even opened. ‘If you guys choose to stay here, we’re gonna do something special, so if you choose to stay, be ready to work, be ready to compete.’”

Taylor said the foundation of strong relationships within the team is important.

“It’s really special the connection we have,” he said. “And I think that speaks to who we are as a team because it’s really easy to play hard for each other when we’re so close off the field.”

If Chesney ever decides to host a team barbecue, Taylor is ready to lend his steak-cooking skills, with Rosenthal at his side.