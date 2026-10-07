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High School Sports

This week’s top high school football games

Ryan Christianson of Orange Lutheran picks up yardage during a 23-17 win over Chandler (Ariz.) Basha.
Ryan Christianson of Orange Lutheran picks up yardage during a 23-17 win over Chandler (Ariz.) Basha earlier this season.
(Craig Weston)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
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A look at two of this week’s top high school football games in the Southland:

FRIDAY

Orange Lutheran (4-2, 1-0) at St. John Bosco (5-1, 1-0), 7 p.m.

The Braves will need no pep talk from coach Jason Negro. Orange Lutheran eliminated St. John Bosco in a huge upset in the opening round of last year’s Southern Section Division 1 playoffs. The Braves are suddenly running the ball effectively with Maliq Allen, who rushed for 180 yards last week, the most by a Brave since the 2021 season. Orange Lutheran also has a good running game with Ryan Christianson. The pick: St. John Bosco.

Inglewood (6-1, 1-0) at Palos Verdes (6-0, 0-0), 3:30 p.m.

Home-field advantage in the afternoon always helps Palos Verdes, but more important is the duo of quarterback Ryan Rakowski and receiver Jalen Flowers clicking against an Inglewood team that has some top defensive linemen. The winner should cruise to the Bay League title. The pick: Palos Verdes.

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Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

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