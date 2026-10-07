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A look at two of this week’s top high school football games in the Southland:

FRIDAY

Orange Lutheran (4-2, 1-0) at St. John Bosco (5-1, 1-0), 7 p.m.

The Braves will need no pep talk from coach Jason Negro. Orange Lutheran eliminated St. John Bosco in a huge upset in the opening round of last year’s Southern Section Division 1 playoffs. The Braves are suddenly running the ball effectively with Maliq Allen, who rushed for 180 yards last week, the most by a Brave since the 2021 season. Orange Lutheran also has a good running game with Ryan Christianson. The pick: St. John Bosco.

Inglewood (6-1, 1-0) at Palos Verdes (6-0, 0-0), 3:30 p.m.

Home-field advantage in the afternoon always helps Palos Verdes, but more important is the duo of quarterback Ryan Rakowski and receiver Jalen Flowers clicking against an Inglewood team that has some top defensive linemen. The winner should cruise to the Bay League title. The pick: Palos Verdes.