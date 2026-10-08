High school football: Thursday’s scores
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HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
THURSDAY’S RESULTS
SOUTHERN SECTION
Alpha League
Mission Viejo 27, Yorba Linda 26
Baseline League
Etiwanda 35, Damien 25
Rancho Cucamonga 21, Chino Hills 9
Boulder League
San Marino d. Pasadena
Delta League
El Modena 21, Laguna Beach 14
Desert Sky League
Silverado 49, Adelanto 28
Victor Valley 41, Granite Hills 17
Golden League
Highland 37, Eastside 0
Hacienda League
Baldwin Park 34, Covina 0
Los Altos 56, South Hills 14
Iota League
Cypress 38, La Palma Kennedy 0
Kappa League
Fullerton 28, Anaheim Canyon 27
Lambda League
Fountain Valley 45, Woodbridge 21
Manzanita League
Silver Valley 42, Nuview Bridge 16
Mid-Cities League
Bellflower 47, California 10
Mojave River League
Apple Valley 21, Oak Hills 7
Hesperia 38, Ridgecrest Burroughs 19
Serrano 48, Sultana 12
Rio Vista League
Artesia 42, Firebaugh 0
River Valley League
Patriot 48, Miller 0
Skyline League
Arroyo Valley 30, Bloomington 8
Carter 40, Indian Springs 0
Fontana 45, San Gorgonio 21
Tango League
Bolsa Grande 37, Garden Grove Santiago 6
Santa Ana Valley 10, Westminster La Quinta 7
Nonleague
Eisenhower 29, Rim of the World 28
Jurupa Hills 60, Kaiser 40
Rialto 21, Grand Terrace 15
Summit 28, Colton 7
8-MAN
CITY SECTION
City League
Stella 44, USC Hybrid at Stella 22
SOUTHERN SECTION
Nonleague
United Christian Academy 56, Milken 52