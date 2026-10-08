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High School Sports

High school football: Thursday’s scores

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By Los Angeles Times staff
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HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

THURSDAY’S RESULTS

SOUTHERN SECTION

Alpha League

Mission Viejo 27, Yorba Linda 26

Baseline League

Etiwanda 35, Damien 25

Rancho Cucamonga 21, Chino Hills 9

Boulder League

San Marino d. Pasadena

Delta League

El Modena 21, Laguna Beach 14

Desert Sky League

Silverado 49, Adelanto 28

Victor Valley 41, Granite Hills 17

Golden League

Highland 37, Eastside 0

Hacienda League

Baldwin Park 34, Covina 0

Los Altos 56, South Hills 14

Iota League

Cypress 38, La Palma Kennedy 0

Kappa League

Fullerton 28, Anaheim Canyon 27

Lambda League

Fountain Valley 45, Woodbridge 21

Manzanita League

Silver Valley 42, Nuview Bridge 16

Mid-Cities League

Bellflower 47, California 10

Mojave River League

Apple Valley 21, Oak Hills 7

Hesperia 38, Ridgecrest Burroughs 19

Serrano 48, Sultana 12

Rio Vista League

Artesia 42, Firebaugh 0

River Valley League

Patriot 48, Miller 0

Skyline League

Arroyo Valley 30, Bloomington 8

Carter 40, Indian Springs 0

Fontana 45, San Gorgonio 21

Tango League

Bolsa Grande 37, Garden Grove Santiago 6

Santa Ana Valley 10, Westminster La Quinta 7

Nonleague

Eisenhower 29, Rim of the World 28

Jurupa Hills 60, Kaiser 40

Rialto 21, Grand Terrace 15

Summit 28, Colton 7

8-MAN

CITY SECTION

City League

Stella 44, USC Hybrid at Stella 22

SOUTHERN SECTION

Nonleague

United Christian Academy 56, Milken 52

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