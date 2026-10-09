How the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland fared this week
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A look at how the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland fared this week:
Rk. School (record) result; Next game
1. SANTA MARGARITA (7-0) def. Servite, 27-3; at St. John Bosco, Friday
2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (6-1) def. Orange Lutheran, 28-14; vs. Santa Margarita, Friday
3. SIERRA CANYON (7-0) def. Gardena Serra, 58-0; at Chaminade, Friday
4. CORONA CENTENNIAL (4-3) def. Murrietta Valley, 42-20; vs. Norco, Thursday
5. MATER DEI (5-2) def. JSerra, 41-7; at Servite, Thursday
6. MISSION VIEJO (5-1) def. Yorba Linda, 27-26; at San Clemente, Friday
7. ORANGE LUTHERAN (4-3) lost to St. John Bosco, 28-24; vs. JSerra, Friday
8. SAN CLEMENTE (7-0) def. Los Alamitos, 27-0; vs. Mission Viejo, Friday
9. PALOS VERDES (6-1) lost to Inglewood, 26-23; at Mira Costa, Thursday
10. JSERRA (4-3) lost to Mater Dei, 41-7; at Orange Lutheran, Friday
11. SERVITE (3-4) lost to Santa Margarita, 27-3; vs. Mater Dei, Thursday
12. CORONA DEL MAR (7-0) def. Tustin, 28-14; at Capistrano Valley, Friday
13. BISHOP AMAT (6-1) def. Chaminade, 28-7; at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, Friday
14. LA SERNA (6-1) def. La Mirada, 56-19; vs. Cerritos, Friday
15. CREAN LUTHERAN (5-2) def. Capistrano Valley, 30-22; vs. La Habra, Friday
16. CARSON (6-1) def. Banning, 41-3; at Narbonne, Friday
17. OXNARD PACIFICA (5-2) lost to Newbury Park, 21-16; at Bishop Diego, Friday
18. CHAMINADE (5-2) lost to Bishop Amat, 21-0; vs. Sierra Canyon, Friday
19. GARDENA SERRA (3-4) lost to Sierra Canyon, 58-0; at Loyola, Friday
20. HUNTINGTON BEACH (709) def Dana Hills, 21-16; at Western, Thursday
21. SAN JACINTO (7-0) def. Tahquitz, 48-7; at Elsinore, Thursday
22. ORANGE (7-0) def. Segerstrom, 53-7; at Beckman, Friday
23. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (7-0) def Loyola, 49-21; vs. Bishop Amat, Friday
24. CAPISTRANO VALLEY (6-1) lost to Crean Lutheran, 30-22; vs. Corona del Mar, Friday
25. YORBA LINDA (4-3) lost to Mission Viejo, 27-26; vs. San Juan Hills, Thursday