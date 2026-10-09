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High School Sports

How the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland fared this week

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By Los Angeles Times staff
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A look at how the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland fared this week:

Rk. School (record) result; Next game

1. SANTA MARGARITA (7-0) def. Servite, 27-3; at St. John Bosco, Friday

2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (6-1) def. Orange Lutheran, 28-14; vs. Santa Margarita, Friday

3. SIERRA CANYON (7-0) def. Gardena Serra, 58-0; at Chaminade, Friday

4. CORONA CENTENNIAL (4-3) def. Murrietta Valley, 42-20; vs. Norco, Thursday

5. MATER DEI (5-2) def. JSerra, 41-7; at Servite, Thursday

6. MISSION VIEJO (5-1) def. Yorba Linda, 27-26; at San Clemente, Friday

7. ORANGE LUTHERAN (4-3) lost to St. John Bosco, 28-24; vs. JSerra, Friday

8. SAN CLEMENTE (7-0) def. Los Alamitos, 27-0; vs. Mission Viejo, Friday

9. PALOS VERDES (6-1) lost to Inglewood, 26-23; at Mira Costa, Thursday

10. JSERRA (4-3) lost to Mater Dei, 41-7; at Orange Lutheran, Friday

11. SERVITE (3-4) lost to Santa Margarita, 27-3; vs. Mater Dei, Thursday

12. CORONA DEL MAR (7-0) def. Tustin, 28-14; at Capistrano Valley, Friday

13. BISHOP AMAT (6-1) def. Chaminade, 28-7; at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, Friday

14. LA SERNA (6-1) def. La Mirada, 56-19; vs. Cerritos, Friday

15. CREAN LUTHERAN (5-2) def. Capistrano Valley, 30-22; vs. La Habra, Friday

16. CARSON (6-1) def. Banning, 41-3; at Narbonne, Friday

17. OXNARD PACIFICA (5-2) lost to Newbury Park, 21-16; at Bishop Diego, Friday

18. CHAMINADE (5-2) lost to Bishop Amat, 21-0; vs. Sierra Canyon, Friday

19. GARDENA SERRA (3-4) lost to Sierra Canyon, 58-0; at Loyola, Friday

20. HUNTINGTON BEACH (709) def Dana Hills, 21-16; at Western, Thursday

21. SAN JACINTO (7-0) def. Tahquitz, 48-7; at Elsinore, Thursday

22. ORANGE (7-0) def. Segerstrom, 53-7; at Beckman, Friday

23. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (7-0) def Loyola, 49-21; vs. Bishop Amat, Friday

24. CAPISTRANO VALLEY (6-1) lost to Crean Lutheran, 30-22; vs. Corona del Mar, Friday

25. YORBA LINDA (4-3) lost to Mission Viejo, 27-26; vs. San Juan Hills, Thursday

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