Inglewood rallies to hand Palos Verdes its first defeat
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Quarterback Lincoln Jahn rallied visiting Inglewood from a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit to hand Palos Verdes its first defeat, 26-23, on Friday in a likely Bay League title decider.
Jahn had touchdown passes of 13 yards to Trent Bellamy and 80 yards to Andre Williams after the Sentinels (7-1, 2-0 in league) were down 16-6 through three quarters.
The decisive score was delivered by running back Semaj Welch with 1:10 left to give Inglewood the lead for good. He ran for a 19-yard touchdown. Inglewood‘s defense, led by linemen Myles Smith and Elija Harmon, was able to to slow down Palos Verdes’ high-powered offense.
But no lead is safe with Palos Verdes quarterback Ryan Rakowski on the field. He connected with Jalen Flowers on a fourth-down play to put the ball on Inglewood’s 34-yard line.
With one second left and the game almost being called by darkness, Palos Verdes kicker Niko Dragin attempted a 51-yard field goal that could have tied the score. It came up short.
Rakowski finished with three touchdown passes. Palos Verdes dropped to 6-1 and 1-1 in league.