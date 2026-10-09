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High School Sports

Inglewood rallies to hand Palos Verdes its first defeat

inglewood High's Semaj Welch gets lifted after scoring the game-winning touchdown against Palos Verdes on Friday afternoon.
(Nick Koza)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
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Quarterback Lincoln Jahn rallied visiting Inglewood from a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit to hand Palos Verdes its first defeat, 26-23, on Friday in a likely Bay League title decider.

Jahn had touchdown passes of 13 yards to Trent Bellamy and 80 yards to Andre Williams after the Sentinels (7-1, 2-0 in league) were down 16-6 through three quarters.

The decisive score was delivered by running back Semaj Welch with 1:10 left to give Inglewood the lead for good. He ran for a 19-yard touchdown. Inglewood‘s defense, led by linemen Myles Smith and Elija Harmon, was able to to slow down Palos Verdes’ high-powered offense.

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But no lead is safe with Palos Verdes quarterback Ryan Rakowski on the field. He connected with Jalen Flowers on a fourth-down play to put the ball on Inglewood’s 34-yard line.

With one second left and the game almost being called by darkness, Palos Verdes kicker Niko Dragin attempted a 51-yard field goal that could have tied the score. It came up short.

Rakowski finished with three touchdown passes. Palos Verdes dropped to 6-1 and 1-1 in league.

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Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

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