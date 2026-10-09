Prep talk: Milwaukee Brewers are filled with former Southland standouts

Former Westlake High star Christian Yelich leads the former Southland products playing for the Brewers.

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If the Brewers are going to take down the heavily favored Dodgers, their group of Southland products will be key in the National League Championship Series that begins Sunday in Milwaukee.

This is awesome: @ChristianYelich sent a letter to the high school seniors at his alma mater.



(via @wbarnett805) pic.twitter.com/TD99DklWKX — MLB (@MLB) April 11, 2020

Former Westlake star Christian Yelich is Mr. Brewer. He’s a three-time All-Star and the National League MVP in 2018. He’s always been willing to come back to the community and make contributions.

Giving back. Christian Yelich and Max Fried signing autographs on Saturday for Altadena Little Leaguers. pic.twitter.com/3fzOBF5bCw — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) January 25, 2025

First baseman Jake Bauers is a Marina High graduate who lost in the Southern Section Division 1 championship game at Dodger Stadium to Jack Flaherty and Harvard-Westlake 1-0. Here’s a look at Bauers this season.

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Former Marina first baseman Jake Bauers has 21 home runs for the Milwaukee Brewers. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

Here’s a story from 2013 when Bauers was showing off his hitting prowess.

Closer Trevor Megill also played at Marina. Pitcher JoJo Romero went to Oxnard High.

Second baseman Brice Turang was a star at Corona Santiago. In 2015, he started his freshman season eight for 12 at the plate.

NO WAY. NOT ON MITCHELL'S WATCH. pic.twitter.com/bggFCfkvyC — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) October 8, 2026

Center fielder Garrett Mitchell, who went to Orange Lutheran and UCLA, has overcome Type 1 diabetes while needing an insulin pump. Here’s a story from 2019 when he was playing for UCLA.

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Infielder Joey Ortiz was a standout at Garden Grove Pacifica.

It all makes for an interesting homecoming when the Brewers come to Dodger Stadium next week.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.