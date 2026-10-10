High school flag football: Friday and Saturday scores
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FRIDAY’S RESULTS
City Section
Arleta 45, Monroe 0
GALA 21, Verdugo Hills 0
Granada Hills Kennedy 57, Sylmar 0
Jefferson 28, Santee 6
Los Ángeles 28, Lincoln 10
North Hollywood 53, Sun Valley Poly 0
Panorama 27, San Fernando 0
San Fernando Arroyo 8, Grant 0
Southern Section
Aquinas 14, Yucaipa 6
Bishop Montgomery 45, Compton Early College 0
Chaminade 45, Immaculate Heart 0
Edison 25, Corona del Mar 7
Hueneme 35, Bishop Diego 0
Peninsula 32, Chadwick 0
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 41, Louisville 0
Sierra Canyon 19, Harvard-Westlake 12
St. Mary’s Academy 21, Environmental Charter 0
Whitney 20, Oxford Academy 19
Intersectional
JSerra 44, Campo Verde 14
SATURDAY’S RESULTS
Southern Section
Adelanto 19, Arroyo Valley 0
Bloomington 6, Colton 2
Chaminade 32, Flintridge Sacred Heart 7
Kaiser 47, Rialto 8
Murrieta Valley 12, Temecula Prep 0
Rosary 15, Sunny Hills 13
San Dimas 42, Corona 28
Serrano 38, Arrowhead Christian 12
St. Bonaventure 41, Cate 6
Summit 25, San Gorgonio 0
Windward 7, Burbank Providence 0
Intersectional
Gilbert (Ariz.) 20, Channel Islands 19