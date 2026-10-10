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High School Sports

High school flag football: Friday and Saturday scores

High school flag football equipment on green turf.
(Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff
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FRIDAY’S RESULTS

City Section

Arleta 45, Monroe 0

GALA 21, Verdugo Hills 0

Granada Hills Kennedy 57, Sylmar 0

Jefferson 28, Santee 6

Los Ángeles 28, Lincoln 10

North Hollywood 53, Sun Valley Poly 0

Panorama 27, San Fernando 0

San Fernando Arroyo 8, Grant 0

Southern Section

Aquinas 14, Yucaipa 6

Bishop Montgomery 45, Compton Early College 0

Chaminade 45, Immaculate Heart 0

Edison 25, Corona del Mar 7

Hueneme 35, Bishop Diego 0

Peninsula 32, Chadwick 0

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 41, Louisville 0

Sierra Canyon 19, Harvard-Westlake 12

St. Mary’s Academy 21, Environmental Charter 0

Whitney 20, Oxford Academy 19

Intersectional

JSerra 44, Campo Verde 14

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

Southern Section

Adelanto 19, Arroyo Valley 0

Bloomington 6, Colton 2

Chaminade 32, Flintridge Sacred Heart 7

Kaiser 47, Rialto 8

Murrieta Valley 12, Temecula Prep 0

Rosary 15, Sunny Hills 13

San Dimas 42, Corona 28

Serrano 38, Arrowhead Christian 12

St. Bonaventure 41, Cate 6

Summit 25, San Gorgonio 0

Windward 7, Burbank Providence 0

Intersectional

Gilbert (Ariz.) 20, Channel Islands 19
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