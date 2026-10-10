Prep talk: Pualani Olotoa-Le’au leads Carson in flag football, softball
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Pualani Olotoa-Le’au, a 15-year-old sophomore at Carson High, has become a major contributor in flag football and softball for the Colts.
She’s the starting safety and linebacker for the flag football team. She’s also a catcher for the softball team.
She’s excelling off the field by being a dual enrolled student, taking classes at L.A. Harbor College and Carson.
She’s part Samoan, Filipino, Mexican, Japanese and Native American.
Carson is 11-4 overall and 4-1 in the Marine League for flag football.
This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.