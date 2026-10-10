High school football: Top performers in the Southland
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A look at the top performers from high school football games across the Southland this week.
RUSHING
• Nathaniel Sanchez, Los Altos: Rushed for 158 yards and three touchdowns in win over South Hills.
• Jack Junker, Mission Viejo: Rushed for 187 yards, including touchdown runs of 73 and 77 yards, in win over Yorba Linda.
• Ryan Christianson, Orange Lutheran: Rushed for 140 yards and two touchdowns in loss to St. John Bosco.
• Darius Selway, El Dorado: Rushed for 150 yards and two touchdowns in win over El Toro.
• Eden Gamiz, Crean Lutheran: Rushed for 149 yards and one touchdown in win over Capistrano Valley.
• Jaidyn Shepherd, Etiwanda: Ran for three touchdowns, caught one touchdown in win over Damien.
• Enzo Gallo, Dana Hills: Rushed for 173 yards and one touchdown in loss to Huntington Beach.
• Matix Frithsmith, Hart: Rushed for 283 yards and four touchdowns, caught one touchdown pass in win over West Ranch.
• Noel Washington, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame: Rushed for 152 yards and four touchdowns in win over Loyola.
• Ceasar Reyes, Garfield: Rushed for 163 yards in nine carries and scored two touchdowns in win over South East
• Tru Warrior Casas, Fairfax: Rushed for 313 yards and three touchdowns in loss to Venice.
• Joshua Green, Rubidoux: Rushed for 294 yards and four touchdowns in win over La Sierra.
PASSING
• E’Lacion Saxton, Bellflower: Passed for 300 yards and four touchdowns in win over California.
• Koa Malau’ulu, St. John Bosco: Passed for 193 yards and two touchdowns, ran for 84 yards and one touchdown in win over Orange Lutheran.
• Lincoln Jahn, Inglewood: Passed for three touchdowns in win over Palos Verdes.
• Edmond Dalton, St. Bernard: Passed for 176 yards and four touchdowns in win over Cantwell-Sacred Heart.
• Jacob Titchenal, Villa Park: Passed for 338 yards and one touchdown in win over La Habra.
• Chris Fields III, Carson: Passed for 160 yards and two touchdowns, ran for 208 yards and three touchdowns in win vs. Banning.
• DJ Mitchell, La Habra: Passed for 312 yards and one touchdown in loss to Villa Park.
• Star Thomas III, Orange: Passed for four touchdowns, ran for one touchdown in win over Segerstrom.
• Paytyn Guess, Mater Dei: Passed for 203 yards and two touchdowns in win over JSerra.
• Cody Bird, Oaks Christian: Passed for 243 yards and two touchdowns, ran for two touchdowns in doublel overtime win over Simi Valley.
• Hendrix Tucker, Westlake: Passed for five touchdowns in win over Thousand Oaks.
• Brady Edmunds, Huntington Beach: Passed for 211 yards and two touchdowns, ran for one touchdown in win over Dana Hills.
• Donovan Shirley, Salesian: Passed for 204 yards and one touchdown in win over Bishop Alemany.
• Bryce Johnson, South East: Passed for 186 yards, rushed for 192 yards in loss to Garfield.
• Thaddeus Breaux, Hamilton: Passed for 416 yards and five touchdowns in win over Westchester.
RECEIVING
• Kuika Moaalii, St. John Bosco: Caught four passes for 117 yards and one touchdown in win over Orange Lutheran.
• Ben Hannah, Villa Park: Caught 12 passes for 141 yards and one touchdown in win over La Habra.
• KJ Woodbury, Orange: Caught seven passes for 114 yards and three touchdowns in win over Segerstrom.
• Dylin Bruce, Huntington Beach: Caught six passes for 115 yards in win over Dana Hills.
• Jack Norman, Dana Hills: Had 10 receptions for 150 yards in loss to Huntington Beach.
• Aidan Crecion, Oaks Christian: Caught seven passes for 197 yards in loss to Simi Valley.
• Paul Turner, Birmingham: Caught three touchdowns in win over Taft.
• Tegan Ogas, Norco: Caught 16 passes for 129 yards in loss to Chaparral.
• Shiloh Wickliffe, Cleveland: Caught six passes for 126 yards and two touchdowns in win over El Camino Real.
• Landon Armenta, La Serna: Caught 11 passes for 270 yards and four touchdowns in win over La Mirada.
DEFENSE
• Mason Romo, El Modena: Recorded four sacks in win over Laguna Beach.
• Kingston Fatu, St. John Bosco: Had an interception and sack vs. Orange Lutheran.
• Vaughn Reinert, Torrance: Had a 95-yard interception return for a touchdown and ran for two touchdowns in win over El Segundo.
• Dailon Clanton, Mater Dei: Contributed three sacks and blocked a field goal vs. JSerra.
• Eric Wright, South East: Had 11 tackles vs. Garfield.
• Ashlee Palmer, Salesian: Had eight solo tackles, including a sack, vs. Bishop Alemany.
• Judge Monroe, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame: Had four tackles for losses vs. Loyola.
• Caleb Joy, Chaparral: Had two sacks in win over Norco.
• Darrien Johnson, Newbury Park: Had a sack, 75 yards rushing, 70 yards receiving and two pass breakups in win over Oxnard Pacifica.
SPECIAL TEAMS
• Gavin Williams, Damien: Returned one kickoff for a touchdown and caught one touchdown pass in loss to Etiwanda.
• Robert Torres, Santa Ana Valley: Kicked a 27-yard field goal as time expired to beat La Quinta.
• Caleb Sylvia, Mission Viejo: Had field goals from 40 and 24 yards vs. Yorba Linda.
• Devin Dotinga, Sunny Hills: The freshman made a game-winning 34-yard field goal to beat Easperanza.