High school football: Top performers in the Southland

Kingston Fatu of St. John Bosco High had an interception and sack in win over Orange Lutheran on Friday night in Bellflower.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

A look at the top performers from high school football games across the Southland this week.

RUSHING

• Nathaniel Sanchez, Los Altos: Rushed for 158 yards and three touchdowns in win over South Hills.

• Jack Junker, Mission Viejo: Rushed for 187 yards, including touchdown runs of 73 and 77 yards, in win over Yorba Linda.

Advertisement

• Ryan Christianson, Orange Lutheran: Rushed for 140 yards and two touchdowns in loss to St. John Bosco.

• Darius Selway, El Dorado: Rushed for 150 yards and two touchdowns in win over El Toro.

• Eden Gamiz, Crean Lutheran: Rushed for 149 yards and one touchdown in win over Capistrano Valley.

• Jaidyn Shepherd, Etiwanda: Ran for three touchdowns, caught one touchdown in win over Damien.

Advertisement

• Enzo Gallo, Dana Hills: Rushed for 173 yards and one touchdown in loss to Huntington Beach.

• Matix Frithsmith, Hart: Rushed for 283 yards and four touchdowns, caught one touchdown pass in win over West Ranch.

• Noel Washington, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame: Rushed for 152 yards and four touchdowns in win over Loyola.

• Ceasar Reyes, Garfield: Rushed for 163 yards in nine carries and scored two touchdowns in win over South East

• Tru Warrior Casas, Fairfax: Rushed for 313 yards and three touchdowns in loss to Venice.

• Joshua Green, Rubidoux: Rushed for 294 yards and four touchdowns in win over La Sierra.

PASSING

• E’Lacion Saxton, Bellflower: Passed for 300 yards and four touchdowns in win over California.

• Koa Malau’ulu, St. John Bosco: Passed for 193 yards and two touchdowns, ran for 84 yards and one touchdown in win over Orange Lutheran.

Advertisement

• Lincoln Jahn, Inglewood: Passed for three touchdowns in win over Palos Verdes.

• Edmond Dalton, St. Bernard: Passed for 176 yards and four touchdowns in win over Cantwell-Sacred Heart.

• Jacob Titchenal, Villa Park: Passed for 338 yards and one touchdown in win over La Habra.

• Chris Fields III, Carson: Passed for 160 yards and two touchdowns, ran for 208 yards and three touchdowns in win vs. Banning.

• DJ Mitchell, La Habra: Passed for 312 yards and one touchdown in loss to Villa Park.

• Star Thomas III, Orange: Passed for four touchdowns, ran for one touchdown in win over Segerstrom.

• Paytyn Guess, Mater Dei: Passed for 203 yards and two touchdowns in win over JSerra.

• Cody Bird, Oaks Christian: Passed for 243 yards and two touchdowns, ran for two touchdowns in doublel overtime win over Simi Valley.

• Hendrix Tucker, Westlake: Passed for five touchdowns in win over Thousand Oaks.

• Brady Edmunds, Huntington Beach: Passed for 211 yards and two touchdowns, ran for one touchdown in win over Dana Hills.

Advertisement

• Donovan Shirley, Salesian: Passed for 204 yards and one touchdown in win over Bishop Alemany.

• Bryce Johnson, South East: Passed for 186 yards, rushed for 192 yards in loss to Garfield.

• Thaddeus Breaux, Hamilton: Passed for 416 yards and five touchdowns in win over Westchester.

RECEIVING

• Kuika Moaalii, St. John Bosco: Caught four passes for 117 yards and one touchdown in win over Orange Lutheran.

• Ben Hannah, Villa Park: Caught 12 passes for 141 yards and one touchdown in win over La Habra.

• KJ Woodbury, Orange: Caught seven passes for 114 yards and three touchdowns in win over Segerstrom.

Advertisement

• Dylin Bruce, Huntington Beach: Caught six passes for 115 yards in win over Dana Hills.

• Jack Norman, Dana Hills: Had 10 receptions for 150 yards in loss to Huntington Beach.

• Aidan Crecion, Oaks Christian: Caught seven passes for 197 yards in loss to Simi Valley.

• Paul Turner, Birmingham: Caught three touchdowns in win over Taft.

• Tegan Ogas, Norco: Caught 16 passes for 129 yards in loss to Chaparral.

• Shiloh Wickliffe, Cleveland: Caught six passes for 126 yards and two touchdowns in win over El Camino Real.

• Landon Armenta, La Serna: Caught 11 passes for 270 yards and four touchdowns in win over La Mirada.

DEFENSE

• Mason Romo, El Modena: Recorded four sacks in win over Laguna Beach.

• Kingston Fatu, St. John Bosco: Had an interception and sack vs. Orange Lutheran.

• Vaughn Reinert, Torrance: Had a 95-yard interception return for a touchdown and ran for two touchdowns in win over El Segundo.

• Dailon Clanton, Mater Dei: Contributed three sacks and blocked a field goal vs. JSerra.

• Eric Wright, South East: Had 11 tackles vs. Garfield.

• Ashlee Palmer, Salesian: Had eight solo tackles, including a sack, vs. Bishop Alemany.

• Judge Monroe, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame: Had four tackles for losses vs. Loyola.

• Caleb Joy, Chaparral: Had two sacks in win over Norco.

• Darrien Johnson, Newbury Park: Had a sack, 75 yards rushing, 70 yards receiving and two pass breakups in win over Oxnard Pacifica.

SPECIAL TEAMS

• Gavin Williams, Damien: Returned one kickoff for a touchdown and caught one touchdown pass in loss to Etiwanda.

• Robert Torres, Santa Ana Valley: Kicked a 27-yard field goal as time expired to beat La Quinta.

Advertisement

• Caleb Sylvia, Mission Viejo: Had field goals from 40 and 24 yards vs. Yorba Linda.

• Devin Dotinga, Sunny Hills: The freshman made a game-winning 34-yard field goal to beat Easperanza.