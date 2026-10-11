The Times’ top 25 high school football rankings
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A look at the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland after Week 6:
Rk. School (record) result; Next game; last week’s ranking
1. SANTA MARGARITA (7-0) def. Servite, 27-3; at St. John Bosco, Friday; 1
2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (6-1) def. Orange Lutheran, 28-14; vs. Santa Margarita, Friday; 2
3. SIERRA CANYON (7-0) def. Gardena Serra, 58-0; at Chaminade, Friday; 3
4. CORONA CENTENNIAL (4-3) def. Murrieta Valley, 42-20; vs. Norco, Thursday; 4
5. MATER DEI (5-2) def. JSerra, 41-7; at Servite, Thursday; 5
6. MISSION VIEJO (6-1) def. Yorba Linda, 27-26; at San Clemente, Friday; 6
7. ORANGE LUTHERAN (4-3) lost to St. John Bosco, 28-14; vs. JSerra, Friday; 7
8. SAN CLEMENTE (7-0) def. Los Alamitos, 40-0; vs. Mission Viejo, Friday; 8
9. CORONA DEL MAR (7-0) def. Tustin, 28-14; at Capistrano Valley, Friday; 12
10. JSERRA (4-3) lost to Mater Dei, 41-7; at Orange Lutheran, Friday; 10
11. SERVITE (3-4) lost to Santa Margarita, 27-3; vs. Mater Dei, Thursday; 11
12. BISHOP AMAT (6-1) def. Chaminade, 28-7; at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, Friday; 13
13. LA SERNA (6-1) def. La Mirada, 56-19; vs. Cerritos, Friday; 14
14. CREAN LUTHERAN (5-2) def. Capistrano Valley, 30-22; vs. La Habra, Friday; 15
15. INGLEWOOD (7-1) def. Palos Verdes, 26-23; vs. Redondo Union, Friday; NR
16. PALOS VERDES (6-1) lost to Inglewood, 26-23; at Mira Costa, Thursday; 9
17. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (7-0) def Loyola, 49-21; vs. Bishop Amat, Friday; 23
18. CARSON (6-1) def. Banning, 41-3; at Narbonne, Friday; 16
19. CHAMINADE (5-2) lost to Bishop Amat, 28-7; vs. Sierra Canyon, Friday; 18
20. HUNTINGTON BEACH (7-0) def Dana Hills, 21-16; at Western, Thursday; 20
21. SAN JACINTO (7-0) def. Tahquitz, 48-7; at Elsinore, Thursday; 21
22. GARDENA SERRA (3-4) lost to Sierra Canyon, 58-0; at Loyola, Friday; 19
23. ORANGE (7-0) def. Segerstrom, 53-7; at Beckman, Friday; 22
24. SAN JUAN HILLS (6-1) def. Huntington Beach Edison, 28-20; vs. Yorba Linda, Thursday; NR
25. CAPISTRANO VALLEY (6-1) lost to Crean Lutheran, 30-22; vs. Corona del Mar, Friday; 24