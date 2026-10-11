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High School Sports

The Times’ top 25 high school football rankings

St. John Bosco High's Elisha Mueller, right, shows off his blocking skills against Orange Lutheran.
(Craig Weston)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
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A look at the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland after Week 6:

Rk. School (record) result; Next game; last week’s ranking

1. SANTA MARGARITA (7-0) def. Servite, 27-3; at St. John Bosco, Friday; 1

2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (6-1) def. Orange Lutheran, 28-14; vs. Santa Margarita, Friday; 2

3. SIERRA CANYON (7-0) def. Gardena Serra, 58-0; at Chaminade, Friday; 3

4. CORONA CENTENNIAL (4-3) def. Murrieta Valley, 42-20; vs. Norco, Thursday; 4

5. MATER DEI (5-2) def. JSerra, 41-7; at Servite, Thursday; 5

6. MISSION VIEJO (6-1) def. Yorba Linda, 27-26; at San Clemente, Friday; 6

7. ORANGE LUTHERAN (4-3) lost to St. John Bosco, 28-14; vs. JSerra, Friday; 7

8. SAN CLEMENTE (7-0) def. Los Alamitos, 40-0; vs. Mission Viejo, Friday; 8

9. CORONA DEL MAR (7-0) def. Tustin, 28-14; at Capistrano Valley, Friday; 12

10. JSERRA (4-3) lost to Mater Dei, 41-7; at Orange Lutheran, Friday; 10

11. SERVITE (3-4) lost to Santa Margarita, 27-3; vs. Mater Dei, Thursday; 11

12. BISHOP AMAT (6-1) def. Chaminade, 28-7; at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, Friday; 13

13. LA SERNA (6-1) def. La Mirada, 56-19; vs. Cerritos, Friday; 14

14. CREAN LUTHERAN (5-2) def. Capistrano Valley, 30-22; vs. La Habra, Friday; 15

15. INGLEWOOD (7-1) def. Palos Verdes, 26-23; vs. Redondo Union, Friday; NR

16. PALOS VERDES (6-1) lost to Inglewood, 26-23; at Mira Costa, Thursday; 9

17. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (7-0) def Loyola, 49-21; vs. Bishop Amat, Friday; 23

18. CARSON (6-1) def. Banning, 41-3; at Narbonne, Friday; 16

19. CHAMINADE (5-2) lost to Bishop Amat, 28-7; vs. Sierra Canyon, Friday; 18

20. HUNTINGTON BEACH (7-0) def Dana Hills, 21-16; at Western, Thursday; 20

21. SAN JACINTO (7-0) def. Tahquitz, 48-7; at Elsinore, Thursday; 21

22. GARDENA SERRA (3-4) lost to Sierra Canyon, 58-0; at Loyola, Friday; 19

23. ORANGE (7-0) def. Segerstrom, 53-7; at Beckman, Friday; 22

24. SAN JUAN HILLS (6-1) def. Huntington Beach Edison, 28-20; vs. Yorba Linda, Thursday; NR

25. CAPISTRANO VALLEY (6-1) lost to Crean Lutheran, 30-22; vs. Corona del Mar, Friday; 24

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Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

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