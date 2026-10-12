The Times’ top 10 high school flag football rankings
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The Times’ top 10 high school flag football rankings:
1. JSerra (23-0)
Kate Meier has accounted for 98 touchdowns (77 passing, 21 rushing) with a 122.3 quarterback rating.
Next: Wednesday at Orange Lutheran.
2. Orange Lutheran (16-3)
Senior quarterback Alyssa McClure has completed 349 of 589 passes for 3,064 yards and 40 touchdowns.
Next: Wednesday vs. JSerra.
3. Huntington Beach (21-3)
Senior wide receiver Shelby Nguyen has 137 receptions for 1,442 yards and 24 touchdowns.
Next: Monday vs. Newport Harbor.
4. Newport Harbor (19-4)
Scarlett Guyser has thrown for 13 touchdowns and run for two more in the Sailors’ past four games.
Next: Monday at Huntington Beach.
5. Mater Dei (17-6)
Kendra Hansen has caught 96 passes for 1,143 yards and 22 touchdowns and has 44 flag pulls on defense.
Next: Tuesday vs. Santa Margarita.
6. Lakewood St. Joseph (18-1)
Jaclynn Brennan has 42 catches for 769 yards and 15 touchdowns with eight interceptions on defense.
Next: Monday at Bishop Amat.
7. Dos Pueblos (17-3)
Kinda Ahmad-Reda has 71 receptions for 817 yards and 13 touchdowns with 74 flag pulls on defense.
Next: Tuesday at Rio Mesa.
8. Westlake (20-3)
Olivia Elsokary has 141 receptions for 1,983 yards and 46 touchdowns with 25 interceptions on defense.
Next: Tuesday vs. Oaks Christian.
9. Edison (20-6)
Beat Corona Del Mar twice in five days led by Sadie Olivares, who made 11 catches for 142 yards and five scores.
Next: Wednesday at Western Christian.
10. Oxnard (18-5)
Ryanna Harris finishes the regular season with 28 touchdowns passing, 30 rushing and eight receiving.
Others in consideration: Woodbridge (21-4); Downey (21-4); Sierra Canyon (19-5); Redondo Union (15-4); Corona del Mar (13-8).