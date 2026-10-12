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High School Sports

The Times’ top 10 high school flag football rankings

Quarterback Lexi Loya of Lakewood St. Joseph.
Quarterback Lexi Loya of Lakewood St. Joseph.
(Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)
By Steve Galluzzo
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The Times’ top 10 high school flag football rankings:

1. JSerra (23-0)

Kate Meier has accounted for 98 touchdowns (77 passing, 21 rushing) with a 122.3 quarterback rating.

Next: Wednesday at Orange Lutheran.

2. Orange Lutheran (16-3)

Senior quarterback Alyssa McClure has completed 349 of 589 passes for 3,064 yards and 40 touchdowns.

Next: Wednesday vs. JSerra.

3. Huntington Beach (21-3)

Senior wide receiver Shelby Nguyen has 137 receptions for 1,442 yards and 24 touchdowns.

Next: Monday vs. Newport Harbor.

4. Newport Harbor (19-4)

Scarlett Guyser has thrown for 13 touchdowns and run for two more in the Sailors’ past four games.

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Next: Monday at Huntington Beach.

5. Mater Dei (17-6)

Kendra Hansen has caught 96 passes for 1,143 yards and 22 touchdowns and has 44 flag pulls on defense.

Next: Tuesday vs. Santa Margarita.

6. Lakewood St. Joseph (18-1)

Jaclynn Brennan has 42 catches for 769 yards and 15 touchdowns with eight interceptions on defense.

Next: Monday at Bishop Amat.

7. Dos Pueblos (17-3)

Kinda Ahmad-Reda has 71 receptions for 817 yards and 13 touchdowns with 74 flag pulls on defense.

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Next: Tuesday at Rio Mesa.

8. Westlake (20-3)

Olivia Elsokary has 141 receptions for 1,983 yards and 46 touchdowns with 25 interceptions on defense.

Next: Tuesday vs. Oaks Christian.

9. Edison (20-6)

Beat Corona Del Mar twice in five days led by Sadie Olivares, who made 11 catches for 142 yards and five scores.

Next: Wednesday at Western Christian.

10. Oxnard (18-5)

Ryanna Harris finishes the regular season with 28 touchdowns passing, 30 rushing and eight receiving.

Others in consideration: Woodbridge (21-4); Downey (21-4); Sierra Canyon (19-5); Redondo Union (15-4); Corona del Mar (13-8).

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