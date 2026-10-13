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High School Sports

The Times’ top 10 City Section football rankings

Garfield's Ceasar Reyes runs with the football during a game.
Garfield’s Ceasar Reyes is headed toward a 2,000 yards rushing season.
(Ric Tapia/For The Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
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The Times’ top 10 high school football rankings from the City Section:

1. CARSON (6-1). QB Chris Fields III has opened up his recruiting while showing off his talent.

2. CLEVELAND (7-0). Cavaliers appear headed to a rare West Valley League title.

3. CRENSHAW (5-2). Cougars need top defensive performance vs. King/Drew on Friday.

4. SAN PEDRO (6-1). On Oct. 23, it’s San Pedro at Carson.

5. BIRMINGHAM (2-5). Patriots may have discovered new QB in Delvin Young.

6. KING/DREW (4-3). Golden Eagles need breakthrough win vs. Crenshaw.

7. KENNEDY (7-0). Golden Cougars continue path to Valley Mission League title.

8. GARFIELD (6-1). Ceasar Reyes has rushed for 1,695 yards and 25 touchdowns.

9. MARSHALL (7-0). Sophomore Emmanuel Garcia leads the team with 41 tackles.

10. HAMILTON (3-4). It’s final exam time with key game vs. Palisades.

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Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

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