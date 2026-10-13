The Times’ top 10 City Section football rankings

Garfield’s Ceasar Reyes is headed toward a 2,000 yards rushing season.

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The Times’ top 10 high school football rankings from the City Section:

1. CARSON (6-1). QB Chris Fields III has opened up his recruiting while showing off his talent.

2. CLEVELAND (7-0). Cavaliers appear headed to a rare West Valley League title.

3. CRENSHAW (5-2). Cougars need top defensive performance vs. King/Drew on Friday.

4. SAN PEDRO (6-1). On Oct. 23, it’s San Pedro at Carson.

5. BIRMINGHAM (2-5). Patriots may have discovered new QB in Delvin Young.

6. KING/DREW (4-3). Golden Eagles need breakthrough win vs. Crenshaw.

7. KENNEDY (7-0). Golden Cougars continue path to Valley Mission League title.

8. GARFIELD (6-1). Ceasar Reyes has rushed for 1,695 yards and 25 touchdowns.

9. MARSHALL (7-0). Sophomore Emmanuel Garcia leads the team with 41 tackles.

10. HAMILTON (3-4). It’s final exam time with key game vs. Palisades.