The Times’ top 10 City Section football rankings
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The Times’ top 10 high school football rankings from the City Section:
1. CARSON (6-1). QB Chris Fields III has opened up his recruiting while showing off his talent.
2. CLEVELAND (7-0). Cavaliers appear headed to a rare West Valley League title.
3. CRENSHAW (5-2). Cougars need top defensive performance vs. King/Drew on Friday.
4. SAN PEDRO (6-1). On Oct. 23, it’s San Pedro at Carson.
5. BIRMINGHAM (2-5). Patriots may have discovered new QB in Delvin Young.
6. KING/DREW (4-3). Golden Eagles need breakthrough win vs. Crenshaw.
7. KENNEDY (7-0). Golden Cougars continue path to Valley Mission League title.
8. GARFIELD (6-1). Ceasar Reyes has rushed for 1,695 yards and 25 touchdowns.
9. MARSHALL (7-0). Sophomore Emmanuel Garcia leads the team with 41 tackles.
10. HAMILTON (3-4). It’s final exam time with key game vs. Palisades.