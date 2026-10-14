Prep talk: Dos Pueblos’ Matti Di Maggio brings home gold medal

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As if his sensational freshman season playing baseball for Dos Pueblos High wasn’t impressive enough, outfielder Matti Di Maggio got to represent the USA U15 national team in Mexico and came back to the Santa Barbara area with a gold medal hanging around his neck after the team won the WBSC U15 World Cup.

It comes as no surprise for those who have been following Di Maggio. He was the only freshman on this year’s Los Angeles Times All-Star team after setting a school record with 11 home runs as he struck out only once in 84 at-bats.

Team USA defeated the Dominican Republic 5-4 with a walk-off victory.

Di Maggio has three more years of high school baseball, so who knows what’s in store, because the college recruiters and pro baseball scouts are well aware of his skills.

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This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.