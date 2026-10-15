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High School Sports

High school football: Thursday’s scores

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(Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff
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THURSDAY’S RESULTS

SOUTHERN SECTION

Alliance League

Alhambra 28, South El Monte 27

Alpha League

San Juan Hills 14, Yorba Linda 10

Bay League

Palos Verdes 34, Mira Costa 14

Big West League

Corona Santiago 14, Corona 0

Corona Centennial 46, Norco 14

Riverside King 33, Eastlake Roosevelt 20

Bravo League

Villa Park 30, Tustin 20

Conference 12 League

Mountain View 31, Keppel 0

Crest League

Arcadia 42, Hoover 27

Delta League

Huntington Beach 34, Western 14

Desert Empire League

Shadow Hills 32, Palm Desert 27

Desert Sky League

Barstow 13, Silverado 10

Victor Valley 64, Adelanto 6

Epsilon League

Santa Ana Foothill 20, Brea Olinda 15

Golden League

Antelope Valley 38, Knight 9

Inland Valley League

Hemet 21, Arlington 6

Ironwood League

Aquinas 28, Cerritos Valley Christian 7

Ivy League

Liberty 28, Rancho Christian 0

Vista del Lago 49, Orange Vista 26

Lambda League

Sonora 34, Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 12

Manzanita League

Anza Hamilton 48, Nuview Bridge 6

Metro League

Bell Gardens 41, El Monte 0

El Rancho 29, Schurr 0

Mojave River League

Oak Hills 69, Sultana 14

Montview League

Hacienda Heights Wilson 49, Azusa 6

Ontario 42, La Puente 6

Sierra Vista 45, Duarte 23

Mountain Pass League

San Jacinto 49, Elsinore 16

Mountain Valley League

La Sierra 74, San Bernardino 28

Omicron League

Irvine University 27, Garden Grove 14

Los Amigos 28, Estancia 14

Pioneer League

Torrance 48, West Torrance 6

River Valley League

Norte Vista 52, Miller 6

Rubidoux 49, Jurupa Valley 8

San Andreas League

Rim of the World 42, Kaiser 8

Sigma League

Rancho Alamitos 14, Costa Mesa 13

Sunbelt League

Valley View 47, Perris 0

Trinity League

Mater Dei 38 Servite 15

Valle Vista League

Alta Loma 51, Diamond Ranch 0

Claremont 24, Los Osos 7

San Dimas 28, Chino 14

8-MAN

SOUTHERN SECTION

Nonleague

Public Safety 24, Highland Entrepreneur 16

INTERSECTIONAL

Milken 42, Bakersfield Valley Oaks Charter 0
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