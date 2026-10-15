High school football: Thursday’s scores
-
-
-
Click here to listen to this article
- Share via
See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred
THURSDAY’S RESULTS
SOUTHERN SECTION
Alliance League
Alhambra 28, South El Monte 27
Alpha League
San Juan Hills 14, Yorba Linda 10
Bay League
Palos Verdes 34, Mira Costa 14
Big West League
Corona Santiago 14, Corona 0
Corona Centennial 46, Norco 14
Riverside King 33, Eastlake Roosevelt 20
Bravo League
Villa Park 30, Tustin 20
Conference 12 League
Mountain View 31, Keppel 0
Crest League
Arcadia 42, Hoover 27
Delta League
Huntington Beach 34, Western 14
Desert Empire League
Shadow Hills 32, Palm Desert 27
Desert Sky League
Barstow 13, Silverado 10
Victor Valley 64, Adelanto 6
Epsilon League
Santa Ana Foothill 20, Brea Olinda 15
Golden League
Antelope Valley 38, Knight 9
Inland Valley League
Hemet 21, Arlington 6
Ironwood League
Aquinas 28, Cerritos Valley Christian 7
Ivy League
Liberty 28, Rancho Christian 0
Vista del Lago 49, Orange Vista 26
Lambda League
Sonora 34, Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 12
Manzanita League
Anza Hamilton 48, Nuview Bridge 6
Metro League
Bell Gardens 41, El Monte 0
El Rancho 29, Schurr 0
Mojave River League
Oak Hills 69, Sultana 14
Montview League
Hacienda Heights Wilson 49, Azusa 6
Ontario 42, La Puente 6
Sierra Vista 45, Duarte 23
Mountain Pass League
San Jacinto 49, Elsinore 16
Mountain Valley League
La Sierra 74, San Bernardino 28
Omicron League
Irvine University 27, Garden Grove 14
Los Amigos 28, Estancia 14
Pioneer League
Torrance 48, West Torrance 6
River Valley League
Norte Vista 52, Miller 6
Rubidoux 49, Jurupa Valley 8
San Andreas League
Rim of the World 42, Kaiser 8
Sigma League
Rancho Alamitos 14, Costa Mesa 13
Sunbelt League
Valley View 47, Perris 0
Trinity League
Mater Dei 38 Servite 15
Valle Vista League
Alta Loma 51, Diamond Ranch 0
Claremont 24, Los Osos 7
San Dimas 28, Chino 14
8-MAN
SOUTHERN SECTION
Nonleague
Public Safety 24, Highland Entrepreneur 16
INTERSECTIONAL
Milken 42, Bakersfield Valley Oaks Charter 0