High school flag football: Wednesday and Thursday scores
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WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS
City Section
Birmingham 32, Taft 0
Eagle Rock 26, Lincoln 0
El Camino Real 34, Chatsworth 0
Franklin 27, Los Angeles Marshall 6
Fremont 8, Crenshaw 0
Fremont 34, Dymally 0
GALA 30, Port of Los Angeles 0
GALA 12, Washington Prep 0
Jefferson 36, Foshay 0
Manual Arts 13, Los Angeles 0
Monroe 26, Smidt Tech 13
San Pedro 27, King/Drew 0
Sun Valley Magnet 27, AMIT 0
Verdugo Hills 32, Arleta 7
View Park 24, Stella 12
Washington Prep 28, Port of Los Angeles 0
Southern Section
Antelope Valley 27, Highland 18
Aquinas 32, Woodcrest Christian 0
Arroyo 25, El Monte 6
Ayala 7, Glendora 6
Azusa 25, Garey 9
Bishop Diego 7, Cate 6
Brentwood 13, Windward 6
Burbank Burroughs 20, Monrovia 18
Cantwell-Sacred Heart 34, Whitney 12
Capistrano Valley Christian 51, Legacy College Prep 0
Castaic 13, West Ranch 0
Chino 14, Montclair 6
Compton 19, Long Beach Cabrillo 16
Compton Early College 44, Compton Centennial 0
Crean Lutheran 19, Cypress 2
Edison 19, Western Christian 7
El Modena 13, Sonora 6
El Rancho 13, Santa Fe 0
Gabrielino 39, Temple City 20
Gardena Serra 33, St. Mary’s Academy 0
Hawthorne 13, Beverly Hills 0
JSerra 19, Orange Lutheran 12
Keppel d. San Gabriel, forfeit
La Canada 14, San Marino 13
Laguna Beach 28, San Juan Hills 7
La Habra 32, Troy 0
Lakewood St. Joseph 40, Anaheim Canyon 12
Lancaster 13, Knight 6
La Sierra 21, Norte Vista 0
Linfield Christian 40, Riverside Notre Dame 12
Loma Linda Academy d. United Christian Academy, forfeit
Long Beach Poly 48, Long Beach Jordan 0
Long Beach Wilson 26, Bishop Montgomery 0
Marina 24, Corona Santiago 12
Montebello 13, Rosemead 0
Mountain View 26, Alhambra 7
Ontario Christian 42, Arrowhead Christian 28
Palmdale d. Littlerock, forfeit
Quartz Hill 13, Eastside 0
Rancho Verde 13, Orange Vista 6
Redlands Adventist Academy 30, Public Safety 0
Redlands East Valley 31, Temecula Valley 7
San Jacinto Valley Academy 6, Hemet 0
San Marcos 13, Ventura 12
Santa Ana Foothill 30, Fullerton 13
Santa Ana Valley 14, Magnolia 6
Schurr 36, South El Monte 0
Shalhevet 12, Animo Leadership 6
Shalhevet 48, Environmental Charter 12
St. Bonaventure 36, Fillmore 6
St. Lucy’s 42, Sierra Vista 6
St. Margaret’s 40, Rosary 6
St. Monica 71, Mary Star of the Sea 0
Village Christian 40, Chadwick 7
Workman 31, Edgewood 6
Xavier Prep 13, Banning 7
Yucaipa 21, Arlington 7
Intersectional
Granada Hills Kennedy 19, Golden Valley 18
Vasquez 7, Panorama 6
THURSDAY’S RESULTS
City Section
Angelou 25, Diego Rivera 6
Bernstein 35, Mendez 0
Carson 62, Gardena 0
Contreras 19, Roybal 0
Contreras 7, Hollywood 0
Garfield 42, South Gate 0
Los Angeles Hamilton 12, Palisades 7
Manual Arts 6, Foshay 0
Maywood CES 12, Elizabeth 0
Narbonne 20, King/Drew 6
Orthopaedic 30, Belmont 20
RFK Community 33, Mendez 0
RFK Community 14, Bernstein 0
San Pedro 20, Wilmington Banning 19
Santee 37, West Adams 0
Torres 7, Sotomayor 6
Venice 35, WISH Academy 0
Westchester 7, Fairfax 6