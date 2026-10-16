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High School Sports

High school flag football: Southern Section playoff schedule

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By Los Angeles Times staff
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SOUTHERN SECTION PLAYOFFS

(Games at 5 p.m. unless noted)

TUESDAY’S SCHEDULE

First Round

DIVISION 1

South Hills at Oxnard

Chaparral at El Modena

Agoura at Beckman

Redlands East Valley at Camarillo

Corona Santiago at Beaumont

El Toro at Warren

Linfield Christian at Sage Hill

Bishop Amat at Western Christian

Cajon at Corona del Mar

Etiwanda at St. Margaret’s

Trabuco Hills at Bonita

La Serna at Yorba Linda

Los Alamitos at Palos Verdes

Aliso Niguel at Tesoro

Long Beach Poly at Mission Viejo

San Marcos at Redondo Union

DIVISION 2

La Habra at Cypress

Portola at Oaks Christian

Aquinas at Upland

Gardena Serra at Gahr

Shadow Hills at Riverside King

Simi Valley at Oxnard Pacifica

Murrieta Mesa at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame

Segerstrom at Santa Monica

Fullerton at Ayala

Anaheim Canyon at Torrance

Riverside Poly at Chaminade

Hart at Glendora

Alta Loma at Millikan

Villa Park at Santa Barbara

San Clemente at Santa Ana Foothill

Eastvale Roosevelt at Sonora

DIVISION 3

St. Paul at South Torrance

Covina at Cerritos

Rosary at Anaheim

Chino at San Juan Hills

Lakewood at Quartz Hill

Chino Hills at Long Beach Wilson

Adelanto at Inglewood

La Canada at Murrieta Valley

Los Altos at Compton

Bishop Montgomery at Patriot

Temescal Canyon at Valencia

Harvard-Westlake at Lawndale

Ontario Christian at Channel Islands

Laguna Beach at Moorpark

California Military School at Schurr

Placentia Valencia at California

DIVISION 4

Kaiser at San Marino

Paloma Valley at Serrano

Highland at Redlands Adventist

Temecula Prep at West Ranch

Azusa at Garden Grove Pacifica

Northview at Garden Grove

Hemet at Canyon Country Canyon

Palm Desert at Baldwin Park

Whittier at Santa Paula

Ramona at Antelope Valley

Monrovia at Moreno Valley

North Torrance at West Covina

Gabrielino at Yucaipa

Rancho Alamitos at Hueneme

El Rancho at Godinez

Brentwood at Cerritos Valley Christian

DIVISION 5

Compton Early College at Tustin

Santa Fe at Arlington

Garden Grove Santiago at Village Christian

Pasadena Poly at Montebello

Ontario at Eastside

Long Beach Cabrillo at La Quinta

Palmdale at Rialto

Westminster La Quinta at Loma Linda Academy

Saddleback at Peninsula

Grand Terrace at Paramount

Indian Springs at Culver City

La Sierra at Desert Hot Springs

South El Monte at Windward

Orange at Westridge

Nogales at San Gorgonio

Valley View at Rancho Verde

DIVISION 6

La Puente at Riverside North

Tahquitz at Mountain View

Xavier Prep at Buena Park

Workman at Elsinore

Pomona at Alhambra

St. Bernard at Heritage

Shalhevet at Liberty

United Christian Academy at Rim of the World

Norwalk at Don Lugo

Bolsa Grande at Eisenhower

Capistrano Valley Christian at Santa Ana Valley

Pacific at St. Monica

San Jacinto Valley at Glenn

Century at Arroyo Valley

Cathedral at Cantwell-Sacred Heart

Jurupa Valley at St. Bonaventure

Note: Second round (Divisions 1-6) Sat., Oct. 24; Quarterfinals (Divisions 1-6) Tues., Oct. 27; Semifinals (all divisions) Oct. 31; Finals (all divisions) Sat., Nov. 7 at Huntington Beach High.

WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE

(Games at 5 p.m. unless noted)

First Round

OPEN DIVISION

Pool A

#12 Sierra Canyon at #1 JSerra

Pool B

#11 Dos Pueblos at #2 Newport Harbor

Pool C

#10 Downey at #3 Orange Lutheran

Pool D

#9 Lakewood St. Joseph at #4 Huntington Beach

Teams with byes in first round of pool play: #5 Mater Dei; #6 Woodbridge; #7 Westlake; #8 Edison.

Note: Open Division second round pool play Saturday; Third round pool play Wed., Oct. 28. Semifinals Oct. 31; Finals Sat., Nov. 7 at Huntington Beach High.

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