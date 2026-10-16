High school flag football: Southern Section playoff schedule
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SOUTHERN SECTION PLAYOFFS
(Games at 5 p.m. unless noted)
TUESDAY’S SCHEDULE
First Round
DIVISION 1
South Hills at Oxnard
Chaparral at El Modena
Agoura at Beckman
Redlands East Valley at Camarillo
Corona Santiago at Beaumont
El Toro at Warren
Linfield Christian at Sage Hill
Bishop Amat at Western Christian
Cajon at Corona del Mar
Etiwanda at St. Margaret’s
Trabuco Hills at Bonita
La Serna at Yorba Linda
Los Alamitos at Palos Verdes
Aliso Niguel at Tesoro
Long Beach Poly at Mission Viejo
San Marcos at Redondo Union
DIVISION 2
La Habra at Cypress
Portola at Oaks Christian
Aquinas at Upland
Gardena Serra at Gahr
Shadow Hills at Riverside King
Simi Valley at Oxnard Pacifica
Murrieta Mesa at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame
Segerstrom at Santa Monica
Fullerton at Ayala
Anaheim Canyon at Torrance
Riverside Poly at Chaminade
Hart at Glendora
Alta Loma at Millikan
Villa Park at Santa Barbara
San Clemente at Santa Ana Foothill
Eastvale Roosevelt at Sonora
DIVISION 3
St. Paul at South Torrance
Covina at Cerritos
Rosary at Anaheim
Chino at San Juan Hills
Lakewood at Quartz Hill
Chino Hills at Long Beach Wilson
Adelanto at Inglewood
La Canada at Murrieta Valley
Los Altos at Compton
Bishop Montgomery at Patriot
Temescal Canyon at Valencia
Harvard-Westlake at Lawndale
Ontario Christian at Channel Islands
Laguna Beach at Moorpark
California Military School at Schurr
Placentia Valencia at California
DIVISION 4
Kaiser at San Marino
Paloma Valley at Serrano
Highland at Redlands Adventist
Temecula Prep at West Ranch
Azusa at Garden Grove Pacifica
Northview at Garden Grove
Hemet at Canyon Country Canyon
Palm Desert at Baldwin Park
Whittier at Santa Paula
Ramona at Antelope Valley
Monrovia at Moreno Valley
North Torrance at West Covina
Gabrielino at Yucaipa
Rancho Alamitos at Hueneme
El Rancho at Godinez
Brentwood at Cerritos Valley Christian
DIVISION 5
Compton Early College at Tustin
Santa Fe at Arlington
Garden Grove Santiago at Village Christian
Pasadena Poly at Montebello
Ontario at Eastside
Long Beach Cabrillo at La Quinta
Palmdale at Rialto
Westminster La Quinta at Loma Linda Academy
Saddleback at Peninsula
Grand Terrace at Paramount
Indian Springs at Culver City
La Sierra at Desert Hot Springs
South El Monte at Windward
Orange at Westridge
Nogales at San Gorgonio
Valley View at Rancho Verde
DIVISION 6
La Puente at Riverside North
Tahquitz at Mountain View
Xavier Prep at Buena Park
Workman at Elsinore
Pomona at Alhambra
St. Bernard at Heritage
Shalhevet at Liberty
United Christian Academy at Rim of the World
Norwalk at Don Lugo
Bolsa Grande at Eisenhower
Capistrano Valley Christian at Santa Ana Valley
Pacific at St. Monica
San Jacinto Valley at Glenn
Century at Arroyo Valley
Cathedral at Cantwell-Sacred Heart
Jurupa Valley at St. Bonaventure
Note: Second round (Divisions 1-6) Sat., Oct. 24; Quarterfinals (Divisions 1-6) Tues., Oct. 27; Semifinals (all divisions) Oct. 31; Finals (all divisions) Sat., Nov. 7 at Huntington Beach High.
WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE
(Games at 5 p.m. unless noted)
First Round
OPEN DIVISION
Pool A
#12 Sierra Canyon at #1 JSerra
Pool B
#11 Dos Pueblos at #2 Newport Harbor
Pool C
#10 Downey at #3 Orange Lutheran
Pool D
#9 Lakewood St. Joseph at #4 Huntington Beach
Teams with byes in first round of pool play: #5 Mater Dei; #6 Woodbridge; #7 Westlake; #8 Edison.
Note: Open Division second round pool play Saturday; Third round pool play Wed., Oct. 28. Semifinals Oct. 31; Finals Sat., Nov. 7 at Huntington Beach High.