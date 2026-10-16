High school girls’ volleyball: Southern Section playoff pairings
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HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
SOUTHERN SECTION PLAYOFFS
(Games at 6 p.m. unless noted)
TUESDAY’S SCHEDULE
First Round
DIVISION 2
Los Osos at Newport Harbor
Redondo Union at Crean Lutheran
San Juan Hills at Mayfield
Corona Centennial at Bishop Montgomery
Eastvale Roosevelt at Orange Lutheran
Palos Verdes at Murrieta Valley
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame at West Ranch
Campbell Hall at Long Beach Poly
DIVISION 4
Trabuco Hills at Portola
Summit at Burbank Burroughs
North Torrance at El Dorado
Whitney at Yorba Linda
Santa Monica at Arcadia
San Marino at Notre Dame Academy
Ventura at Oak Hills
Tesoro at Vista Murrieta
Village Christian at Ayala
Ontario Christian at Santa Barbara
Laguna Beach at Rancho Cucamonga
San Dimas at Hemet
La Palma Kennedy at Glendora
Xavier Prep at Royal
Chadwick at Bonita
Linfield Christian at Chino Hills
DIVISION 6
Laguna Hills at Alta Loma
Granite Hills at Villa Park
Torrance at Dos Pueblos
Bishop Diego at Temescal Canyon
Le Lycee at Temecula Prep
Woodbridge at St. Bonaventure
Rowland at Capistrano Valley Christian
Loma Linda Academy at Ridgecrest Burroughs
Oxford Academy at Castaic
Santa Fe at Rancho Christian
Palm Springs at Santa Ana Calvary Chapel
Norte Vista at Rim of the World
Schurr at Holy Martyrs
Mayfair at Norwalk
Oxnard at Yucaipa
Covina at Lakewood
DIVISION 8
Montclair at Samueli Academy
Bellflower at Bolsa Grande
San Gorgonio at Oxnard Pacifica
El Rancho at San Gabriel Academy
Western at San Jacinto Valley
St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy at Fairmont Prep
Colony at Burbank
University Prep at Riverside Prep
Lancaster Desert Christian at Garden Grove Pacifica
Westminster La Quinta at Lighthouse Christian
Jurupa Valley at Kaiser
Orange Vista at Rio Mesa
Ramona at Big Bear
Geffen Academy at Pomona Catholic
Artesia at Century
West Valley at Bell Gardens
DIVISION 10
Perris at Leuzinger
Glendale at California School for the Deaf Riverside
Orange at Beacon Hill
Avalon at Canyon Springs
Orange County Classical Academy at Indian Springs
Compton at Adelanto
Anza Hamilton at Chaffey
Bassett at New Roads
Westmark at La Quinta
Miller at Glendale Adventist
Loara at Montebello
Rosemead at Redlands Adventist
Cathedral City at Lancaster
Dominguez at Ganesha
River Springs at Cornerstone Christian
Santa Ana Valley at St. Mary’s Academy
Note: Second Round (Divisions 4, 6, 8, 10) Thurs., Oct. 22; Quarterfinals (Divisions 2, 4, 6, 8 10) Tues., Oct. 27 at higher seeds; Semifinals (all divisions) Sat., Oct. 31 at higher seeds; Finals Nov. 6 or 7 at TBA.
WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE
(Games at 6 p.m. unless noted)
First Round
DIVISION 1
Pool A
#8 Harvard-Westlake at #1 Mater Dei
#5 Santa Margarita at #4 Oaks Christian
Pool B
#7 Marymount at #2 Sierra Canyon
#6 Los Alamitos at #3 Mira Costa
Note: Open Division second round pool play Tues., Oct. 27; Third round pool play Sat., Oct. 31. Finals Sat., Nov. 7 at Cerritos College.
DIVISION 3
Cerritos at Sunny Hills
Oak Park at Santa Ana Foothill
Chaminade at Cerritos Valley Christian
Alemany at Beckman
Corona Santiago at Newbury Park
Redlands at Rosary
Murrieta Mesa at Etiwanda
Saugus at Thousand Oaks
Claremont at Corona del Mar
Flintridge Prep at Millikan
Bishop Amat at St. Margaret’s
La Salle at Huntington Beach
Chaparral at Crescenta Valley
Crossroads at La Canada
Lakewood St. Joseph at Marina
Aliso Niguel at Windward
DIVISION 5
West Torrance at Marlborough
Liberty at Academy of Academic Excellence
Hesperia Christian at Peninsula
Moorpark at Canyon Country Canyon
Troy at El Toro
Western Christian at Valencia
Culver City at San Jacinto
Santa Monica Pacifica Christian at St. Anthony
Southlands Christian at Viewpoint
Westridge at Arrowhead Christian
Irvine at Beaumont
Gahr at Paraclete
Maranatha at Sultana
Burbank Providence at La Serna
Quartz Hill at Temple City
Palm Desert at Capistrano Valley
DIVISION 7
CAMS at Pasadena
Immaculate Heart at Tustin
Brea Olinda at Laguna Blanca
Chino at Sacred Heart Los Angeles
South Hills at Placentia Valencia
Trinity Classical Academy at Nordhoff
Highland at Barstow
Webb at Mary Star of the Sea
Eisenhower at Pasadena Marshall
Whittier at Beverly Hills
Rialto at Vistamar
Northview at Calvary Baptist
Indio at Fullerton
Tahquitz at Buckley
Rio Hondo Prep at Arlington
St. Genevieve at Foothill Tech
DIVISION 9
Santa Paula at Rancho Mirage
Canoga Park AGBU at Saddleback
Cobalt at San Jacinto Valley Academy
Anaheim at St. Monica Academy
Carter at Nogales
Carpinteria at Santa Rosa Academy
Vasquez at Westminster
Azusa at Moreno Valley
St. Jeane de Lestonnac at Santa Clarita Christian
Jurupa Hills at Sierra Vista
Victor Valley at Desert Christian Academy
Wildwood at Hillcrest
Excelsior Charter at Buena Park
Milken Community at Eastside
California at Garden Grove
Twentynine Palms at Shadow Hills
DIVISION 11
Grove at Compton Early College
Ambassador Christian at El Monte Arroyo
Rubidoux at Mesrobian
Animo Leadership at Ramona
Long Beach First Baptist at La Sierra Academy
Thacher at Pacific Lutheran
Grace at Shalhevet
New Covenant at Newport Christian
Oak Grove at Tarbut V’ Torah
Cal Lutheran at Workman
EF Academy at Santa Clara
Desert Chapel at Lynwood
Norton Science Academy at Newbury Park Adventist
Liberty Christian at Joshua Springs
River Springs at Downey Calvary Chapel
Riverside Bethel Christian at Silver Valley
Note: Second round (Divisions 3, 5, 7, 9, 11) Sat., Oct. 24; Quarterfinals (Divisions 3, 5, 7, 9) Wed., Oct. 28; Semifinals (all divisions) Oct. 31; Finals (all divisions) Sat., Nov. 7 at TBA.