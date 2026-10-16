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High School Sports

High school girls’ volleyball: Southern Section playoff pairings

Volleyball ball on hardwood volleyball court
(Augustas Cetkauskas / Getty Images / iStockphoto)
By Los Angeles Times staff
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HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

SOUTHERN SECTION PLAYOFFS

(Games at 6 p.m. unless noted)

TUESDAY’S SCHEDULE

First Round

DIVISION 2

Los Osos at Newport Harbor

Redondo Union at Crean Lutheran

San Juan Hills at Mayfield

Corona Centennial at Bishop Montgomery

Eastvale Roosevelt at Orange Lutheran

Palos Verdes at Murrieta Valley

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame at West Ranch

Campbell Hall at Long Beach Poly

DIVISION 4

Trabuco Hills at Portola

Summit at Burbank Burroughs

North Torrance at El Dorado

Whitney at Yorba Linda

Santa Monica at Arcadia

San Marino at Notre Dame Academy

Ventura at Oak Hills

Tesoro at Vista Murrieta

Village Christian at Ayala

Ontario Christian at Santa Barbara

Laguna Beach at Rancho Cucamonga

San Dimas at Hemet

La Palma Kennedy at Glendora

Xavier Prep at Royal

Chadwick at Bonita

Linfield Christian at Chino Hills

DIVISION 6

Laguna Hills at Alta Loma

Granite Hills at Villa Park

Torrance at Dos Pueblos

Bishop Diego at Temescal Canyon

Le Lycee at Temecula Prep

Woodbridge at St. Bonaventure

Rowland at Capistrano Valley Christian

Loma Linda Academy at Ridgecrest Burroughs

Oxford Academy at Castaic

Santa Fe at Rancho Christian

Palm Springs at Santa Ana Calvary Chapel

Norte Vista at Rim of the World

Schurr at Holy Martyrs

Mayfair at Norwalk

Oxnard at Yucaipa

Covina at Lakewood

DIVISION 8

Montclair at Samueli Academy

Bellflower at Bolsa Grande

San Gorgonio at Oxnard Pacifica

El Rancho at San Gabriel Academy

Western at San Jacinto Valley

St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy at Fairmont Prep

Colony at Burbank

University Prep at Riverside Prep

Lancaster Desert Christian at Garden Grove Pacifica

Westminster La Quinta at Lighthouse Christian

Jurupa Valley at Kaiser

Orange Vista at Rio Mesa

Ramona at Big Bear

Geffen Academy at Pomona Catholic

Artesia at Century

West Valley at Bell Gardens

DIVISION 10

Perris at Leuzinger

Glendale at California School for the Deaf Riverside

Orange at Beacon Hill

Avalon at Canyon Springs

Orange County Classical Academy at Indian Springs

Compton at Adelanto

Anza Hamilton at Chaffey

Bassett at New Roads

Westmark at La Quinta

Miller at Glendale Adventist

Loara at Montebello

Rosemead at Redlands Adventist

Cathedral City at Lancaster

Dominguez at Ganesha

River Springs at Cornerstone Christian

Santa Ana Valley at St. Mary’s Academy

Note: Second Round (Divisions 4, 6, 8, 10) Thurs., Oct. 22; Quarterfinals (Divisions 2, 4, 6, 8 10) Tues., Oct. 27 at higher seeds; Semifinals (all divisions) Sat., Oct. 31 at higher seeds; Finals Nov. 6 or 7 at TBA.

WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE

(Games at 6 p.m. unless noted)

First Round

DIVISION 1

Pool A

#8 Harvard-Westlake at #1 Mater Dei

#5 Santa Margarita at #4 Oaks Christian

Pool B

#7 Marymount at #2 Sierra Canyon

#6 Los Alamitos at #3 Mira Costa

Note: Open Division second round pool play Tues., Oct. 27; Third round pool play Sat., Oct. 31. Finals Sat., Nov. 7 at Cerritos College.

DIVISION 3

Cerritos at Sunny Hills

Oak Park at Santa Ana Foothill

Chaminade at Cerritos Valley Christian

Alemany at Beckman

Corona Santiago at Newbury Park

Redlands at Rosary

Murrieta Mesa at Etiwanda

Saugus at Thousand Oaks

Claremont at Corona del Mar

Flintridge Prep at Millikan

Bishop Amat at St. Margaret’s

La Salle at Huntington Beach

Chaparral at Crescenta Valley

Crossroads at La Canada

Lakewood St. Joseph at Marina

Aliso Niguel at Windward

DIVISION 5

West Torrance at Marlborough

Liberty at Academy of Academic Excellence

Hesperia Christian at Peninsula

Moorpark at Canyon Country Canyon

Troy at El Toro

Western Christian at Valencia

Culver City at San Jacinto

Santa Monica Pacifica Christian at St. Anthony

Southlands Christian at Viewpoint

Westridge at Arrowhead Christian

Irvine at Beaumont

Gahr at Paraclete

Maranatha at Sultana

Burbank Providence at La Serna

Quartz Hill at Temple City

Palm Desert at Capistrano Valley

DIVISION 7

CAMS at Pasadena

Immaculate Heart at Tustin

Brea Olinda at Laguna Blanca

Chino at Sacred Heart Los Angeles

South Hills at Placentia Valencia

Trinity Classical Academy at Nordhoff

Highland at Barstow

Webb at Mary Star of the Sea

Eisenhower at Pasadena Marshall

Whittier at Beverly Hills

Rialto at Vistamar

Northview at Calvary Baptist

Indio at Fullerton

Tahquitz at Buckley

Rio Hondo Prep at Arlington

St. Genevieve at Foothill Tech

DIVISION 9

Santa Paula at Rancho Mirage

Canoga Park AGBU at Saddleback

Cobalt at San Jacinto Valley Academy

Anaheim at St. Monica Academy

Carter at Nogales

Carpinteria at Santa Rosa Academy

Vasquez at Westminster

Azusa at Moreno Valley

St. Jeane de Lestonnac at Santa Clarita Christian

Jurupa Hills at Sierra Vista

Victor Valley at Desert Christian Academy

Wildwood at Hillcrest

Excelsior Charter at Buena Park

Milken Community at Eastside

California at Garden Grove

Twentynine Palms at Shadow Hills

DIVISION 11

Grove at Compton Early College

Ambassador Christian at El Monte Arroyo

Rubidoux at Mesrobian

Animo Leadership at Ramona

Long Beach First Baptist at La Sierra Academy

Thacher at Pacific Lutheran

Grace at Shalhevet

New Covenant at Newport Christian

Oak Grove at Tarbut V’ Torah

Cal Lutheran at Workman

EF Academy at Santa Clara

Desert Chapel at Lynwood

Norton Science Academy at Newbury Park Adventist

Liberty Christian at Joshua Springs

River Springs at Downey Calvary Chapel

Riverside Bethel Christian at Silver Valley

Note: Second round (Divisions 3, 5, 7, 9, 11) Sat., Oct. 24; Quarterfinals (Divisions 3, 5, 7, 9) Wed., Oct. 28; Semifinals (all divisions) Oct. 31; Finals (all divisions) Sat., Nov. 7 at TBA.

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