Power outages to prevent wildfires force postponement of football games

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On Friday morning, with a power outage at Simi Valley High in effect out of concern that power lines could ignite a wildfire to erupt because of strong Santa Ana winds, Simi Valley football coach Jim Benkert was frantically checking locations available to help keep on schedule a homecoming game against Newbury Park on Friday night.

But with Ventura County facing increased outages, the Simi Valley home game has been moved to Saturday at 3:30 p.m. Another change involves St. Bonaventure hosting Oaks Christian at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Southern California Edison warned about possible shutoff of electricity because of the wind. Simi Valley students remained in classes on Friday because the school has emergency generators.

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Westlake coach Rick Clausen said his team’s game at Ventura High remains on because the school has generators if power is cut off.

The Valencia-Canyon game has been moved to 4 p.m. at Canyon High on Friday due to possible power outages.