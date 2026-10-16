Santa Margarita shuts down St. John Bosco for key critical Trinity League win
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“Touchdown Trent Mosley.”
It’s understandable that the P.A. announcer at St. John Bosco High on Friday night misspoke after seeing Mosley’s brother, Grant, catch a 49-yard touchdown pass for Santa Margarita and run like Trent in a showdown game between the No. 1 Eagles and No. 2 Braves.
“Pretty good,” Trent, USC’s star freshman receiver, said on the sideline when asked about Grant’s touchdown. “He’s healthy.”
As if unbeaten Santa Margarita (8-0) didn’t have enough weapons, the return of Grant Mosley after two seasons of dealing with a shoulder injury means it’s time for opponents to start feeling very uncomfortable.
“I’m back,” Grant announced afterward.
Santa Margarita won its 15th consecutive game in defeating St. John Bosco 21-7.
“He looked great,” coach Carson Palmer said.
“We knew when as he got healthier, he was going to be a threat,” St. john Bosco coach Jason Negro said. “He’s a dynamic player like his brother.”
The touchdown pass happened during a trick play, in which quarterback Fletch Palmer handed the ball to Adrian Petero, who lateraled the ball back to Palmer, who threw a perfect spiral down the middle to Mosley. That play was Santa Margarita royalty at its best — a Mosley catching a touchdown pass from a Palmer, the son of the head coach.
It gave Santa Margarita a 21-7 lead in the third quarter.
“What a pass,” Carson Palmer said. “What execution. What protection.”
Santa Margarita came up with two interceptions in the first half leading to two touchdowns and a 14-7 halftime lead.
After St. John Bosco (6-2) had taken a 7-0 lead on a 28-yard touchdown catch by Kuika Moaalii, sophomore Rayshawn Brandon picked off a pass by quarterback Koa Malau’ulu, who was rolling to his left under pressure, and returned it 51 yards for a touchdown. Then Ca’ron Williams came up with another interception deep in Braves territory, leading to a one-yard touchdown run by Petero.
At the end of the half, Jaion Smith of Santa Margarita deflected a possible third-down touchdown pass in the end zone and Jake Martin followed by blocking a St. John Bosco field-goal attempt.
If anything was learned about Santa Margarita last season in its first year under Palmer, it’s that the Eagles have one of the best coaching staffs in the state and keep improving each week. By the end of the 2025 season, Santa Margarita was 35 points better than its closest opponent.
Could a similar situation be occurring now?
“I just feel we have the best staff in the nation,” Grant Mosley said. “So every week, we’re just developing. And we’re still not at our highest state. Once we get to the playoffs, that’s when we’ll be at our best.”
With Trinity League wins over St. John Bosco and Mater Dei, the Eagles have moved into the driver’s seat to win the league title.
Before the game, Carson Palmer was walking around the field feeling excited and confident.
“We’re ready,” he said.
He wasn’t kidding.
As for his brother getting initial credit for the touchdown, Grant said, “Oh well.”
“I’m still not even at my full state yet,” Grant said.
That’s scary coming from a brother with the Mosley genes.