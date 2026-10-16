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High School Sports

Prep talk: Spiro Psaltis is in year No. 40 announcing Glendale High football games

Spiro Psaltis has been public address announcer for Glendale High football games for 40 years.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
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Spiro Psaltis has done so much in his life, he could tell stories for hours. From playing on USC’s 1978 NCAA championship baseball team for coach Rod Dedeaux to being Glendale High baseball coach, he could stand at a podium and talk and talk.

The real fun for him, though, is being the public address announcer for Glendale High football games for 40 years. His phrase “Move the chains” after a Glendale first down can be repeated by fans in their dreams.

He also helps organize the Glendale YMCA Quarterback Club.

In December, he will be the P.A. announcer at Saddleback College for the CIF state football championship bowl games on Dec. 11-12.

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So prepare for lots more “move the chains.”

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.

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Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

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