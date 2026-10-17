Tap to enable a layout that focuses on the article.
Advertisement
High School Sports

High school football: Friday’s scores

Football on a field.
(Los Angeles Times)
By Los Angeles Times staff
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

CITY SECTION

Central League

Bernstein 50, Mendez 0

Hollywood 35, Contreras 14

Maywood CES 34, Roybal 7

Coliseum League

Washington Prep 26, Marquez 21

Eastern League

Garfield 61, South Gate 34

L.A. Roosevelt 50, South East 22

East Valley League

San Fernando Arroyo 38, Fulton 0

Sun Valley Poly 52, Monroe 12

Verdugo Hills 30, Arleta 7

Exposition League

Manual Arts 30, Fremont 14

Marine League

Carson 60, Narbonne 0

San Pedro 63, Gardena 6

Metro League

Hawkins 20, L.A. Jordan 6

Rancho Dominguez 30, Locke 0

Northern League

L.A. Marshall 55, Lincoln 0

Southern League

Belmont 41, West Adams 8

Diego Rivera 46, Torres 0

Valley Mission League

Granada Hills Kennedy 50, Canoga Park 0

Western League

L.A. University 42, Fairfax 22

Palisades 35, Los Angeles Hamilton 18

Venice 35, Westchester 0

West Valley League

Birmingham 32, Granada Hills 8

Cleveland 63, Taft 24

El Camino Real 22, Chatsworth 6

Nonleague

Santee 59, Angelou 14

SOUTHERN SECTION

Almont League

Montebello 26, San Gabriel 18

Alpha League

Edison 27, Los Alamitos 7

Angelus League

Cathedral 56, Bishop Montgomery 7

St. Francis 35, St. Paul 21

St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy 25, Paraclete 13

Arroyo League

La Canada 22, Burbank 14

Baseline League

Damien 46, Upland 7

Rancho Cucamonga 28, Etiwanda 21

Bay League

Inglewood 33, Redondo Union 7

Big West League

Chaparral 47, Murrieta Mesa 7

Great Oak 33, Temecula Valley 10

Murrieta Valley 28, Vista Murrieta 20

Boulder League

South Pasadena 30, Gabrielino 3

Boulder League

Crescenta Valley d. Pasadena, forfeit

San Marino 33, Burbank Burroughs 31

Camino Real League

Mary Star of the Sea 56, Cantwell-Sacred Heart 7

St. Bernard 35, St. Genevieve 6

Channel League

Oak Park 44, Buena 39

Santa Barbara 37, Rio Mesa 0

Westlake 21, Ventura 3

Citrus Belt League

Cajon 28, Beaumont 7

Citrus Valley 56, Yucaipa 14

Citrus Coast League

Del Sol 37, Channel Islands 0

Grace 40, Carpinteria 0

Nordhoff 41, Santa Clara 21

Coast 101 League

Agoura 41, Camarillo 35

Conference 12 League

El Monte Arroyo 36, Rosemead 6

Cottonwood League

Riverside Notre Dame 49, Webb 19

Riverside Prep 28, Vasquez 7

Whittier Christian 32, Arrowhead Christian 12

Crest League

Temple City 21, Glendale 6

Del Rey League

Alemany 18, Harvard-Westlake 13

Crespi 52, St.Anthony 0

Salesian 40, La Salle 7

Delta League

Dana Hills 31, Laguna Beach 7

El Modena 34, Troy 13

Desert Empire League

Rancho Mirage 21, Xavier Prep 14

Desert Valley League

Desert Hot Springs 48, Coachella Valley 0

Yucca Valley 34, Banning 27

Epsilon League

Newport Harbor 56, Aliso Niguel 7

Trabuco Hills 42, Tesoro 14

Foothill League

Hart 35, Castaic 0

Valencia 71, Canyon Country Canyon 7

Foxtrot League

Irvine 7, El Toro 6

Orange 51, Beckman 14

Gano League

Montclair 28, Don Lugo 21

Nogales 28, Walnut 13

Rowland 42, Chaffey 8

Gateway League

Downey 45, La Mirada 0

La Serna 57, Cerritos 7

Warren 50, Mayfair 21

Golden League

Eastside 37, Littlerock 0

Lancaster 43, Palmdale 7

Quartz Hill 49, Highland 24

Hacienda League

Baldwin Park 45, West Covina 14

Hub City League

Dominguez 47, Compton Early College 0

Inland Valley League

Canyon Springs 42, Citrus Hill 6

Heritage 20, Lakeside 14

Iota League

Cypress 41, Marina 7

Garden Grove Pacifica 38, La Palma Kennedy 0

Laguna Hills 28, Northwood 14

Ironwood League

Western Christian 44, Heritage Christian 37

Kappa League

Esperanza 34, Anaheim Canyon 28

Fullerton 47, Portola 20

Lambda League

Fountain Valley 42, Westminster 14

Woodbridge 21, Placentia Valencia 14

Manzanita League

Silver Valley 26, San Jacinto Valley Academy 14

St. Joseph Academy 56, Desert Chapel 0

Mesquite League

Santa Rosa Academy 23, Linfield Christian 21

Mid-Cities League

Paramount 30, Bellflower 20

Santa Fe 42, Norwalk 3

Miramonte League

Bassett 31, Pomona 0

Ganesha 10, Garey 7

Mission League

Bishop Amat 48, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 28

Gardena Serra 26, Loyola 0

Sierra Canyon 41, Chaminade 0

Mojave River League

Apple Valley 31, Ridgecrest Burroughs 14

Hesperia 28, Serrano 27

Moore League

Compton 50, Long Beach Cabrillo 14

Mountain View League

Temescal Canyon 46, West Valley 0

Ocean League

Lawndale 28, South Torrance 21

Omicron League

Buena Park 7, Santa Ana 6

Pioneer League

Culver City 4, North Torrance 14

Santa Monica 48, El Segundo 29

Rio Vista League

Firebaugh 31, Lynwood 26

Whittier 46, Pioneer 6

River Valley League

Ramona 51, Big Bear 7

San Andreas League

Colton 28, Rialto 21

Sierra League

Bonita 49, Ayala 14

Charter Oak 42, Glendora 28

Northview 28, Colony 6

Sigma League

Katella 28, Saddleback 14

Ocean View 54, Anaheim 42

605 League

Artesia 58, Glenn 0

Skyline League

Arroyo Valley 34, Indian Springs 7

Carter 42, San Gorgonio 7

Fontana 13, Bloomington 10

Sunbelt League

Hillcrest 28, Paloma Valley 28

Riverside North 28, Moreno Valley 7

Sunkist League

Jurupa Hills 28, Eisenhower 6

Summit 47, Grand Terrace 6

Sun Valley League

Indio 22, Desert Mirage 20

Tango League

Godinez 14, Garden Grove Santiago 7

La Quinta 47, Palm Springs 14

Loara 49, Santa Ana Valley 0

Magnolia 26, Century 14

Westminster La Quinta 32, Savanna 19

Tri-County League

Dos Pueblos 56, Santa Paula 21

San Marcos 44, Hueneme 6

Trinity League

Orange Lutheran 48, JSerra 13

Santa Margarita 21, St. John Bosco 7

8-MAN

CITY SECTION

Valley League

East Valley 34, Valley Oaks CES 14

South LA College Prep 52, TEACH Tech 32

SOUTHERN SECTION

Heritage League

Faith Baptist 50, Lancaster Baptist 0

Majestic League

Cornerstone Christian 68, United Christian Academy 12

Tri-Valley League

Chadwick 45, Flintridge Prep 0
High School SportsSports

Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement