High school football: Friday’s scores
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CITY SECTION
Central League
Bernstein 50, Mendez 0
Hollywood 35, Contreras 14
Maywood CES 34, Roybal 7
Coliseum League
Washington Prep 26, Marquez 21
Eastern League
Garfield 61, South Gate 34
L.A. Roosevelt 50, South East 22
East Valley League
San Fernando Arroyo 38, Fulton 0
Sun Valley Poly 52, Monroe 12
Verdugo Hills 30, Arleta 7
Exposition League
Manual Arts 30, Fremont 14
Marine League
Carson 60, Narbonne 0
San Pedro 63, Gardena 6
Metro League
Hawkins 20, L.A. Jordan 6
Rancho Dominguez 30, Locke 0
Northern League
L.A. Marshall 55, Lincoln 0
Southern League
Belmont 41, West Adams 8
Diego Rivera 46, Torres 0
Valley Mission League
Granada Hills Kennedy 50, Canoga Park 0
Western League
L.A. University 42, Fairfax 22
Palisades 35, Los Angeles Hamilton 18
Venice 35, Westchester 0
West Valley League
Birmingham 32, Granada Hills 8
Cleveland 63, Taft 24
El Camino Real 22, Chatsworth 6
Nonleague
Santee 59, Angelou 14
SOUTHERN SECTION
Almont League
Montebello 26, San Gabriel 18
Alpha League
Edison 27, Los Alamitos 7
Angelus League
Cathedral 56, Bishop Montgomery 7
St. Francis 35, St. Paul 21
St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy 25, Paraclete 13
Arroyo League
La Canada 22, Burbank 14
Baseline League
Damien 46, Upland 7
Rancho Cucamonga 28, Etiwanda 21
Bay League
Inglewood 33, Redondo Union 7
Big West League
Chaparral 47, Murrieta Mesa 7
Great Oak 33, Temecula Valley 10
Murrieta Valley 28, Vista Murrieta 20
Boulder League
South Pasadena 30, Gabrielino 3
Boulder League
Crescenta Valley d. Pasadena, forfeit
San Marino 33, Burbank Burroughs 31
Camino Real League
Mary Star of the Sea 56, Cantwell-Sacred Heart 7
St. Bernard 35, St. Genevieve 6
Channel League
Oak Park 44, Buena 39
Santa Barbara 37, Rio Mesa 0
Westlake 21, Ventura 3
Citrus Belt League
Cajon 28, Beaumont 7
Citrus Valley 56, Yucaipa 14
Citrus Coast League
Del Sol 37, Channel Islands 0
Grace 40, Carpinteria 0
Nordhoff 41, Santa Clara 21
Coast 101 League
Agoura 41, Camarillo 35
Conference 12 League
El Monte Arroyo 36, Rosemead 6
Cottonwood League
Riverside Notre Dame 49, Webb 19
Riverside Prep 28, Vasquez 7
Whittier Christian 32, Arrowhead Christian 12
Crest League
Temple City 21, Glendale 6
Del Rey League
Alemany 18, Harvard-Westlake 13
Crespi 52, St.Anthony 0
Salesian 40, La Salle 7
Delta League
Dana Hills 31, Laguna Beach 7
El Modena 34, Troy 13
Desert Empire League
Rancho Mirage 21, Xavier Prep 14
Desert Valley League
Desert Hot Springs 48, Coachella Valley 0
Yucca Valley 34, Banning 27
Epsilon League
Newport Harbor 56, Aliso Niguel 7
Trabuco Hills 42, Tesoro 14
Foothill League
Hart 35, Castaic 0
Valencia 71, Canyon Country Canyon 7
Foxtrot League
Irvine 7, El Toro 6
Orange 51, Beckman 14
Gano League
Montclair 28, Don Lugo 21
Nogales 28, Walnut 13
Rowland 42, Chaffey 8
Gateway League
Downey 45, La Mirada 0
La Serna 57, Cerritos 7
Warren 50, Mayfair 21
Golden League
Eastside 37, Littlerock 0
Lancaster 43, Palmdale 7
Quartz Hill 49, Highland 24
Hacienda League
Baldwin Park 45, West Covina 14
Hub City League
Dominguez 47, Compton Early College 0
Inland Valley League
Canyon Springs 42, Citrus Hill 6
Heritage 20, Lakeside 14
Iota League
Cypress 41, Marina 7
Garden Grove Pacifica 38, La Palma Kennedy 0
Laguna Hills 28, Northwood 14
Ironwood League
Western Christian 44, Heritage Christian 37
Kappa League
Esperanza 34, Anaheim Canyon 28
Fullerton 47, Portola 20
Lambda League
Fountain Valley 42, Westminster 14
Woodbridge 21, Placentia Valencia 14
Manzanita League
Silver Valley 26, San Jacinto Valley Academy 14
St. Joseph Academy 56, Desert Chapel 0
Mesquite League
Santa Rosa Academy 23, Linfield Christian 21
Mid-Cities League
Paramount 30, Bellflower 20
Santa Fe 42, Norwalk 3
Miramonte League
Bassett 31, Pomona 0
Ganesha 10, Garey 7
Mission League
Bishop Amat 48, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 28
Gardena Serra 26, Loyola 0
Sierra Canyon 41, Chaminade 0
Mojave River League
Apple Valley 31, Ridgecrest Burroughs 14
Hesperia 28, Serrano 27
Moore League
Compton 50, Long Beach Cabrillo 14
Mountain View League
Temescal Canyon 46, West Valley 0
Ocean League
Lawndale 28, South Torrance 21
Omicron League
Buena Park 7, Santa Ana 6
Pioneer League
Culver City 4, North Torrance 14
Santa Monica 48, El Segundo 29
Rio Vista League
Firebaugh 31, Lynwood 26
Whittier 46, Pioneer 6
River Valley League
Ramona 51, Big Bear 7
San Andreas League
Colton 28, Rialto 21
Sierra League
Bonita 49, Ayala 14
Charter Oak 42, Glendora 28
Northview 28, Colony 6
Sigma League
Katella 28, Saddleback 14
Ocean View 54, Anaheim 42
605 League
Artesia 58, Glenn 0
Skyline League
Arroyo Valley 34, Indian Springs 7
Carter 42, San Gorgonio 7
Fontana 13, Bloomington 10
Sunbelt League
Hillcrest 28, Paloma Valley 28
Riverside North 28, Moreno Valley 7
Sunkist League
Jurupa Hills 28, Eisenhower 6
Summit 47, Grand Terrace 6
Sun Valley League
Indio 22, Desert Mirage 20
Tango League
Godinez 14, Garden Grove Santiago 7
La Quinta 47, Palm Springs 14
Loara 49, Santa Ana Valley 0
Magnolia 26, Century 14
Westminster La Quinta 32, Savanna 19
Tri-County League
Dos Pueblos 56, Santa Paula 21
San Marcos 44, Hueneme 6
Trinity League
Orange Lutheran 48, JSerra 13
Santa Margarita 21, St. John Bosco 7
8-MAN
CITY SECTION
Valley League
East Valley 34, Valley Oaks CES 14
South LA College Prep 52, TEACH Tech 32
SOUTHERN SECTION
Heritage League
Faith Baptist 50, Lancaster Baptist 0
Majestic League
Cornerstone Christian 68, United Christian Academy 12
Tri-Valley League
Chadwick 45, Flintridge Prep 0