McKennah Iamaleava making name for herself in volleyball

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Whenever a teammate needs a pep talk McKennah Iamaleava is quick to give it — a skill one learns growing up in a family full of accomplished athletes.

“Growing up my parents [Nic and Marlienna] would tell us family is No. 1 and whenever you’re in a hole or whatever the situation you can always come back to them,” Iamaleava said. “So, whether it be about sports or school we always have someone to go to.”

A 5-foot-9 senior outside hitter on the Long Beach Poly High girls’ volleyball team, McKennah is continuing the legacy of success of her four older siblings while simultaneously passing it on to her three younger ones.

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“I’m one of eight so volleyball runs in the family,” the reigning Moore League player of the year said. “I started playing when I was 6 or 7.”

However, volleyball is not the only sport McKennah played as a child.

“I dabbled in basketball some too,” she confessed. “My aunt Janitah played at Carson High and the University of Oregon.”

Sisters McKennah, left, and Ellie Iamaleava are two of eight siblings who have played volleyball. (Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)

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McKennah is committed to UC Irvine and, not surprisingly, its proximity was a major factor in her choosing to join the Anteaters’ program.

“First of all, it’s close to home and secondly I love the coaching staff,” she said. “All of the girls are super nice, the campus is beautiful and competing in the Big West is going to be exciting.”

Her oldest brother Matt played volleyball at Long Beach State, her older sister Nicaylah played at Cypress College and her two closest brothers, Nico and Madden, also grew up playing the sport while excelling in football and both are now quarterbacks at nationally ranked UCLA.

“We see them [Nico and Madden] a few times a week,” McKennah said. “We have dinners together. Of course we go to all of their home games.

“We don’t talk for long right after, we’ll keep it short and then next day is usually the recap.”

Nico suffered a knee injury in the second quarter of UCLA’s 17-15 win at Oregon on Oct. 10 and is out indefinitely. McKennah was among the first people to offer him encouragement.

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Long Beach Poly High senior McKennah Iamaleava celebrates after winning a point against Redondo Union. (Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)

“I wasn’t there but I was watching,” she said. “It was a hard shot to take but Nico’s tough and he’ll come back strong. I was texting him right after the game and also in our group texts. I hope Madden gets some playing time. It would be good for him as well.”

Having such a strong support system makes McKennah well-equipped to handle the ups and downs of volleyball and life.

“I probably talk to Matt the most,” McKennah said. “He’s already gone to college and graduated and I went to a few of his matches, which was so fun. Nicaylah is the libero of our family. … I watched her passing and she would teach me a lot. I’m glad I have her.”

McKennah’s two youngest sisters, Mallory (15) and Nori (12), also play volleyball but her tightest bond is with her closest sibling Ellie, a junior opposite hitter at Poly.

Long Beach Poly High junior Ellie Iamaleava celebrates winning a point during a recent match. (Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)

“Ellie and I are close,” McKennah added. “Our rooms are right next to each other so every time I want to annoy her I just go to her room. My sister is encouraging to me because she’s very hard on herself. She’ll get a great kill but won’t be satisfied, which motivates me even more to be better as a person and a player.”

“McKennah and I are always with each other,” Ellie agreed. “Her being an older sister kind of plays into that. She really pushes me. She helps me through all my hardships as a new player and I look up to her a lot.

“She’s always on top of everything and the game’s real natural to her. I want to play in college too — anywhere close to home.”

Poly (25-7) wrapped up its fourth straight league title last week under head coach Gerald Aquiningoc, who guided the Jackrabbits to theSouthern Section Division 3 championship in 2024 and the Division 2 semifinals last season.

Along with Madden (then a senior), McKennah (a sophomore) and Ellie (a freshman) transferred to Poly from Warren High in September 2024.

“Amazing family,” Aquiningoc said of the Iamaleavas. “McKennah and Ellie are super coachable and huge pieces of our program. When they transferred in even though they couldn’t play that whole first year they were still super involved. They helped us practice and to prepare for our matches. They were our best scout team.”

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Aquiningoc cited McKennah’s leadership as a big reason the program has been on the rise.

“I think I lead more by example — I’m just always thinking,” McKennah said. “If I don’t say it I’m usually thinking it, no matter how it comes out and I have a close relationship with our setter [Mina Orbiso]. I’m super confident that I can put the ball away and I tell her.”

Iamaleava, who plays club for SC Rockstar, appreciates the trust that Aquiningoc has in her.

“Coach G gives me the space to grow as a person and a player,” she said. “I’m thankful because I know that on the court I can pick what I want and how I’m feeling and it means a lot to me. The confidence he has in his players is amazing.”

The Jackrabbits are seeded second in the Division 2 playoffs and host Gold Coast League champion Campbell Hall in the first round Tuesday night.

“I’d say this our best team, yes,” McKennah said. “We have so much talent at every position. It’s kind of fun because you can throw anyone out there and they’ll perform.”

What Iamaleava lacks in height she makes up for with her intelligence, placement and angles that keep opponents guessing whether she will hit it down the line or crosscourt. She is adept at receiving serve and what she does in the back row is as valuable as what she does in the front row.

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“Being a short hitter you have to use the hand, hit off the block and find different kinds of shots,” she said. ”There’s a lot to think about.”

McKennah’s stats from Poly’s regular-season finale at Redondo Union on Wednesday reflect how complete a player she is. She had 22 kills, 14 digs, six blocks and did not miss a single serve in the Jackrabbits’ five-set victory.

Iamaleava is planning to major in business and is happy to the see the sport grow so much since she started playing.

“Women’s volleyball is getting so much attention and I love it because it encourages all of the younger players to keep doing it,” she said. “What do I want to do long-term? Something with a sport but I’m still deciding if I want to keep playing volleyball or just stay around it.”

In the short term, Iamaleava wants to conclude her high school career with a medal around her neck and make her family proud.

“That pressure turns into a motivation to keep pushing ourselves,” she said. “For Ellie and I there’s a really high ceiling with our older siblings and we try to live up to that.”