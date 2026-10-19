Prep talk: First-year coach Boo Williams has Sun Valley Poly at 7-1 in football
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After spending years as an assistant football coach at Sylmar and San Fernando, Boo Williams arrived at Sun Valley Poly this season with a mission to turn around a program that always seemed to have talent but rarely put together many victories.
In his rookie season, Williams has Poly with a 7-1 overall record and a 5-0 mark in the East Valley League going into the final games against Verdugo Hills and Arleta.
Justice Brown has rushed for more than 1,000 yards. King Exudus has been an impact player on defense.
Williams brought with him some of his ex-players, including former Sylmar quarterback Clarence Williams.
Poly’s only loss was to Taft in the season opener 37-16.
Boo Williams said he’s “having fun” being a head coach for the first time.
This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.