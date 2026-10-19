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High School Sports

Prep talk: First-year coach Boo Williams has Sun Valley Poly at 7-1 in football

First-year football coach Boo Williams of Sun Valley Poly has his team at 7-1.
(Cameron Camacho)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
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After spending years as an assistant football coach at Sylmar and San Fernando, Boo Williams arrived at Sun Valley Poly this season with a mission to turn around a program that always seemed to have talent but rarely put together many victories.

In his rookie season, Williams has Poly with a 7-1 overall record and a 5-0 mark in the East Valley League going into the final games against Verdugo Hills and Arleta.

Justice Brown has rushed for more than 1,000 yards. King Exudus has been an impact player on defense.

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Williams brought with him some of his ex-players, including former Sylmar quarterback Clarence Williams.

Poly’s only loss was to Taft in the season opener 37-16.

Boo Williams said he’s “having fun” being a head coach for the first time.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.
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Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

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