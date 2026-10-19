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High School Sports

The Times’ top 10 high school flag football rankings

JSerra begins the Southern Section flag football playoffs seeded No. 1 and the defending champions.
(Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)
By Steve Galluzzo
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The Times’ top 10 high school flag football rankings:

1. JSerra (24-0)

The Lions enter the CIF playoffs on a 52-game winning streak dating back to the start of last season.

Next: Wednesday vs. Sierra Canyon.

2. Orange Lutheran (16-4)

The Lancers’ only defeats are to Trinity League rivals — three to JSerra and the other to Mater Dei.

Next: Wednesday vs. Downey.

3. Newport Harbor (20-4)

The Sailors closed the regular season by beating Huntington Beach for the third time in four meetings.

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Next: Wednesday vs. Dos Pueblos.

4. Huntington Beach (21-4)

A 40-21 loss to Newport Harbor in their Sunset League finale ended the Oilers’ 13-game win streak.

Next: Wednesday vs. Lakewood St. Joseph.

5. Mater Dei (18-6)

The Monarchs begin Open Division pool play against an opponent they beat by 15 points Sept. 14.

Next: Saturday vs. Lakewood St. Joseph.

6. Lakewood St. Joseph (20-1)

The Jesters have reeled off 10 straight victories since their loss to Mater Dei, a team they face Saturday.

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Next: Wednesday at Huntington Beach.

7. Dos Pueblos (18-3)

The Channel League champions next face their toughest test since being blanked by JSerra on Aug. 15.

Next: Wednesday at Newport Harbor.

8. Westlake (21-3)

The Warriors have won 15 straight games since a loss to Dos Pueblos, which they can avenge Saturday.

Next: Saturday vs. Dos Pueblos.

9. Edison (21-6)

All of the Chargers’ losses are to teams from the Sunset and Trinity Leagues, two of them by one point.

Next: Saturday vs. Sierra Canyon.

10. Oxnard (18-5)

Having won nine straight, the Yellowjackets are seeded No. 1 in the Southern Section Division 1 draw.

Next: Tuesday vs. South Hills.

Others in consideration: Woodbridge (22-4); Downey (22-4); Sierra Canyon (20-5); Redondo Union (15-5); Corona del Mar (14-8).

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