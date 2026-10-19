The Times’ top 10 high school flag football rankings
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The Times’ top 10 high school flag football rankings:
1. JSerra (24-0)
The Lions enter the CIF playoffs on a 52-game winning streak dating back to the start of last season.
Next: Wednesday vs. Sierra Canyon.
2. Orange Lutheran (16-4)
The Lancers’ only defeats are to Trinity League rivals — three to JSerra and the other to Mater Dei.
Next: Wednesday vs. Downey.
3. Newport Harbor (20-4)
The Sailors closed the regular season by beating Huntington Beach for the third time in four meetings.
Next: Wednesday vs. Dos Pueblos.
4. Huntington Beach (21-4)
A 40-21 loss to Newport Harbor in their Sunset League finale ended the Oilers’ 13-game win streak.
Next: Wednesday vs. Lakewood St. Joseph.
5. Mater Dei (18-6)
The Monarchs begin Open Division pool play against an opponent they beat by 15 points Sept. 14.
Next: Saturday vs. Lakewood St. Joseph.
6. Lakewood St. Joseph (20-1)
The Jesters have reeled off 10 straight victories since their loss to Mater Dei, a team they face Saturday.
Next: Wednesday at Huntington Beach.
7. Dos Pueblos (18-3)
The Channel League champions next face their toughest test since being blanked by JSerra on Aug. 15.
Next: Wednesday at Newport Harbor.
8. Westlake (21-3)
The Warriors have won 15 straight games since a loss to Dos Pueblos, which they can avenge Saturday.
Next: Saturday vs. Dos Pueblos.
9. Edison (21-6)
All of the Chargers’ losses are to teams from the Sunset and Trinity Leagues, two of them by one point.
Next: Saturday vs. Sierra Canyon.
10. Oxnard (18-5)
Having won nine straight, the Yellowjackets are seeded No. 1 in the Southern Section Division 1 draw.
Next: Tuesday vs. South Hills.
Others in consideration: Woodbridge (22-4); Downey (22-4); Sierra Canyon (20-5); Redondo Union (15-5); Corona del Mar (14-8).