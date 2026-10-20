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High School Sports

Prep talk: City Section commissioner knows how to improvise

City Section commissioner Vicky Lagos fills in holding down the marker at a Crenshaw football game.
(Nick Koza / For The Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
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Vicky Lagos, the City Section commissioner, was watching last week’s King/Drew-Crenshaw football game on the sideline when she noticed problems with the chain crew.

She proceeded to become part of it, holding the down marker and helping educate the inexperienced students.

It was another example of her versatility and ability to improvise and intervene when needed.

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She became the City Section’s seventh commissioner in 2019 after being an assistant commissioner.

It’s a job that requires the ability to accept criticism, keep your cool and find solutions frequently on a daily basis.

Taking over on a chain crew to help is not on any commissioner’s to-do list.

“It was a teachable moment,” Lagos said.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.

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Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

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