High school girls’ volleyball: Southern Section playoff scores and schedule

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HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

SOUTHERN SECTION PLAYOFFS

TUESDAY’S RESULTS

First Round

DIVISION 2

Newport Harbor d. Los Osos, 25-21, 25-10, 25-23

Redondo Union d. Crean Lutheran, 25-15, 25-16, 25-16

San Juan Hills d. Mayfield, 25-19, 25-14, 25-14

Corona Centennial d. Bishop Montgomery, 21-25, 25-15, 25-23, 25-19

Orange Lutheran d. Eastvale Roosevelt, 3-2

Murrieta Valley d. Palos Verdes, 3-2

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame d. West Ranch, 3-0

Long Beach Poly d. Campbell Hall, 25-17, 25-23, 25-14

DIVISION 4

Portola d. Trabuco Hills, 25-12, 25-17, 26-24

Burbank Burroughs d. Summit, 3-0

North Torrance d. El Dorado, 3-0

Yorba Linda d. Whitney, 25-22, 25-22, 25-13

Arcadia d. Santa Monica, 3-2

Notre Dame Academy d. San Marino, 3-1

Ventura d. Oak Hills, 25-15, 25-23, 25-19

Vista Murrieta d. Tesoro, 3-0

Ayala d. Village Christian, 3-2

Santa Barbara d. Ontario Christian, 3-1

Rancho Cucamonga d. Laguna Beach, 25-13, 16-25, 25-21, 25-21

Hemet d. San Dimas, 3-1

Glendora d. La Palma Kennedy, 3-2

Royal d. Xavier Prep, 25-18, 25-18, 25-20

Bonita d. Chadwick, 25-23, 25-12, 25-23

Linfield Christian at Chino Hills

DIVISION 6

Alta Loma d. Laguna Hills, 3-2

Villa Park d. Granite Hills, 27-29, 23-25, 25-23, 25-17, 15-10

Dos Pueblos d. Torrance, 3-0

Temescal Canyon d. Bishop Diego, 3-1

Temecula Prep d. Le Lycee, 26-24, 25-20, 22-25, 21-25, 15-11

St. Bonaventure d. Woodbridge, 3-1

Capistrano Valley Christian d. Rowland, 3-1

Ridgecrest Burroughs d. Loma Linda Academy, 25-20, 25-14, 25-16

Castaic d. Oxford Academy, 3-0

Santa Fe at Rancho Christian

Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 3, Palm Springs 1

Rim of the World 3, Norte Vista 1

Schurr d. Holy Martyrs, 3-1

Mayfair d. Norwalk, 3-2

Yucaipa d. Oxnard, 3-1

Lakewood d. Covina, 3-0

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DIVISION 8

Samueli Academy d. Montclair, 3-1

Bellflower d. Bolsa Grande, 25-11, 26-24, 20-25, 25-23

San Gorgonio d. Oxnard Pacifica, 3-0

San Gabriel Academy d. El Rancho, 26-28, 25-14, 25-21, 26-24

San Jacinto Valley d. Western, 3-0

Fairmont Prep d. St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy, 3-0

Burbank d. Colony, 3-0

Riverside Prep d. University Prep, 3-0

Garden Grove Pacifica d. Lancaster Desert Christian, 25-21, 25-14, 25-22

Lighthouse Christian d. Westminster La Quinta, 3-0

Jurupa Valley d. Kaiser, 25-11, 20-25, 25-15, 20-25, 18-16

Rio Mesa d. Orange Vista, 3-0

Big Bear d. Ramona, 25-20, 20-19, 25-17

Geffen Academy d. Pomona Catholic, 3-2

Artesia d. Century, 3-0

Bell Gardens d. West Valley, 3-0

DIVISION 10

Leuzinger d. Perris, 3-1

Glendale d. CSDR, 3-1

Orange d. Beacon Hill, 3-0

Canyon Springs d. Avalon, 3-1

Orange County Classical Academy d. Indian Springs, 25-22, 25-12, 17-25, 27-25

Adelanto d. Compton, 3-1

Chaffey d. Anza Hamilton, 3-2

New Roads d. Bassett, 3-0

La Quinta d. Westmark, 3-0

Miller d. Glendale Adventist, 3-0

Loara d. Montebello, 3-2

Redlands Adventist d. Rosemead, 3-1

Lancaster d. Cathedral City, 3-2

Ganesha d. Dominguez, 3-0

Cornerstone Christian d. River Springs, 3-0

Santa Ana Valley at St. Mary’s Academy, Wed.

Note: Second Round (Divisions 4, 6, 8, 10) Thurs., Oct. 22; Quarterfinals (Divisions 2, 4, 6, 8 10) Tues., Oct. 27 at higher seeds; Semifinals (all divisions) Sat., Oct. 31 at higher seeds; Finals Nov. 6 or 7 at TBA.

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WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE

(Games at 6 p.m. unless noted)

First Round

DIVISION 1

Pool A

#8 Harvard-Westlake at #1 Mater Dei

#5 Santa Margarita at #4 Oaks Christian

Pool B

#7 Marymount at #2 Sierra Canyon

#6 Los Alamitos at #3 Mira Costa

Note: Open Division second round pool play Tues., Oct. 27; Third round pool play Sat., Oct. 31. Finals Sat., Nov. 7 at Cerritos College.

DIVISION 3

Cerritos at Sunny Hills

Oak Park at Santa Ana Foothill

Chaminade at Cerritos Valley Christian

Alemany at Beckman

Corona Santiago at Newbury Park

Redlands at Rosary

Murrieta Mesa at Etiwanda

Saugus at Thousand Oaks

Claremont at Corona del Mar

Flintridge Prep at Millikan

Bishop Amat at St. Margaret’s

La Salle at Huntington Beach

Chaparral at Crescenta Valley

Crossroads at La Canada

Lakewood St. Joseph at Marina

Aliso Niguel at Windward

DIVISION 5

West Torrance at Marlborough

Liberty at Academy of Academic Excellence

Hesperia Christian at Peninsula

Moorpark at Canyon Country Canyon

Troy at El Toro

Western Christian at Valencia

Culver City at San Jacinto

Santa Monica Pacifica Christian at St. Anthony

Southlands Christian at Viewpoint

Westridge at Arrowhead Christian

Irvine at Beaumont

Gahr at Paraclete

Maranatha at Sultana

Burbank Providence at La Serna

Quartz Hill at Temple City

Palm Desert at Capistrano Valley

DIVISION 7

CAMS at Pasadena

Immaculate Heart at Tustin

Brea Olinda at Laguna Blanca

Chino at Sacred Heart Los Angeles

South Hills at Placentia Valencia

Trinity Classical Academy at Nordhoff

Highland at Barstow

Webb at Mary Star of the Sea

Eisenhower at Pasadena Marshall

Whittier at Beverly Hills

Rialto at Vistamar

Northview at Calvary Baptist

Indio at Fullerton

Tahquitz at Buckley

Rio Hondo Prep at Arlington

St. Genevieve at Foothill Tech

DIVISION 9

Santa Paula at Rancho Mirage

Canoga Park AGBU at Saddleback

Cobalt at San Jacinto Valley Academy

Anaheim at St. Monica Academy

Carter at Nogales

Carpinteria at Santa Rosa Academy

Vasquez at Westminster

Azusa at Moreno Valley

St. Jeane de Lestonnac at Santa Clarita Christian

Jurupa Hills at Sierra Vista

Victor Valley at Desert Christian Academy

Wildwood at Hillcrest

Excelsior Charter at Buena Park

Milken Community at Eastside

California at Garden Grove

Twentynine Palms at Shadow Hills

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DIVISION 11

Grove at Compton Early College

Ambassador Christian at El Monte Arroyo

Rubidoux at Mesrobian

Animo Leadership at Ramona

Long Beach First Baptist at La Sierra Academy

Thacher at Pacific Lutheran

Grace at Shalhevet

New Covenant at Newport Christian

Oak Grove at Tarbut V’ Torah

Cal Lutheran at Workman

EF Academy at Santa Clara

Desert Chapel at Lynwood

Norton Science Academy at Newbury Park Adventist

Liberty Christian at Joshua Springs

River Springs at Downey Calvary Chapel

Riverside Bethel Christian at Silver Valley

Note: Second round (Divisions 3, 5, 7, 9, 11) Sat., Oct. 24; Quarterfinals (Divisions 3, 5, 7, 9) Wed., Oct. 28; Semifinals (all divisions) Oct. 31; Finals (all divisions) Sat., Nov. 7 at TBA.