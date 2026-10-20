High school girls’ volleyball: Southern Section playoff scores and schedule
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HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
SOUTHERN SECTION PLAYOFFS
TUESDAY’S RESULTS
First Round
DIVISION 2
Newport Harbor d. Los Osos, 25-21, 25-10, 25-23
Redondo Union d. Crean Lutheran, 25-15, 25-16, 25-16
San Juan Hills d. Mayfield, 25-19, 25-14, 25-14
Corona Centennial d. Bishop Montgomery, 21-25, 25-15, 25-23, 25-19
Orange Lutheran d. Eastvale Roosevelt, 3-2
Murrieta Valley d. Palos Verdes, 3-2
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame d. West Ranch, 3-0
Long Beach Poly d. Campbell Hall, 25-17, 25-23, 25-14
DIVISION 4
Portola d. Trabuco Hills, 25-12, 25-17, 26-24
Burbank Burroughs d. Summit, 3-0
North Torrance d. El Dorado, 3-0
Yorba Linda d. Whitney, 25-22, 25-22, 25-13
Arcadia d. Santa Monica, 3-2
Notre Dame Academy d. San Marino, 3-1
Ventura d. Oak Hills, 25-15, 25-23, 25-19
Vista Murrieta d. Tesoro, 3-0
Ayala d. Village Christian, 3-2
Santa Barbara d. Ontario Christian, 3-1
Rancho Cucamonga d. Laguna Beach, 25-13, 16-25, 25-21, 25-21
Hemet d. San Dimas, 3-1
Glendora d. La Palma Kennedy, 3-2
Royal d. Xavier Prep, 25-18, 25-18, 25-20
Bonita d. Chadwick, 25-23, 25-12, 25-23
Linfield Christian at Chino Hills
DIVISION 6
Alta Loma d. Laguna Hills, 3-2
Villa Park d. Granite Hills, 27-29, 23-25, 25-23, 25-17, 15-10
Dos Pueblos d. Torrance, 3-0
Temescal Canyon d. Bishop Diego, 3-1
Temecula Prep d. Le Lycee, 26-24, 25-20, 22-25, 21-25, 15-11
St. Bonaventure d. Woodbridge, 3-1
Capistrano Valley Christian d. Rowland, 3-1
Ridgecrest Burroughs d. Loma Linda Academy, 25-20, 25-14, 25-16
Castaic d. Oxford Academy, 3-0
Santa Fe at Rancho Christian
Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 3, Palm Springs 1
Rim of the World 3, Norte Vista 1
Schurr d. Holy Martyrs, 3-1
Mayfair d. Norwalk, 3-2
Yucaipa d. Oxnard, 3-1
Lakewood d. Covina, 3-0
DIVISION 8
Samueli Academy d. Montclair, 3-1
Bellflower d. Bolsa Grande, 25-11, 26-24, 20-25, 25-23
San Gorgonio d. Oxnard Pacifica, 3-0
San Gabriel Academy d. El Rancho, 26-28, 25-14, 25-21, 26-24
San Jacinto Valley d. Western, 3-0
Fairmont Prep d. St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy, 3-0
Burbank d. Colony, 3-0
Riverside Prep d. University Prep, 3-0
Garden Grove Pacifica d. Lancaster Desert Christian, 25-21, 25-14, 25-22
Lighthouse Christian d. Westminster La Quinta, 3-0
Jurupa Valley d. Kaiser, 25-11, 20-25, 25-15, 20-25, 18-16
Rio Mesa d. Orange Vista, 3-0
Big Bear d. Ramona, 25-20, 20-19, 25-17
Geffen Academy d. Pomona Catholic, 3-2
Artesia d. Century, 3-0
Bell Gardens d. West Valley, 3-0
DIVISION 10
Leuzinger d. Perris, 3-1
Glendale d. CSDR, 3-1
Orange d. Beacon Hill, 3-0
Canyon Springs d. Avalon, 3-1
Orange County Classical Academy d. Indian Springs, 25-22, 25-12, 17-25, 27-25
Adelanto d. Compton, 3-1
Chaffey d. Anza Hamilton, 3-2
New Roads d. Bassett, 3-0
La Quinta d. Westmark, 3-0
Miller d. Glendale Adventist, 3-0
Loara d. Montebello, 3-2
Redlands Adventist d. Rosemead, 3-1
Lancaster d. Cathedral City, 3-2
Ganesha d. Dominguez, 3-0
Cornerstone Christian d. River Springs, 3-0
Santa Ana Valley at St. Mary’s Academy, Wed.
Note: Second Round (Divisions 4, 6, 8, 10) Thurs., Oct. 22; Quarterfinals (Divisions 2, 4, 6, 8 10) Tues., Oct. 27 at higher seeds; Semifinals (all divisions) Sat., Oct. 31 at higher seeds; Finals Nov. 6 or 7 at TBA.
WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE
(Games at 6 p.m. unless noted)
First Round
DIVISION 1
Pool A
#8 Harvard-Westlake at #1 Mater Dei
#5 Santa Margarita at #4 Oaks Christian
Pool B
#7 Marymount at #2 Sierra Canyon
#6 Los Alamitos at #3 Mira Costa
Note: Open Division second round pool play Tues., Oct. 27; Third round pool play Sat., Oct. 31. Finals Sat., Nov. 7 at Cerritos College.
DIVISION 3
Cerritos at Sunny Hills
Oak Park at Santa Ana Foothill
Chaminade at Cerritos Valley Christian
Alemany at Beckman
Corona Santiago at Newbury Park
Redlands at Rosary
Murrieta Mesa at Etiwanda
Saugus at Thousand Oaks
Claremont at Corona del Mar
Flintridge Prep at Millikan
Bishop Amat at St. Margaret’s
La Salle at Huntington Beach
Chaparral at Crescenta Valley
Crossroads at La Canada
Lakewood St. Joseph at Marina
Aliso Niguel at Windward
DIVISION 5
West Torrance at Marlborough
Liberty at Academy of Academic Excellence
Hesperia Christian at Peninsula
Moorpark at Canyon Country Canyon
Troy at El Toro
Western Christian at Valencia
Culver City at San Jacinto
Santa Monica Pacifica Christian at St. Anthony
Southlands Christian at Viewpoint
Westridge at Arrowhead Christian
Irvine at Beaumont
Gahr at Paraclete
Maranatha at Sultana
Burbank Providence at La Serna
Quartz Hill at Temple City
Palm Desert at Capistrano Valley
DIVISION 7
CAMS at Pasadena
Immaculate Heart at Tustin
Brea Olinda at Laguna Blanca
Chino at Sacred Heart Los Angeles
South Hills at Placentia Valencia
Trinity Classical Academy at Nordhoff
Highland at Barstow
Webb at Mary Star of the Sea
Eisenhower at Pasadena Marshall
Whittier at Beverly Hills
Rialto at Vistamar
Northview at Calvary Baptist
Indio at Fullerton
Tahquitz at Buckley
Rio Hondo Prep at Arlington
St. Genevieve at Foothill Tech
DIVISION 9
Santa Paula at Rancho Mirage
Canoga Park AGBU at Saddleback
Cobalt at San Jacinto Valley Academy
Anaheim at St. Monica Academy
Carter at Nogales
Carpinteria at Santa Rosa Academy
Vasquez at Westminster
Azusa at Moreno Valley
St. Jeane de Lestonnac at Santa Clarita Christian
Jurupa Hills at Sierra Vista
Victor Valley at Desert Christian Academy
Wildwood at Hillcrest
Excelsior Charter at Buena Park
Milken Community at Eastside
California at Garden Grove
Twentynine Palms at Shadow Hills
DIVISION 11
Grove at Compton Early College
Ambassador Christian at El Monte Arroyo
Rubidoux at Mesrobian
Animo Leadership at Ramona
Long Beach First Baptist at La Sierra Academy
Thacher at Pacific Lutheran
Grace at Shalhevet
New Covenant at Newport Christian
Oak Grove at Tarbut V’ Torah
Cal Lutheran at Workman
EF Academy at Santa Clara
Desert Chapel at Lynwood
Norton Science Academy at Newbury Park Adventist
Liberty Christian at Joshua Springs
River Springs at Downey Calvary Chapel
Riverside Bethel Christian at Silver Valley
Note: Second round (Divisions 3, 5, 7, 9, 11) Sat., Oct. 24; Quarterfinals (Divisions 3, 5, 7, 9) Wed., Oct. 28; Semifinals (all divisions) Oct. 31; Finals (all divisions) Sat., Nov. 7 at TBA.