The Times’ top 10 City Section high school football rankings
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The Times’ top 10 high school football rankings from the City Section:
1. CARSON (7-1). It’s Marine League title decision night on Friday vs. San Pedro.
2. CLEVELAND (8-0). Cavaliers produced two 100-yard rushers last week in win over Taft.
3. SAN PEDRO (6-1). QB Seth Solorio needs time to throw in showdown with Carson.
4. KING/DREW (5-3). Golden Eagles on verge of first Coliseum League title.
5. BIRMINGHAM (3-5). Patriots’ offense is starting to improve.
6. CRENSHAW (5-3). Cougars struggled in second half of loss to King/Drew.
7. KENNEDY (8-0). Matthew Quintanilla having big season rushing.
8. GARFIELD (7-1). Ceasar Reyes has passed the 2,000 yards rushing mark.
9. MARSHALL (8-0). Barristers are headed to showdown with Eagle Rock next week.
10. PALISADES (4-3). Dolphins in position to win Western League title.