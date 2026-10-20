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High School Sports

The Times’ top 10 City Section high school football rankings

Carson quarterback Chris Fields III runs with the ball during a game.
Quarterback Chris Fields III of No. 1 Carson takes on San Pedro on Friday.
(Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
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The Times’ top 10 high school football rankings from the City Section:

1. CARSON (7-1). It’s Marine League title decision night on Friday vs. San Pedro.

2. CLEVELAND (8-0). Cavaliers produced two 100-yard rushers last week in win over Taft.

3. SAN PEDRO (6-1). QB Seth Solorio needs time to throw in showdown with Carson.

4. KING/DREW (5-3). Golden Eagles on verge of first Coliseum League title.

5. BIRMINGHAM (3-5). Patriots’ offense is starting to improve.

6. CRENSHAW (5-3). Cougars struggled in second half of loss to King/Drew.

7. KENNEDY (8-0). Matthew Quintanilla having big season rushing.

8. GARFIELD (7-1). Ceasar Reyes has passed the 2,000 yards rushing mark.

9. MARSHALL (8-0). Barristers are headed to showdown with Eagle Rock next week.

10. PALISADES (4-3). Dolphins in position to win Western League title.

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Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

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