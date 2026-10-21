Tap to enable a layout that focuses on the article.
Advertisement
High School Sports

Prep talk: Competition is on in City Section to finish No. 1 in rushing yards

Garfield High running back Ceasar Reyes breaks into the secondary all alone
Garfield High running back Ceasar Reyes has rushed for 2,019 yards.
(Nick Koza)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
Columnist Follow

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

Three City Section running backs — Tru Warrior Casas of Fairfax, Ceasar Reyes of Garfield and Brandon Hernandez of Panorama — are going back and forth leading the state in rushing.

With two games left in the regular season, Casas and Reyes have passed the 2,000-yard mark, with Casas at 2,033 yards and Reyes at 2,019. Hernandez is not far behind at 1,827.

Fairfax plays Palisades and Hamilton in its final two games. Garfield faces Eagle Rock and Roosevelt. Panorama plays Van Nuys and Sylmar.

Advertisement

The final winner should come from the team that goes furthest in the playoffs.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.

More to Read

High School SportsSports

Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement