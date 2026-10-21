Prep talk: Competition is on in City Section to finish No. 1 in rushing yards

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Three City Section running backs — Tru Warrior Casas of Fairfax, Ceasar Reyes of Garfield and Brandon Hernandez of Panorama — are going back and forth leading the state in rushing.

I would like to announce that I have broke 2000 rushing yards in 8 games into the season🙏🏽



Final number: 2033 rushing yards pic.twitter.com/nDnJsu2vKQ — Tru Warrior Casas (@TruWarriorCasas) October 20, 2026

With two games left in the regular season, Casas and Reyes have passed the 2,000-yard mark, with Casas at 2,033 yards and Reyes at 2,019. Hernandez is not far behind at 1,827.

Fairfax plays Palisades and Hamilton in its final two games. Garfield faces Eagle Rock and Roosevelt. Panorama plays Van Nuys and Sylmar.

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The final winner should come from the team that goes furthest in the playoffs.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.