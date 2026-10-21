Prep talk: Competition is on in City Section to finish No. 1 in rushing yards
-
-
- Share via
See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred
Three City Section running backs — Tru Warrior Casas of Fairfax, Ceasar Reyes of Garfield and Brandon Hernandez of Panorama — are going back and forth leading the state in rushing.
With two games left in the regular season, Casas and Reyes have passed the 2,000-yard mark, with Casas at 2,033 yards and Reyes at 2,019. Hernandez is not far behind at 1,827.
Fairfax plays Palisades and Hamilton in its final two games. Garfield faces Eagle Rock and Roosevelt. Panorama plays Van Nuys and Sylmar.
The final winner should come from the team that goes furthest in the playoffs.
This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.