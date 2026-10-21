Girls’ flag football: Wednesday’s Southern Section playoffs scores

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HIGH SCHOOL FLAG FOOTBALL

SOUTHERN SECTION PLAYOFFS

WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS

First Round

OPEN DIVISION

Pool A

#1 JSerra 41, #12 Sierra Canyon 20

Pool B

#2 Newport Harbor 19, #11 Dos Pueblos 6

Pool C

#3 Orange Lutheran 16, #10 Downey 12

Pool D

#9 Lakewood St. Joseph 27, #4 Huntington Beach 26

Byes: #5 Mater Dei; #6 Woodbridge; #7 Westlake; #8 Edison.

SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE

(Games at 5 p.m. unless noted)

Second Round

OPEN DIVISION

Pool A

#12 Sierra Canyon at #8 Edison

Pool B

#11 Dos Pueblos at #7 Westlake

Pool C

#10 Downey at #6 Woodbridge

Pool D

#9 Lakewood St. Joseph at #5 Mater Dei

Byes: #1 JSerra; #2 Newport Harbor; #3 Orange Lutheran; #4 Huntington Beach

DIVISION 1

Oxnard at Chaparral

Camarillo at Beckman

Beaumont at El Toro, 6 p.m.

Western Christian at Sage Hill

Corona del Mar vs. Etiwanda at Los Osos, 6 p.m.

Yorba Linda at Trabuco Hills

Palos Verdes at Tesoro, 1:30 p.m.

Redondo Union at Long Beach Poly

DIVISION 2

Oaks Christian at La Habra, 12:30 p.m.

Upland at Gahr, 6 p.m.

Oxnard Pacifica at Riverside King, 1 p.m.

Murrieta Mesa at Segerstrom

Ayala at Anaheim Canyon

Chaminade at Hart, 4 p.m.

Millikan at Villa Park, 12:30 p.m.

Sonora at San Clemente

DIVISION 3

Cerritos at South Torrance

Rosary at Chino, 1 p.m.

Quartz Hill at Long Beach Wilson

Murrieta Valley at Inglewood

Patriot at Compton

Valencia at Lawndale

Moorpark at Ontario Christian, 6 p.m.

California at Schurr

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DIVISION 4

Serrano at Kaiser

Redlands Adventist at West Ranch, Friday at 3 p.m.

Garden Grove at Garden Grove Pacifica

Baldwin Park at Hemet

Antelope Valley at Santa Paula, 1 p.m.

West Covina at Moreno Valley

Gabrielino at Rancho Alamitos, 11 a.m.

Cerritos Valley Christian at El Rancho

DIVISION 5

Tustin at Santa Fe, 7 p.m.

Village Christian at Pasadena Poly, 2 p.m.

Long Beach Cabrillo at Ontario

Loma Linda Academy at Rialto

Peninsula at Grand Terrace

Culver City at La Sierra

Windward at Westridge, 4:15 p.m.

Rancho Verde at Nogales

DIVISION 6

Mountain View at Riverside North, 3 p.m.

Elsinore at Buena Park, 10 a.m.

Alhambra at Heritage

Rim of the World at Winchester Liberty

Don Lugo at Bolsa Grande

St. Monica at Santa Ana Valley

Arroyo Valley at Glenn

St. Bonaventure at Cathedral City

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Note: Quarterfinals (Divisions 1-6) Tuesday, Oct. 27; Third Round Pool Play (Open Division) Wednesday, Oct. 28. Semifinals (all divisions) Saturday, Oct. 31; Finals (all divisions) Saturday, Nov. 7 at Huntington Beach High.