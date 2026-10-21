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Girls’ flag football: Wednesday’s Southern Section playoffs scores

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HIGH SCHOOL FLAG FOOTBALL

SOUTHERN SECTION PLAYOFFS
WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS
First Round

OPEN DIVISION
Pool A
#1 JSerra 41, #12 Sierra Canyon 20

Pool B
#2 Newport Harbor 19, #11 Dos Pueblos 6

Pool C
#3 Orange Lutheran 16, #10 Downey 12

Pool D
#9 Lakewood St. Joseph 27, #4 Huntington Beach 26

Byes: #5 Mater Dei; #6 Woodbridge; #7 Westlake; #8 Edison.

SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE
(Games at 5 p.m. unless noted)
Second Round

OPEN DIVISION
Pool A
#12 Sierra Canyon at #8 Edison

Pool B
#11 Dos Pueblos at #7 Westlake

Pool C
#10 Downey at #6 Woodbridge

Pool D
#9 Lakewood St. Joseph at #5 Mater Dei

Byes: #1 JSerra; #2 Newport Harbor; #3 Orange Lutheran; #4 Huntington Beach

DIVISION 1
Oxnard at Chaparral
Camarillo at Beckman
Beaumont at El Toro, 6 p.m.
Western Christian at Sage Hill
Corona del Mar vs. Etiwanda at Los Osos, 6 p.m.
Yorba Linda at Trabuco Hills
Palos Verdes at Tesoro, 1:30 p.m.
Redondo Union at Long Beach Poly

DIVISION 2
Oaks Christian at La Habra, 12:30 p.m.
Upland at Gahr, 6 p.m.
Oxnard Pacifica at Riverside King, 1 p.m.
Murrieta Mesa at Segerstrom
Ayala at Anaheim Canyon
Chaminade at Hart, 4 p.m.
Millikan at Villa Park, 12:30 p.m.
Sonora at San Clemente

DIVISION 3
Cerritos at South Torrance
Rosary at Chino, 1 p.m.
Quartz Hill at Long Beach Wilson
Murrieta Valley at Inglewood
Patriot at Compton
Valencia at Lawndale
Moorpark at Ontario Christian, 6 p.m.
California at Schurr

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DIVISION 4
Serrano at Kaiser
Redlands Adventist at West Ranch, Friday at 3 p.m.
Garden Grove at Garden Grove Pacifica
Baldwin Park at Hemet
Antelope Valley at Santa Paula, 1 p.m.
West Covina at Moreno Valley
Gabrielino at Rancho Alamitos, 11 a.m.
Cerritos Valley Christian at El Rancho

DIVISION 5
Tustin at Santa Fe, 7 p.m.
Village Christian at Pasadena Poly, 2 p.m.
Long Beach Cabrillo at Ontario
Loma Linda Academy at Rialto
Peninsula at Grand Terrace
Culver City at La Sierra
Windward at Westridge, 4:15 p.m.
Rancho Verde at Nogales

DIVISION 6
Mountain View at Riverside North, 3 p.m.
Elsinore at Buena Park, 10 a.m.
Alhambra at Heritage
Rim of the World at Winchester Liberty
Don Lugo at Bolsa Grande
St. Monica at Santa Ana Valley
Arroyo Valley at Glenn
St. Bonaventure at Cathedral City

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Note: Quarterfinals (Divisions 1-6) Tuesday, Oct. 27; Third Round Pool Play (Open Division) Wednesday, Oct. 28. Semifinals (all divisions) Saturday, Oct. 31; Finals (all divisions) Saturday, Nov. 7 at Huntington Beach High.

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