Girls’ flag football: Wednesday’s Southern Section playoffs scores
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HIGH SCHOOL FLAG FOOTBALL
SOUTHERN SECTION PLAYOFFS
WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS
First Round
OPEN DIVISION
Pool A
#1 JSerra 41, #12 Sierra Canyon 20
Pool B
#2 Newport Harbor 19, #11 Dos Pueblos 6
Pool C
#3 Orange Lutheran 16, #10 Downey 12
Pool D
#9 Lakewood St. Joseph 27, #4 Huntington Beach 26
Byes: #5 Mater Dei; #6 Woodbridge; #7 Westlake; #8 Edison.
SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE
(Games at 5 p.m. unless noted)
Second Round
OPEN DIVISION
Pool A
#12 Sierra Canyon at #8 Edison
Pool B
#11 Dos Pueblos at #7 Westlake
Pool C
#10 Downey at #6 Woodbridge
Pool D
#9 Lakewood St. Joseph at #5 Mater Dei
Byes: #1 JSerra; #2 Newport Harbor; #3 Orange Lutheran; #4 Huntington Beach
DIVISION 1
Oxnard at Chaparral
Camarillo at Beckman
Beaumont at El Toro, 6 p.m.
Western Christian at Sage Hill
Corona del Mar vs. Etiwanda at Los Osos, 6 p.m.
Yorba Linda at Trabuco Hills
Palos Verdes at Tesoro, 1:30 p.m.
Redondo Union at Long Beach Poly
DIVISION 2
Oaks Christian at La Habra, 12:30 p.m.
Upland at Gahr, 6 p.m.
Oxnard Pacifica at Riverside King, 1 p.m.
Murrieta Mesa at Segerstrom
Ayala at Anaheim Canyon
Chaminade at Hart, 4 p.m.
Millikan at Villa Park, 12:30 p.m.
Sonora at San Clemente
DIVISION 3
Cerritos at South Torrance
Rosary at Chino, 1 p.m.
Quartz Hill at Long Beach Wilson
Murrieta Valley at Inglewood
Patriot at Compton
Valencia at Lawndale
Moorpark at Ontario Christian, 6 p.m.
California at Schurr
DIVISION 4
Serrano at Kaiser
Redlands Adventist at West Ranch, Friday at 3 p.m.
Garden Grove at Garden Grove Pacifica
Baldwin Park at Hemet
Antelope Valley at Santa Paula, 1 p.m.
West Covina at Moreno Valley
Gabrielino at Rancho Alamitos, 11 a.m.
Cerritos Valley Christian at El Rancho
DIVISION 5
Tustin at Santa Fe, 7 p.m.
Village Christian at Pasadena Poly, 2 p.m.
Long Beach Cabrillo at Ontario
Loma Linda Academy at Rialto
Peninsula at Grand Terrace
Culver City at La Sierra
Windward at Westridge, 4:15 p.m.
Rancho Verde at Nogales
DIVISION 6
Mountain View at Riverside North, 3 p.m.
Elsinore at Buena Park, 10 a.m.
Alhambra at Heritage
Rim of the World at Winchester Liberty
Don Lugo at Bolsa Grande
St. Monica at Santa Ana Valley
Arroyo Valley at Glenn
St. Bonaventure at Cathedral City
Note: Quarterfinals (Divisions 1-6) Tuesday, Oct. 27; Third Round Pool Play (Open Division) Wednesday, Oct. 28. Semifinals (all divisions) Saturday, Oct. 31; Finals (all divisions) Saturday, Nov. 7 at Huntington Beach High.