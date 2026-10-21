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High School Sports

High school girls’ volleyball: Wednesday’s Southern Section playoff scores, schedule

Volleyball ball on hardwood volleyball court
(Augustas Cetkauskas / Getty Images / iStockphoto)
By Los Angeles Times staff
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HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

SOUTHERN SECTION PLAYOFFS
WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS
First Round

DIVISION 1
Pool A
#1 Mater Dei d. #8 Harvard-Westlake, 25-13, 25-14, 25-22
#5 Santa Margarita d. #4 Oaks Christian, 25-21, 29-27, 24-26, 25-22

Pool B
#7 Marymount at #2 Sierra Canyon, postponed
#3 Mira Costa d. #6 Los Alamitos, 3-1

DIVISION 3
Sunny Hills d. Cerritos, 3-2
Santa Ana Foothill d. Oak Park, 20-25, 25-23, 25-17, 22-25, 15-10
Cerritos Valley Christian d. Chaminade, 16-25, 25-23, 25-20, 25-23
Beckman d. Alemany, 3-0
Newbury Park d. Corona Santiago, 26-24, 25-19, 18-25, 25-13
Redlands d. Rosary, 21-25, 25-22, 25-20, 25-16
Etiwanda d. Murrieta Mesa, 3-0
Thousand Oaks d. Saugus, 23-25, 21-25, 25-20, 25-14, 15-12
Corona del Mar d. Claremont, 3-0
Flintridge Prep d. Millikan, 25-17, 28-26, 25-20
St. Margaret’s d. Bishop Amat, 3-0
La Salle d. Huntington Beach, 3-1
Crescenta Valley d. Chaparral, 25-16, 22-25, 27-25, 25-21
La Canada d. Crossroads, 25-13, 25-15, 25-21
Lakewood St. Joseph at Marina
Windward d. Aliso Niguel, 3-0

DIVISION 5
Marlborough d. West Torrance, 3-0
Liberty d. Academy for Academic Excellence, 3-1
Hesperia Christian d. Peninsula, 3-0
Canyon Country Canyon d. Moorpark, 3-0
El Toro d. Troy, 3-0
Valencia d. Western Christian, 3-1
San Jacinto d. Culver City, 3-1
St. Anthony d. Santa Monica Pacifica Christian, 23-25, 25-9, 25-19, 25-21
Viewpoint d. Southlands Christian, 3-1
Westridge d. Arrowhead Christian, 3-1
Irvine d. Beaumont, 3-2
Paraclete d. Gahr, 21-25, 27-25, 25-21, 26-28, 15-13
Maranatha d. Sultana, 3-1
La Serna d. Burbank Providence, 3-1
Quartz Hill d. Temple City, 3-0
Capistrano Valley d. Palm Desert, 19-25, 25-16, 25-14, 25-9

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DIVISION 7
Pasadena d. CAMS, 3-2
Tustin d. Immaculate Heart, 3-0
Laguna Blanca d. Brea Olinda, 3-0
Sacred Heart of Jesus d. Chino, 3-1
Placentia Valencia d. South Hills, 25-16, 25-17, 23-25, 25-20
Nordhoff d. Trinity Classical Academy, 3-0
Barstow d. Highland, 25-20, 25-16, 25-21
Webb d. Mary Star of the Sea, 3-0
Pasadena Marshall d. Eisenhower, 25-23, 25-19, 25-22
Beverly Hills d. Whittier, 3-0
Vistamar d. Rialto, 3-1
Northview at Calvary Baptist
Fullerton d. Indio, 3-0
Buckley d. Tahquitz, 3-0
Rio Hondo Prep d. Arlington, 20-25, 16-25, 25-23, 25-21, 16-14
Foothill Tech d. St. Genevieve, 3-2

DIVISION 9
Rancho Mirage d. Santa Paula, 3-0
Canoga Park AGBU d. Saddleback, 3-2
San Jacinto Valley Academy d. Cobalt, 3-0
St. Monica Academy d. Anaheim, 25-20, 27-25, 25-19
Nogales d. Carter, 3-2
Santa Rosa Academy d. Carpinteria, 3-0
Westminster d. Vasquez, 3-2
Azusa d. Moreno Valley, 3-2
St. Jeane de Lestonnac d. Santa Clarita Christian, 3-2
Jurupa Hills d. Sierra Vista, 3-2
Desert Christian Academy d. Victor Valley, 3-0
Wildwood d. Hillcrest, 3-2
Buena Park d. Excelsior Charter, 25-17, 22-25, 25-8, 25-10
Milken Community d. Eastside, 25-17, 22-25, 25-8, 25-10
California d. Garden Grove, 3-0
Twentynine Palms d. Shadow Hills, 3-2

DIVISION 11
Compton Early College d. Grove, 3-0
El Monte Arroyo d. Ambassador Christian, 3-0
Mesrobian d. Rubidoux, 3-2
Ramona d. Animo Leadership, 3-1
La Sierra Academy 3, Long Beach First Baptist 0
Pacific Lutheran d. Thacher, 3-0
Grace d. Shalhevet, 3-1
Newport Christian d. New Covenant, 3-0
Tarbut V’ Torah d. Oak Grove, 3-0
Workman d. California Lutheran, 3-2
Santa Clara d. EF Academy, 3-0
Lynwood d. Desert Chapel, 25-17, 25-9, 25-22
Norton Science Academy d. Newbury Park Adventist, 25-21, 25-22, 5-25, 25-22
Joshua Springs d. Liberty Christian, 3-0
Downey Calvary Chapel d. River Springs, 3-1
Silver Valley d. Riverside Bethel Christian, 3-0

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THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE
(Matches at 6 p.m. unless noted)
Second Round

DIVISION 4
Portola at Burbank Burroughs
Yorba Linda at North Torrance
Notre Dame Academy at Arcadia
Vista Murrieta at Ventura
Ayala at Santa Barbara, 5 p.m.
Rancho Cucamonga at Hemet
Royal at Glendora
Bonita at Linfield Christian

DIVISION 6
Alta Loma at Villa Park
Temescal Canyon at Dos Pueblos
St. Bonaventure at Temecula Prep
Capistrano Valley Christian at Ridgecrest Burroughs
Castaic at Santa Fe
Rim of the World at Santa Ana Calvary Chapel
Mayfair at Schurr
Yucaipa at Lakewood

DIVISION 8
Samueli Academy at Bellflower
San Gabriel Academy vs. San Gorgonio at Indian Springs
Fairmont Prep at San Jacinto Valley
Burbank at Riverside Prep
Lighthouse Christian at Garden Grove Pacifica
Rio Mesa at Jurupa Valley
Big Bear vs. Geffen Academy at UCLA SAC gym, 5 p.m.
Bell Gardens at Artesia

DIVISION 10
Leuzinger at Glendale
Canyon Springs at Orange
Adelanto at Orange County Classical Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Chaffey vs. New Roads at Park Century School, 5 p.m.
La Quinta at Miller
Redlands Adventist at Loara
Ganesha at Lancaster
Cornerstone Christian

Note: Second round (Divisions 3, 5, 7, 9, 11) Sat., Oct. 24; Quarterfinals (Divisions 2, 4, 6, 8, 10) Tues., Oct. 27; Second Round pool play (Division 1) Tues., Oct. 27; Quarterfinals (Divisions 3, 5, 7, 9) Wed., Oct. 28; Semifinals (Divisions 2-11) Sat., Oct. 31; Third Round pool Play (Division 1) Sat., Oct. 31; Finals (all divisions) Sat., Nov. 7 at TBA.

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