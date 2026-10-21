High school girls’ volleyball: Wednesday’s Southern Section playoff scores, schedule

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HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

SOUTHERN SECTION PLAYOFFS

WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS

First Round

DIVISION 1

Pool A

#1 Mater Dei d. #8 Harvard-Westlake, 25-13, 25-14, 25-22

#5 Santa Margarita d. #4 Oaks Christian, 25-21, 29-27, 24-26, 25-22

Pool B

#7 Marymount at #2 Sierra Canyon, postponed

#3 Mira Costa d. #6 Los Alamitos, 3-1

DIVISION 3

Sunny Hills d. Cerritos, 3-2

Santa Ana Foothill d. Oak Park, 20-25, 25-23, 25-17, 22-25, 15-10

Cerritos Valley Christian d. Chaminade, 16-25, 25-23, 25-20, 25-23

Beckman d. Alemany, 3-0

Newbury Park d. Corona Santiago, 26-24, 25-19, 18-25, 25-13

Redlands d. Rosary, 21-25, 25-22, 25-20, 25-16

Etiwanda d. Murrieta Mesa, 3-0

Thousand Oaks d. Saugus, 23-25, 21-25, 25-20, 25-14, 15-12

Corona del Mar d. Claremont, 3-0

Flintridge Prep d. Millikan, 25-17, 28-26, 25-20

St. Margaret’s d. Bishop Amat, 3-0

La Salle d. Huntington Beach, 3-1

Crescenta Valley d. Chaparral, 25-16, 22-25, 27-25, 25-21

La Canada d. Crossroads, 25-13, 25-15, 25-21

Lakewood St. Joseph at Marina

Windward d. Aliso Niguel, 3-0

DIVISION 5

Marlborough d. West Torrance, 3-0

Liberty d. Academy for Academic Excellence, 3-1

Hesperia Christian d. Peninsula, 3-0

Canyon Country Canyon d. Moorpark, 3-0

El Toro d. Troy, 3-0

Valencia d. Western Christian, 3-1

San Jacinto d. Culver City, 3-1

St. Anthony d. Santa Monica Pacifica Christian, 23-25, 25-9, 25-19, 25-21

Viewpoint d. Southlands Christian, 3-1

Westridge d. Arrowhead Christian, 3-1

Irvine d. Beaumont, 3-2

Paraclete d. Gahr, 21-25, 27-25, 25-21, 26-28, 15-13

Maranatha d. Sultana, 3-1

La Serna d. Burbank Providence, 3-1

Quartz Hill d. Temple City, 3-0

Capistrano Valley d. Palm Desert, 19-25, 25-16, 25-14, 25-9

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DIVISION 7

Pasadena d. CAMS, 3-2

Tustin d. Immaculate Heart, 3-0

Laguna Blanca d. Brea Olinda, 3-0

Sacred Heart of Jesus d. Chino, 3-1

Placentia Valencia d. South Hills, 25-16, 25-17, 23-25, 25-20

Nordhoff d. Trinity Classical Academy, 3-0

Barstow d. Highland, 25-20, 25-16, 25-21

Webb d. Mary Star of the Sea, 3-0

Pasadena Marshall d. Eisenhower, 25-23, 25-19, 25-22

Beverly Hills d. Whittier, 3-0

Vistamar d. Rialto, 3-1

Northview at Calvary Baptist

Fullerton d. Indio, 3-0

Buckley d. Tahquitz, 3-0

Rio Hondo Prep d. Arlington, 20-25, 16-25, 25-23, 25-21, 16-14

Foothill Tech d. St. Genevieve, 3-2

DIVISION 9

Rancho Mirage d. Santa Paula, 3-0

Canoga Park AGBU d. Saddleback, 3-2

San Jacinto Valley Academy d. Cobalt, 3-0

St. Monica Academy d. Anaheim, 25-20, 27-25, 25-19

Nogales d. Carter, 3-2

Santa Rosa Academy d. Carpinteria, 3-0

Westminster d. Vasquez, 3-2

Azusa d. Moreno Valley, 3-2

St. Jeane de Lestonnac d. Santa Clarita Christian, 3-2

Jurupa Hills d. Sierra Vista, 3-2

Desert Christian Academy d. Victor Valley, 3-0

Wildwood d. Hillcrest, 3-2

Buena Park d. Excelsior Charter, 25-17, 22-25, 25-8, 25-10

Milken Community d. Eastside, 25-17, 22-25, 25-8, 25-10

California d. Garden Grove, 3-0

Twentynine Palms d. Shadow Hills, 3-2

DIVISION 11

Compton Early College d. Grove, 3-0

El Monte Arroyo d. Ambassador Christian, 3-0

Mesrobian d. Rubidoux, 3-2

Ramona d. Animo Leadership, 3-1

La Sierra Academy 3, Long Beach First Baptist 0

Pacific Lutheran d. Thacher, 3-0

Grace d. Shalhevet, 3-1

Newport Christian d. New Covenant, 3-0

Tarbut V’ Torah d. Oak Grove, 3-0

Workman d. California Lutheran, 3-2

Santa Clara d. EF Academy, 3-0

Lynwood d. Desert Chapel, 25-17, 25-9, 25-22

Norton Science Academy d. Newbury Park Adventist, 25-21, 25-22, 5-25, 25-22

Joshua Springs d. Liberty Christian, 3-0

Downey Calvary Chapel d. River Springs, 3-1

Silver Valley d. Riverside Bethel Christian, 3-0

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THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE

(Matches at 6 p.m. unless noted)

Second Round

DIVISION 4

Portola at Burbank Burroughs

Yorba Linda at North Torrance

Notre Dame Academy at Arcadia

Vista Murrieta at Ventura

Ayala at Santa Barbara, 5 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Hemet

Royal at Glendora

Bonita at Linfield Christian

DIVISION 6

Alta Loma at Villa Park

Temescal Canyon at Dos Pueblos

St. Bonaventure at Temecula Prep

Capistrano Valley Christian at Ridgecrest Burroughs

Castaic at Santa Fe

Rim of the World at Santa Ana Calvary Chapel

Mayfair at Schurr

Yucaipa at Lakewood

DIVISION 8

Samueli Academy at Bellflower

San Gabriel Academy vs. San Gorgonio at Indian Springs

Fairmont Prep at San Jacinto Valley

Burbank at Riverside Prep

Lighthouse Christian at Garden Grove Pacifica

Rio Mesa at Jurupa Valley

Big Bear vs. Geffen Academy at UCLA SAC gym, 5 p.m.

Bell Gardens at Artesia

DIVISION 10

Leuzinger at Glendale

Canyon Springs at Orange

Adelanto at Orange County Classical Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Chaffey vs. New Roads at Park Century School, 5 p.m.

La Quinta at Miller

Redlands Adventist at Loara

Ganesha at Lancaster

Cornerstone Christian

Note: Second round (Divisions 3, 5, 7, 9, 11) Sat., Oct. 24; Quarterfinals (Divisions 2, 4, 6, 8, 10) Tues., Oct. 27; Second Round pool play (Division 1) Tues., Oct. 27; Quarterfinals (Divisions 3, 5, 7, 9) Wed., Oct. 28; Semifinals (Divisions 2-11) Sat., Oct. 31; Third Round pool Play (Division 1) Sat., Oct. 31; Finals (all divisions) Sat., Nov. 7 at TBA.