Unbeaten JSerra opens Open Division flag football playoffs with victory

Quarterback Kate Meier of JSerra fires a pass against Sierra Canyon in the rain Wednesday night.

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Neither rain nor all-star quarterback Makena Cook of Sierra Canyon could slow down the flag football super team known as the unbeaten JSerra Lions on Wednesday in the opening round of pool play for the Southern Section Open Division playoffs. JSerra won 41-20.

The Lions (25-0) took a 41-0 lead in the third quarter before settling for their 53rd consecutive win over the last two seasons. Quarterback Kate Meier delivered as usual despite wet conditions from steady rain.

Top-seeded JSerra in pool A moves on to play No. 8 Edison at home next Wednesday. Sierra Canyon will play Edison on Saturday.

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In pool B, No. 2-seeded Newport Harbor defeated Dos Pueblos 19-6 and will play Westlake on Wednesday.

In pool C, No. 3 Orange Lutheran held off Downey 16-12. The Lancers will face Woodbridge in their next game Saturday.

The best matchup of the day was in pool D, where No. 9-seeded Lakewood St. Joseph upset No. 4 Huntington Beach 27-26. St. Joseph will play Mater Dei on Saturday.

