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High School Sports

This week’s top high school football games

San Pedro High quarterback Seth Solorio releases a pass.
San Pedro High quarterback Seth Solorio has passes for 23 touchdowns this season
(Craig Weston)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
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A look at two of this week’s top high school football games in the Southland:

FRIDAY

San Pedro (6-1) at Carson (7-1), 7 p.m.

The intensity level on the field and in the stands will be something to see in this Marine League title-decider. It really comes down to the quarterback. Seth Solorio of San Pedro has 23 touchdown passes. Chris Fields III of Carson has passed for 16 touchdowns and run for 12 more . Stop Fields and everything changes. The pick: Carson.

San Clemene (7-0) at San Juan Hills (7-1), 7 p.m.

San Clemente is on the verge of a Southern Section Division 1 playoff berth but needs to win out. The Tritons’ defense will be tested by San Juan Hills receiver Luke Frith, who will have a new quarterback because of an injury. San Clemente QB Preston Beck is also hurting, with receivers Ryan Matheson and Jaxson Rex potential big-play weapons. The pick: San Clemente.

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Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

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