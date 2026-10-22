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High School Sports

High school flag football: Wednesday and Thursday scores

High school flag football equipment on green turf.
(Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff

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WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS

City Section

Birmingham 46, Chatsworth 0

Brio College Prep 7, Alliance Levine 0

Cleveland 13, El Camino Real 0

Collins Family 19, Camino Nuevo 0

East Valley 27, SOCES 0

L.A. Hamilton 6, L.A. University 0

Narbonne 26, San Pedro 0

Orthopaedic 28, Annenberg 6

Smidt Tech 19, Animo De La Hoya 6

Westchester 25, WISH Academy 6

Wilmington Banning 13, King/Drew 12

THURSDAY’S RESULTS

City Section

Contreras 12, Bernstein 6

Elizabeth 6, Marquez 0

Foshay 7, Santee 0

Franklin 7, GALA 6

Huntington Park 7, Legacy 0

Jefferson 40, Angelou 0

L.A. University 13, Fairfax 6

L.A. Wilson 33, L.A. Marshall 6

RFK Community 41, Mendez 0

Sotomayor 26, Maywood CES 12

South Gate 18, South East 6

Venice 40, L.A. Hamilton 6

Westchester 28, Palisades 0

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