High school flag football: Wednesday and Thursday scores
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WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS
City Section
Birmingham 46, Chatsworth 0
Brio College Prep 7, Alliance Levine 0
Cleveland 13, El Camino Real 0
Collins Family 19, Camino Nuevo 0
East Valley 27, SOCES 0
L.A. Hamilton 6, L.A. University 0
Narbonne 26, San Pedro 0
Orthopaedic 28, Annenberg 6
Smidt Tech 19, Animo De La Hoya 6
Westchester 25, WISH Academy 6
Wilmington Banning 13, King/Drew 12
THURSDAY’S RESULTS
City Section
Contreras 12, Bernstein 6
Elizabeth 6, Marquez 0
Foshay 7, Santee 0
Franklin 7, GALA 6
Huntington Park 7, Legacy 0
Jefferson 40, Angelou 0
L.A. University 13, Fairfax 6
L.A. Wilson 33, L.A. Marshall 6
RFK Community 41, Mendez 0
Sotomayor 26, Maywood CES 12
South Gate 18, South East 6
Venice 40, L.A. Hamilton 6
Westchester 28, Palisades 0