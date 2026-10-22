Prep talk: Quarterback Talon Spencer leads Capistrano Valley to 7-1 record

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Give Talon Spencer a football or a baseball and he’ll do magical things.

The two-sport standout at Capistrano Valley High has helped lead the football team to a 7-1 record as quarterback.

He has completed 69% of his passes for 1,361 yards and 14 touchdowns with only two interceptions. He also has rushed for 708 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Athleticism has helped him be a dual-threat quarterback and also succeed in baseball.

Capistrano Valley upset unbeaten Corona del Mar last week and takes on 7-1 Villa Park, which lost to Corona del Mar, in a Bravo League game on Friday.

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This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.

