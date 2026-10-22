High school football: Thursday’s scores
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THURSDAY’S RESULTS
SOUTHERN SECTION
Alliance League
San Gabriel 20, Alhambra 14
Arroyo League
La Canada 28, Monrovia 14
Muir 28, Burbank 0
Big West League
Eastvale Roosevelt 35, Corona Santiago 0
Norco 42, Vista Murrieta 30
Bravo League
Tustin 34, La Habra 20
Citrus Belt League
Beaumont 62, Yucaipa 0
Citrus Valley 56, Redlands 7
Del Rey League
La Salle 47, Harvard-Westlake 30
Delta League
Huntington Beach 37, Troy 22
Desert Empire League
La Quinta 34, Xavier Prep 0
Epsilon League
Newport Harbor 34, Brea Olinda 7
Foxtrot League
Orange 55, Irvine 17
Gano League
Montclair 42, Chaffey 0
Nogales 38, Don Lugo 17
Rowland 34, Walnut 21
Golden League
Quartz Hill 48, Palmdale 0
Inland Valley League
Canyon Springs 26, Hemet 10
Kappa League
St. Margaret’s 34, Esperanza 14
Manzanita League
Nuview Bridge 36, Temecula Prep 28
Marmonte League
Simi Valley 40, Bishop Diego 14
Mid-Cities League
Gahr 40, Santa Fe 32
Mojave River League
Apple Valley 56, Serrano 28
Mountain Pass League
Elsinore 45, West Valley 0
Tahquitz 21, Temescal Canyon 14
Omicron League
Los Amigos 42, Santa Ana 0
Rio Vista League
Artesia 34, Whittier 14
River Valley League
Big Bear 41, Miller 6
Ramona 42, Patriot 20
San Andreas League
Rialto 39, Kaiser 13
Sigma League
Ocean View 53, Katella 13
Rancho Alamitos 10, Anaheim 7
Sunbelt League
Valley View 38, Paloma Valley 28
Tango League
Garden Grove Santiago 28, Magnolia 21