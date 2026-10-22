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High School Sports

High school football: Thursday’s scores

Football on field
(Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff
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THURSDAY’S RESULTS

SOUTHERN SECTION

Alliance League

San Gabriel 20, Alhambra 14

Arroyo League

La Canada 28, Monrovia 14

Muir 28, Burbank 0

Big West League

Eastvale Roosevelt 35, Corona Santiago 0

Norco 42, Vista Murrieta 30

Bravo League

Tustin 34, La Habra 20

Citrus Belt League

Beaumont 62, Yucaipa 0

Citrus Valley 56, Redlands 7

Del Rey League

La Salle 47, Harvard-Westlake 30

Delta League

Huntington Beach 37, Troy 22

Desert Empire League

La Quinta 34, Xavier Prep 0

Epsilon League

Newport Harbor 34, Brea Olinda 7

Foxtrot League

Orange 55, Irvine 17

Gano League

Montclair 42, Chaffey 0

Nogales 38, Don Lugo 17

Rowland 34, Walnut 21

Golden League

Quartz Hill 48, Palmdale 0

Inland Valley League

Canyon Springs 26, Hemet 10

Kappa League

St. Margaret’s 34, Esperanza 14

Manzanita League

Nuview Bridge 36, Temecula Prep 28

Marmonte League

Simi Valley 40, Bishop Diego 14

Mid-Cities League

Gahr 40, Santa Fe 32

Mojave River League

Apple Valley 56, Serrano 28

Mountain Pass League

Elsinore 45, West Valley 0

Tahquitz 21, Temescal Canyon 14

Omicron League

Los Amigos 42, Santa Ana 0

Rio Vista League

Artesia 34, Whittier 14

River Valley League

Big Bear 41, Miller 6

Ramona 42, Patriot 20

San Andreas League

Rialto 39, Kaiser 13

Sigma League

Ocean View 53, Katella 13

Rancho Alamitos 10, Anaheim 7

Sunbelt League

Valley View 38, Paloma Valley 28

Tango League

Garden Grove Santiago 28, Magnolia 21

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