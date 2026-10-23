How the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland fared this week
-
-
-
Click here to listen to this article
- Share via
See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred
A look at how the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland fared this week:
Rk. School (record) result; Next game
1. SANTA MARGARITA (8-0) vs. JSerra, late; at Orange Lutheran, Friday
2. SIERRA CANYON (9-0) def. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 63-6; vs. Bishop Amat, Friday
3. ST. JOHN BOSCO (6-2) at Servite, late; at Mater Dei, Friday
4. CORONA CENTENNIAL (6-3) def. Chaparral, 41-27; at Murrieta Mesa, Thursday
5. MATER DEI (6-2) vs. Orange Lutheran, late; vs. St. John Bosco, Friday
6. MISSION VIEJO (7-1) def. Los Alamitos, 58-7; vs. San Juan Hills, Friday
7. ORANGE LUTHERAN (5-3) at Servite, late; vs. Santa Margarita, Friday
8. SAN CLEMENTE (7-0) at San Juan Hills, late; vs. Huntington Beach Edison, Friday
9. JSERRA (4-4) at Santa Margarita, late; vs. Servite, Friday
10. BISHOP AMAT (8-1) def. Loyola, 7-0; at Sierra Canyon, Friday
11. SERVITE (3-5) vs. Orange Lutheran, late; at JSerra, Friday
12. LA SERNA (8-1) def. Mayfair, 42-14; at Downey, Friday
13. CREAN LUTHERAN (6-2) def. Corona del Mar, 31-17; vs. Villa Park, Friday
14. INGLEWOOD (9-1) def. Leuzinger, 41-0; Southern Section playoffs
15. PALOS VERDES (8-1) def. Redondo Union, 28-7; vs. Leuzinger, Friday
16. CORONA DEL MAR (7-2) lost to Crean Lutheran, 31-17; at La Habra, Friday
17. CARSON (8-1) def. San Pedro, 35-0; vs. Mary Star of the Sea, Friday
18. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (7-2) lost to Sierra Canyon, 63-6; vs. Gardena Serra, Friday
19. CHAMINADE (6-3) def. Gardena Serra, 21-7; at Loyola, Friday
20. HUNTINGTON BEACH (9-0) def. Troy, 37-22; vs. Laguna Beach, Friday
21. SAN JACINTO (8-1) lost to Granite Hills, 14-13; vs. West Valley, Friday
22. GARDENA SERRA (4-5) lost to Chaminade, 21-7; at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, Friday
23. ORANGE (9-0) def. Irvine, 55-17; at El Toro, Friday
24. SAN JUAN HILLS (7-1) vs. San Clemente, late; at Mission Viejo, Friday
25. CAPISTRANO VALLEY (7-1) vs. Villa Park, late; at Tustin, Thursday
Note: Several games in Orange County started late because of lightning delays