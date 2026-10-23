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High School Sports

Prep talk: Two former Southland standouts have become stars in Ivy League

Former Gardena Serra High running back Kai Honda poses for a photo in his No. 25 Princeton jersey.
Former Gardena Serra High running back Kai Honda is junior at Princeton.
(Sideline Photos)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
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Bryce Coleman used to play high school basketball and football, first at Brentwood, then Crean Lutheran.

No freshman in the Ivy League is having a better football season than Coleman, who in five games for Columbia has caught 35 passes for 453 yards and eight touchdowns. Coleman has been named Ivy League rookie of the week three times this season.

Another impact player is junior running back Kai Honda at Princeton. The former Gardena Serra star has rushed for 496 yards and eight touchdowns. Princeton’s quarterback is former Sierra Canyon standout Wyatt Becker.

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This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.
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Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

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