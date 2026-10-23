Carson High’s Chris Fields III dominates in rout of San Pedro

Carson quarterback Chris Fields III points toward the sky after his 71-yard touchdown run against San Pedro.

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There was lightning in the sky on Friday night, forcing a 30-minute delay to start the Marine League football title-decider between San Pedro and host Carson.

Then came a 71-yard touchdown run from Carson quarterback Chris Fields III on the second play of the game in which he displayed thunderbolt-like speed running up the middle on an option play that included pulling guard Trent Afusia clearing the way.

OK. I saw Chris Fields earlier this season. He’s faster. How can that be? 71-yard TD run. Carson 7, San Pedro 0 pic.twitter.com/ruStoJvG79 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) October 24, 2026

Fields, the reigning City Section player of the year, had two touchdown runs and two touchdown passes in the first half to help Carson (8-1) wrap up the No. 1 seeding for the City Section Open Division playoffs with a 35-0 victory over the Pirates.

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“This is the first check on the checklist,” Fields said. “Our main goal is a state championship, but every goal along the way is very important, not just in the future but in the present.”

Chris Fields III to Nathan Williams. 21-0 Carson pic.twitter.com/s1zBbKE2sV — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) October 24, 2026

San Pedro (6-2) was overwhelmed on both sides of the ball in the first half. The Pirates didn’t get a first down until there was 2:24 left before halftime, on their fifth possession. Quarterback Seth Solorio, who came in with 23 touchdown passes, was two-of 11-passing for 17 yards. Meanwhile, Fields was showing off his versatility with touchdown passes of 14 and 12 yards to Nathan Williams.

A salute to the Carson offensive line. pic.twitter.com/FaMF4QjDkp — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) October 24, 2026

Then there was that speed Fields showed. He really is getting faster in the middle of the season by lifting weights, stretching and working out.

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“I’ve been improving my speed,” he said.

Fields finished with 96 yards rushing, all in the first half, and was nine-of-12 passing for 116 yards.

He is no longer committed to Georgetown and is taking a long look at Air Force.

The Colts were impressive running the ball, something that will be needed during a close game in the postseason. Tytus Salagi had a touchdown and 85 yards rushing.

Carson’s offensive line also can take a bow with its protection of Fields. On one play, Fields could have counted to four and still face no defensive pressure standing in the pocket.

Afusia, a 5-foot-11, 265-pound junior lineman, sure looked quick getting out in front of Fields on his long touchdown run.

“He’s one fastest players on the team,” Fields said.

No City Section team has come closer than 23 points against the Colts this season and it remains to be seen if any City team can beat them.

Carson’s Nathan Williams (6) caught two first-half touchdown passes from Chris Fields III. (Craig Weston / For The Times)

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Cleveland is headed to a 10-0 regular season and King/Drew is going to win the Coliseum League title. One could end up facing the Colts in the final.

Carson’s defense was effective behind defensive end Kingston Sula and defensive backs Bennie Saulter and Michael O’Dell.

The game was one of many across the Southland delayed or postponed by lightning, particularly in Orange County. Several have been rescheduled for Saturday.